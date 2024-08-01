The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Irvine Partners announces German expansion and launches dedicated Travel & Tourism Division

Irvine Partners has announced the opening of its second European office, this one in Stuttgart, Germany. This expansion coincides with the launch of a dedicated travel and tourism division within the agency.

Established in South Africa in 2010, Irvine Partners has grown its pan-African network, with wholly owned offices in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. In late 2020, the agency expanded its international reach with the opening of its London office, which is now the group’s headquarters.

The decision to launch the German office alongside a dedicated travel and tourism division is a natural evolution for Irvine Partners.

“Germany and the UK are two of the biggest source markets for tourism into Africa,” said Rachel Irvine, CEO and founder of Irvine Partners. “Given our deep understanding of the continent, its cultures, and its people, Irvine Partners is perfectly positioned to showcase the best of African hospitality, lifestyle and tourism products to these key markets.”

Leading the Irvine Partners team in Germany will be Monika Scheel-Kassai, a seasoned communications professional with over a decade of experience in the German media and PR sectors.

“Driving Irvine Partners’ expansion into Germany is a career highlight and a challenge I can’t wait to take up,” said Scheel-Kassai. “Africa is a continent with a rich tapestry of cultures, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable experiences. I am excited to leverage Irvine Partners’ vast African expertise and creative storytelling to showcase some of the continent’s best hotels,

Irvine Partners Germany has already secured partnerships with several key travel and tourism clients, including the iconic Kruger Gate Hotel, situated minutes from South Africa’s world-renowned Kruger National Park.

People moves

Broadcast news veteran Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief

Newzroom Afrika has welcomed highly regarded news veteran Mapi Mhlangu as its new editor-in-chief.

Mhlangu will immediately assume responsibility for leading the channel’s dynamic newsroom, evolving its editorial strategy and upholding its commitment to journalistic excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mapi to the Newzroom Afrika team,” said CEO and co-founder, Thabile Ngwato. “Her strategic insights and strong leadership credentials will be an invaluable asset as Newzroom Afrika continues to evolve and innovate to remain the trusted platform for credible, up-to-the-minute news, commentary and analysis.”

Mhlangu boasts extensive experience and expertise in journalism and content creation. With her deep understanding of journalism, its challenges and role in society, she completed an MBA dissertation focusing on the top-five private legacy news media groups on the continent.

“I’m excited to be back in the fast-paced news environment and honoured to lead a team of distinguished and up-and-coming news professionals,” said Mhlangu. “Considering what Newzroom Afrika has achieved in the five short years since the launch, I’m convinced there is no limit to what we can do together in the future. I look forward to working with my team to continue building on the high editorial standards that the channel has set for itself.”

In the spirit of change, Newzroom Afrika’s Stephen Grootes will be leaving Newsfeed PM as well as The Pulse on weekdays, but he will remain on the platform in various capacities.

Mpho Mothapo joins Motherland OMNi

Motherland OMNi has announced the addition of Mpho Mothapo to its team as chief revenue officer. Mothapo brings a wealth of experience in marketing, sales and business development, solidifying Motherland OMNi’s position as a leader in the media industry as brand and community experience partners.

Mothapo is a seasoned business development practitioner with almost two decades of experience and a deep comprehension of media, specifically radio and out-of-home, AV production, brand activations, events and employee assistant programmes).

He has led projects for industry giants such as Brand SA, Nedbank Cup, Joburg Tourism, SARB and the development of the SA Investment Conference brand ID through the IDC as well as development and sponsorship procurement for SA Fashion Week, to name but a few,

A qualified marketer, holding credentials from the Bureau of Marketing Research at UNISA, Mothapo furthered his qualifications with a Strategic Marketing and Finance program through IMM. His skill set extends beyond traditional marketing and sales, encompassing sponsorship, event management, media strategy, public relations and crisis communication management.

In his new role at Motherland OMNi he will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued growth. His expertise lies in sales, marketing, sponsorships and media strategy.

African Women creatives lead the conversation at FAME Week Africa

This year’s FAME Week Africa, taking place in Cape Town from 1-7 September, will shine a spotlight on women in film, music, fashion, and entertainment. The event will feature a diverse array of content sessions, film screenings, music showcases, fashion shows, and networking events. A key highlight of the week is the popular African Women in Entertainment Breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, 4 September. This event serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and mentorship among women in the entertainment industry.

“The city’s support for events like FAME Week Africa, which includes dedicated sessions and networking opportunities for women in entertainment, underscores its dedication to gender equality in the creative industries. The city’s vibrant cultural scene, combined with targeted efforts to empower women, makes Cape Town a nurturing hub for female creativity and innovation,” said Martin Hiller, portfolio director of FAME Week Africa.

MIP Africa is dedicated to supporting women in film and television by providing platforms and opportunities that highlight their contributions and address industry challenges. Through its various programmes and events, MIP Africa creates spaces for women to share their stories, network, and gain visibility in the industry. This year, the conference will feature discussions and panels that focus on the unique challenges faced by women in the industry and showcase their successes and innovations.

Women’s advocacy organisation SWIFT is introducing a pioneering Safety Contact Officer (SCO) programme, which offers a confidential and skilled resource for reporting and managing sexual harassment incidents on productions.

A panel of influential women in the film industry will convene for Leading the Charge: Producers and Directors Shaping TV and Film. Panellists include Hamisha Daryani Ahuja of Forever 7 Entertainment, who directed the globally charting Nollywood film Namaste Wahala; Kaye Ann Williams, VP of c at Primedia; and Maganthrie Pillay of Masala Film Works, the first black woman to direct a South African feature film.

They will be joined by Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, CEO of America Cinema Inspires, and Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at Multichoice.

Free State Fashion Week appoints Nkokheli Lindazwe as chief creative director

The Free State Fashion week has appointed seasoned media practitioner, Nkokheli Lindazwe, as their creative director with immediate effect.

This appointment comes as the fashion institution is gearing towards the launch of its 2024 campaign at its annual FS Fashion Week Women’s Month Business Breakfast, scheduled to take place on the 24 August 2024 at the Bloemfontein City Hall.

“I am so thrilled to join the Free State Fashion Week movement, I say ‘movement’ because this institution has various facets that push fashion forward in the industry and also as a culture, over and above giving a much-needed platform to talented designers in the Free State,” said Nkokheli.

“My favourite initiative by this movement is the Free State Fashion School which houses young, aspirant fashion designers who eventually graduate to become household names in the fashion industry and also showcase on our runway. This is exciting for me because I am quite passionate about using my creativity to empower others.”.

‘Nkox’ as he is affectionately known in the Free State has a demonstrated history of working within the creative sector, having started his career as a radio broadcaster on campus radio stations Kovsie FM and CUT FM.

Good Hope FM launches Campus Presenter Search

Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, is looking for fresh young talent who have what it takes to become SA’s hottest new radio presenters. The #GoodHopeFMCampusPresenterSearch has launched the careers of many of the country’s top on-air talents, including Nick Hamman, Dalin Oliver, and Kyeezi. It’s a golden ticket opportunity for those who want to get started in radio, with an amazing training programme with Good Hope FM, as well as R5 000 in cash up for grabs.

The station will be doing a combination of live, on-campus auditions, as well as online auditions to pick the crème de la crème of those who are ready to ROCK the airwaves.

For online auditions, registered students can head over to www.goodhopefm.co.za or download the Good Hope FM app for iOS and Android, complete the entry form, listen to a demo recording by Kyeezi, and upload a sound bite of their own to show the judges why they deserve a sizzling hot spot behind the studio mic.

With on-campus auditions limited to registered students of each respective campus, Good Hope FM will be visiting the following campuses between 12h00 and 14h00:

Monday, 5 August: Cape Peninsula University of Technology, District 6 Campus

Wednesday, 7 August: Northlink Tygerberg Campus

Thursday, 15 August: University of the Western Cape

All that entrants need to do is to complete an entry form on the day, take part in the live-read audition, hear if they are shortlisted and then stick around until the end of the session for the winner announcement.

The top student from each campus will win incredible prizes and advance to The Great Finale on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, live on The Great Drive with Kyeezi at the SABC’s Sea Point Auditorium.

AAXO announces Youth Chapter Committee for 2024/2025

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) chosen the committee of the AAXO Youth Chapter for 2024/2025. This new initiative is designed to empower and support young professionals within the events and exhibitions industry, providing them with a platform to have their voices heard and contribute to the sector’s future growth and innovation.

“We are proud of the selected Committee for the newly launched AAXO Youth Chapter and believe we have some of the brightest young minds representing our association and industry,” sayid Gary Corin, chairperson at AAXO.

The selected members of the AAXO Youth Chapter Committee are:

Anazi Piper, Vuka Group

Suad Khan, Dogan Exhibitions and Events

Yaseen Dalvie, dmg events

Yvonne Kumane, Scan Display

Amanda Dube, dmg events

Ngcali Ngotsho, MesseFrankfurt SA

Stephen Campbell, Vuka Group

Mthandazo Ndzuzo, MesseFrankfurt SA

Harris Kubjane, AI Media

“The AAXO Youth Chapter will serve as a crucial platform for these young professionals to address industry challenges, share innovative ideas, and actively participate in the growth and evolution of the exhibitions sector,” concludes Corin.

Real World Gaming announces partnership with MMA star Shauna Bannon

Animoca Brands-backed Real World Gaming (RWG), a premier Web3 gaming publisher formerly known as Balthazar DAO, has formed a strategic partnership with renowned MMA world champion Shauna Bannon aka Mama B. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for RWG as it continues to integrate real-world data and decentralised finance (DeFi) into its immersive gaming experiences.

After claiming her first UFC win over the weekend, the Dublin-born Women’s Strawweight fighter took to social media to announce the partnership, saying: “Team Mama B keeps growing and I’m buzzing to say Real World Gaming has come on board to support me massively! 🎮 @rwg_official is revolutionizing how everyone can experience games with their cutting-edge blockchain platform and I am so excited to work big future ✨”

Telkom appoints seasoned executive Mpho McNamee as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telkom SA SOC Limited has appointed of Mpho McNamee as its new chief corporate affairs officer. McNamee brings more than 18 years of experience in corporate affairs, reputation management, and strategic communication to the role.

This appointment signals Telkom’s commitment to strengthening its corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement, as it continues to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s digital transformation. McNamee joins Telkom from Sappi Southern Africa, where she served as the Executive Head for Corporate Affairs.

Her responsibilities spanned a wide range of communication areas, including stakeholder relations, corporate social responsibility, sustainability communication, brand management, and employee communications.

“I am incredibly excited to join Telkom at such a pivotal time for the telecommunications industry,” said McNamee. “Telkom plays a vital role in connecting South Africans, and I am eager to contribute my experience in building strong relationships with stakeholders and communicating effectively to advance the Group’s mission.”

Grid Worldwide reimagines musical prodigy, Karyendasoul, at Tomorrowland

Bonga Ntozini, better known as Karyendasoul, is a 27-year-old music producer and DJ who has leapt to success and is making waves in entertainment and music culture.

With a passion for ambitious collaborations, Karyendasoul has partnered with Grid Worldwide and 608 to build his brand and create a legacy for music as a movement.

As a driver of youth-led music culture, Grid’s approach to Karyendasoul’s brand recognises and elevates his unique sound in a way that is authentic and meaningful to the globally acclaimed local artist and his audience. “The dynamic and always-on brand identity moves from brand to feeling to experience,” explains Jineil Kandasamy, creative director and Partner at Grid. “It is a living and breathing expression of his sound, taking people on a journey to ignite the human soul.”

Business moves

Transit TV enhances platform to lign with Evolving Transit Environments

TransitAds has announced the enhancement of its extensive Transit.TV™ network in key commuter hubs. They focus on improving the commuter experience and providing advertisers with cutting-edge audience measurement tools, ensuring that Transit TV remains the premier digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform in South Africa.

The expansion of transit hubs, including the rise of new taxi ranks and integration with retail spaces, has seen South Africa’s commuter environment take on new dimensions, catering to a broader audience beyond just daily commuters.

Aligning with global trends, Transit TV is pioneering the implementation of globally aligned verified audience measurement in South Africa, setting a new standard in the DOOH industry.

Protrack is a state-of-the-art audience measurement platform that leverages the internationally proven AllUnite system. Protrack provides real-time, verifiable data on audience reach, frequency and impact, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accuracy in the DOOH sector.

SAICA launches season two of Biz Impact Podcast

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has launched the second season of their Biz Impact Podcast. Off the back of the success of the 12-part season one series which launched in November last year, the podcast aims to simplify complex business challenges/issues and empower small and medium businesses (SMEs) to thrive.

Free to access on the SAICA YouTube Channel as well as Spotify, listeners can gain valuable in-depth insights into the most pressing issues facing small business owners in our current economy. The host, Luncedo Mtwentwe AGA(SA), MD Vantage Advisory, is an entrepreneur and business coach who is committed to mentoring and guiding the next generation of entrepreneurs, assisting them in building businesses that leave a lasting impact in the economy.

“After launching season one of the podcast it’s clear that there is an appetite for SME business advice that entrepreneurs can practically implement in their own small business. No man is an island, and it’s great to delve into authentic conversations with people who have gone through what our listeners might be facing, and who can speak from their own lived experience,” said Mtwentwe.

Season two’s guest line-up will unpack the latest entrepreneurial tips and trends and feature the likes of 2023 Mail & Guardian businesswomen winner, Thabelo Raphala, 2020 SB Top Woman Young Achiever Finalist, Pearl More, SAICA Top 35 under 35 finalists, and Peter Magner, and more.

Dialogue Communications expands its consumer division with new clients, team additions and global awards

Award-winning agency, Dialogue won the pitch for the official launch campaign of international fashion retailer SHEIN into South Africa for a pop-up activation at the Mall of Africa, along with their corporate social responsibility project with a local NGO – dedicated to the upliftment and empowerment of women from underprivileged communities across the country.

Due to their integrated campaign experience, they have also been awarded high impact projects for DHL Cape Town Stadium and SA Rugby, as well as the Marriott International Melrose Arch Cluster and Protea Hotels.

Dialogue Founder and MD, Tracy Jones noted, “Having been focused on our B2B and corporate communications portfolio post Covid, it’s encouraging to see the return of travel and consumer clients back into the agency. And, being able to support international brands launching into South Africa in the on-line retail space allows us to lean into our 18 year proven track record and senior team expertise.”

To support their client and portfolio growth, Dialogue have appointed three additional team members, Cara Diener as senior project lead, Sinothando Malangeni as senior account manager and Teagan Stoltz

Momentum Group empowers jobseekers with free CV Builder and Interview Kit

Corporate South Africa cannot afford to be comfortable knowing that young people are vulnerable in the labour market, especially considering the 4.9-million unemployed youth, according to Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Socio-Economic Development Specialist at Momentum Group.

Speaking at the Momentum Group’s Youth Career Days recently, Mahlangu stressed: “The soaring unemployment rate in South Africa, currently sitting at a staggering 32.9%, demands urgent and innovative solutions in order to address this crisis head-on. As corporate citizens, we need to proactively and intentionally seek to empower our young people by helping to place them in employment.”

As a result, Momentum brand introduced an online AI-generated CV Builder and Interview Kit ; a free digital platform tool to help jobseekers build professional resumes; well-crafted cover letters; prepare for interviews through mock interviews online. There is also a handy online salary coach – which helps job seekers confidently negotiate salary discussions. The platform helps jobseekers target roles that best suit their skills, enabling them to effectively showcase their expertise and present themselves professionally for potential job opportunities.

Cape Mall triumphs with digital campaign

Following several store upgrades and renovations at the centre, Liberty Promenade, is proud of the success of its recent Passport to Promenade campaign. This engaging initiative aimed to elevate the mall’s digital presence to a more premium level, showcase its selling points, and significantly boost consumer engagement. With a focus on highlighting the mall’s broad offerings, the campaign targeted shoppers from diverse economic backgrounds through captivating social media content and strategic influencer collaborations.

The “Passport to Promenade” campaign leveraged the dynamic potential of social media, utilizing captivating photographic and video content distributed via the mall’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.

A pivotal aspect of the campaign was the strategic collaboration with a curated group of content creators who extended the mall’s digital reach to a broader audience. The influencers included Rasheeqah Karriem-Hock, Tarryn K Trussell van Louw, Kyeezi The Tall Wonder, and Keegan.World. These influencers were chosen for their resonance with the mall’s shopper profile and their ability to authentically engage with their followers.

RT launches multi-market anti-neocolonialism ad campaign in Africa

The ‘Your values. Shared’ campaign includes activations across key business and diplomatic hubs. They feature Kwame Nkrumah, Ghanaian Pan-Africanist and Former President, Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian anti-colonial activist and Former President, Milton Obote, Former President of Uganda and Robert Mugabe, Former President of Zimbabwe.

Other executions include static and dynamic billboards in Kenya featuring Professor PLO Lumumba. They promote RT International’s newest show ‘Lumumba’s Africa’ hosted by Prof. Lumumba, which aims to explore the most pressing issues in Africa today. The show provides a deep and insightful look into the matters that are still most salient to Africa as a whole and many of its nations. Professor PLO Lumumba takes his audience on a dramatic and educated tale of African issues like economic development, the colonial legacy, the energy, the education – and, most vividly, the bright hope for the future of Africa itself.

Making moves

The Taste Master Junior launches on SABC

SABC2 has launched the debut season of The Taste Master Junior, starting from the 30th of July 2024, showcasing the best young bakers from across South Africa. Based on the original award-winning baking competition reality show, the junior edition sees 12 exciting talents between the ages of 13 and 17 years old compete for a grand prize worth more than R200 000.

Produced in partnership with Clover South Africa, the 13-part reality show puts the young bakers to the test in weekly challenges, pushing their cooking abilities and creativity to the limit. One will get the title of the first-ever Junior Taste Master.

“We are thrilled to see young talent in South Africa in the kitchen, baking and cooking creations made with love by Clover. The show will highlight the youth’s potential and inspire viewers with creations to bake their own for a chance to win weekly prizes of a Kitchen Aid Classic Mixer and delicious Clover products,” said Danette van Niekerk, Clover senior brand manager.

Familiar judges Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon return to our screens and mentor, critique and encouragement. The show also features appearances from youth-focused guest judges who bring their expertise to the Taste Master kitchen.

IMM Annual marketing conference set for October

This year’s IMM Institute Conference, set to take place on 17 October 2024 at the IMM Graduate School Campus in Parktown, will cover all current marketing issues, providing concrete examples of how other companies have implemented strategies, as well as provide networking opportunities, says Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM Institute.

All marketing and supply chain professionals will benefit from the conference, with the theme of Fusion of Functions, which will cover various aspects of how the various marketing functions can integrate with each aspect of the supply chain to benefit all stakeholders, said Gregory.

Partnering for people, prosperity, and the planet means going above and beyond traditional marketing and ensuring that a brand is authentic in the digital world, as well as being in tune with people and their needs and wants, said Gregory. “If a brand were to be a person, we would say that it needs to be able to read the room.”

Gregory added, “in a changing environment, it is important to ensure that brands evolve for a modern audience, and this includes meeting the demands of consumers where they are, as well as ensuring that a brand shows up as being unimpeachable when it comes to the circular economy”.

This, she says, is why the IMM is also casting a wide net for speakers to join panel discussions at the conference. “We believe in not just giving a voice to the brightest, most creative, minds, but also having a diversity of views, which aids the industry in moving forward,” Gregory said.

Registration details, information and updates are available on the event website.