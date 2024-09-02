[PARTNER CONTENT ] This Heritage Month the HISTORY® Channel Africa (DStv 186) is celebrating South Africa’s colourful heritage and history, with the second season of the moving short-form series My History Moments.

In the brand-new season of My History Moments, starting 9 September, 10 notable South Africans reveal deeply personal experiences that not only shaped their own lives but also influenced those around them. They recount pivotal personal moments, some which intersected with significant historical events.

Among the prominent figures who share their history moment are, award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, iconic cartoonist Zapiro, renowned chef Reuben Riffel, celebrated musician Kurt Darren, esteemed editor-in-chief Katy Katopodis and former Protea netball captain Bongiwe Msomi.

The power to inspire

About the HISTORY Channel’s My History Moments series, cartoonist Jonathan ‘Zapiro’ Shapiro says, “This project is hugely significant, especially for young people who may not get the full picture, from people across the board, about how significant things that’ve happened in South Africa have affected them.”

In his moment, the first Black person to summit Mount Everest, Sibusiso Vilane shares the grit and determination needed to tackle mountaineering. He believes the series has the power to inspire others, “There are stories that’ve never been told, and they are inspiring stories. It doesn’t matter where you are, you are creating history moments, big or small, these moments make the country what it is.”

Cultural assets

About being featured in My History Moments, media personality Rozanne McKenzie says, “When I was asked to be part of My History Moments, I was so honoured. A vital part of going forward is to know where we come from, so for me to be able to share the moments that’ve changed my life is something I’m really excited about.”

Activist, lawyer and Vogue cover model, Thando Hopa says, “I believe that stories are cultural assets and I think that it is important that we archive them so that we almost have a map and context of history, as well as the present.”

On selecting his moment Reuben Riffel says, “It was difficult to decide on my moment. There are many moments that I had to figure out for myself which one was the most significant one. It was fun to dig back and see what the catalyst was, for all of this.”

Biggest moment

In her moment, Devi Sankree Govender, shares how she landed a highly sought-after interview with the late former President Nelson Mandela, live on radio. She says, “It wasn’t hard for me to decide on my moment. Yes, I’ve had many moments but that, for me, was the biggest one.”

By delving into the heart-felt and candid moments of these and other celebrities, the My History Moments showcases the resilience and determination of South Africans, from across different spheres.

As part of the moving series, the 3-6-minute moments will be broadcast on the History Channel Africa, DStv 186 and shared on the channel’s social media platforms and YouTube channel in the coming weeks. The pieces were produced by Schultz Creative.

