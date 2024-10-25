Taking home first prize in Jacaranda’s FM’s #HerPerfectPitch2024 women entrepreneurs competition was Retang Phaahla of Setsong Tea Crafters.

The social enterprise produces premium indigenous tea in partnership with the communities of Ga Phaahla village and Ga Matlala Ramoshebo.

Supported by SPAR, the intent of the initiative was to empower women entrepreneurs across South Africa by providing them with the tools and resources to elevate their businesses to new heights.

The top 10 finalists were each awarded R100 000 in Jacaranda FM airtime, part of a larger R2 million advertising package.

In a Shark Tank-style format, the Top 10 entrepreneurs showcased their strategic thinking and the positive impact their businesses have on their communities. Each pitch was met with probing questions, immediate feedback, and invaluable mentoring to help refine their visions.

“Each of these finalists has earned their spot. With a listener base of 1.3 million on Jacaranda FM, these women will be exposed to unmatched opportunities to grow their businesses,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Health benefits

Phaahla’s journey began with her mother and elder women from Sekhukhune, who discovered the health benefits of the indigenous tea they had long consumed. Today, Setsong Tea Crafters is a thriving business that supplies its distinctive teas to top retailers in South Africa and abroad.

Besides R500 000 in advertising on Jacaranda FM, Setsong Tea Crafters will also received a custom-produced radio advert with digital amplification on Jacaranda FM platforms, six-week mentorship program with mentorship opportunities from Jacaranda FM and SPAR senior leaders, tailor-made business model development and onsultations on research, branding, digital strategies, and PR

“The mentorship is what I’m most excited about. This prize means sustainability and job creation, as well as exposure of indigenous knowledge systems that were previous looked down on and look past – my forefathers are getting recognition, and I’m fulfilling their dream. I’m so excited to build the rural economy and industrialise indigenous knowledge systems,” said Phaalha.

Creative and sustainable

Two exceptional entrepreneurs, Refilwe Sebothoma of Hakem Energies and Mmatsatsi Rampa of Sun Diverse Group, tied for second place.

Hakem Energies is committed to creating sustainable and secure energy solutions, developing supply-chain networks to make energy more accessible across South Africa.

Sun Diverse Group, a 100% black female-owned company, specialising in manufacturing a range of textured paints and coatings, including Gamazine, Granite coating, and Glamour Coat Paint.

“Assisting women entrepreneurs scale their business and ultimately their contribution to the economy is something we are immensely proud of at Jacaranda FM. Corporates have such scope to invest in small businesses – #HerPerfectPitch is an excellent example of how to do that in a creative and sustainable way,” added King.

“A massive congratulations from SPAR to the amazing winners of Her Perfect Pitch! These women wowed us with their brilliant ideas and unstoppable energy, and this competition perfectly captures SPAR’s passion for empowering women and fuelling their economic success,” said Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager, SPAR GROUP LTD.