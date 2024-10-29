[PRESS OFFICE] Arena is hiring a legal reporter for Business Day. The candidate will report to the news editor, located in Johannesburg.

Business Day has a vacancy for a legal journalist to write news and analysis for Business Day and BusinessLIVE. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of constitutional and other law, as well as experience reporting on and analysing court proceedings.

They will be required to report on these, as well as cover the law industry, corporate law, M&A activity, and the law firms. They will pitch story ideas, accept assignments from editors, and attend regular editorial meetings.

Applicants should have at least five years’ experience as a journalist. They should have an excellent grasp of the English language and be able to write and deliver articles on deadline and to a high standard of quality. An understanding of and interest in how constitutional law relates to South African business, economics and politics would be an advantage.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Produce well-researched and accurate articles for both print and digital platforms, consistently meeting tight deadlines.

Actively propose compelling story ideas while responding to assignments from editors.

Build and maintain relationships with credible sources to deepen reporting and enhance accuracy.

Conduct thorough research to ensure all information is precise, relevant, and well-supported.

Contribute insightful perspectives on legal and business issues for leader and op-ed pages.

Efficiently manage deadlines within a digital-first framework to guarantee timely publication.

And uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by adhering to ethics and media law in all reporting.

REQUIREMENTS