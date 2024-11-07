This edition of Celebrating Women is a celebration of the dynamic and transformative role women are playing across industries, not just in South Africa, but throughout the African continent and beyond.

The conversation about gender mainstreaming and economic inclusion is no longer just about filling quotas. It’s about a fundamental shift in how we view leadership, equity and opportunity in the workplace. For too long, Africa has lagged in the global narrative on gender equality, but it’s time for this to change.

In her insightful piece, Colleen Larsen, CE of Business Engage, challenges Africa to rise as the new benchmarking hub for gender mainstreaming. Larsen’s bold call for action is echoed throughout this issue as we highlight the increasing need to destroy gender barriers, build supportive role models and implement tangible change.

GENDER MAINSTREAMING AWARDS

We’re also proud to announce the finalists and winners of the 2024 Accenture Gender Mainstreaming Awards Africa& Middle East. Their stories offer compelling proof that empowering women empowers entire economies.

Economic inclusion is not just a social justice imperative; it is a smart business strategy. It’s proven that when women thrive, businesses and economies prosper. In our leadership section, we delve into insights from women trailblazers redefining leadership in unexpected sectors.

From entrepreneurship and the maritime industry to harnessing artificial intelligence to close gender gaps, women are innovating in ways that bring new perspectives and fresh approaches to old challenges. Leaders such as Vodacom’s Videsha Proothveerajh remind us that addressing the gender gap requires intentional, long-term actions.

THE YEAR OF AFRICAN WOMEN

This is truly the year of the African woman. As we approach nearly 30 years post-Beijing, African women are

blazing trails across industries once deemed inaccessible. We must continue to amplify their voices, celebrate their victories and challenge outdated structures.

Together, let’s continue pushing boundaries and creating spaces where women are not only visible, but also integral to decision-making and economic growth. Empowered women build empowered societies, and this issue is a testament to that truth.

~ Raina Julies

