Veteran journalist Mduduzi Dlamini died on Friday, 15 November, at the age of 55.

Sunday World led the tributes, saying the newspaper industry was poorer without him. The newspaper said Dlamini battled health issues following an assault by robbers in Soweto earlier this year. He had returned to Pietermaritzburg to recuperate after the incident.

Acting editor Ngwako Malatji said, “Former Sunday World journalist Charles Molele was the inventor and architect of ShwaShwi. But Mduduzi Dlamini took it to another level. We are saddened by his sudden departure. Our industry is poorer without him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

A trailblazer

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) said Dlamini was a trailblazer in arts, culture and fashion reporting, earning widespread respect for his passion and relentless pursuit of the truth. His colleagues fondly remember him as a dedicated journalist who embodied the ethos of the ‘3 AM school of journalism’, a nod to British reporters who worked tirelessly to secure exclusive stories before the day broke.

“Mduduzi approached his investigative pieces with unrelenting determination, much like a rottweiler with a bone. He would not rest until he uncovered the full truth,” Mapula Nkosi, managing editor of *City Press*, recalled. She first encountered Dlamini years ago in the “City Press” newsroom, where his work ethic and enthusiasm stood out, especially during the rise of tabloid journalism.

“Reading Mduduzi’s reviews was like experiencing a perfect symphony,” says Nkosi. “His incredible knowledge and sharp mind were evident in every piece he wrote. He dedicated his entire life to journalism, often sleeping in the newsroom after chasing down sources. It was his second home.”

Fiery personality

SANEF said despite his fiery personality and uncompromising honesty, which sometimes led to clashes with colleagues, Dlamini’s contributions to journalism were immense. Nkosi also recalls his many talents outside the newsroom, describing him as a self-taught photographer, a skilled cook and an animal lover.

Sonia Motaung, a former colleague at City Press, admired Dlamini’s unmatched energy and tenacity. “He showed us how to be true journalists,” she says. “There was no social media to provide leads; we had to uncover stories ourselves. Mduduzi excelled at this. His passing is a tremendous loss, and he will be deeply missed.”

Tim Molobi, City Press news editor, described Dlamini as “humble, hardworking and reliable”.

“That was Mduduzi during his time at City Press. He brought life to our celebrity pages with his courageous, well researched and thought-provoking stories. Journalism is poorer without him.”

SANEF said Dlamini’s unwavering dedication to journalism leaves an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations of reporters.