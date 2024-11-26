The Eastern Cape’s two biggest regional daily newspapers — The Herald and Daily Dispatch — saw some positive growth in the third quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2023.

The latest Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) figures for quarter three, released on Thursday, show The Herald’s circulation increase by 1.5% compared with the same period in 2023.

Daily Dispatch increased by 2.1% year-on-year and 5.5% compared with quarter two.

Arena Holdings Eastern Cape general manager Ryan Megaw said The Herald and Daily Dispatch had shown resilience over the past two quarters.

In the second quarter of 2024, The Herald had marked a 14% improvement from the first quarter, while the Daily Dispatch had increased by 5%.

“In a market where daily newspapers have faced consistent declines, our titles have maintained stable circulations for the last four years, underscoring the enduring connection with our communities,” Megaw said.

“This stability is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality local news and engaging journalism that connects with readers.

“The growth of our e-edition subscriptions has significantly contributed to this success.

“The e-editions of both DispatchLIVE.co.za and HeraldLIVE.co.za are among the most popular sections for subscribers, reflecting a shift in how readers consume news today.

“When you combine our reliable print readership with strong digital engagement, this presents an exceptional opportunity for advertisers looking to penetrate the Eastern Cape market and make their brands part of the local conversation,” he said.

Some of the other improvements within the Arena Holdings stable (owners of The Herald and Daily Dispatch) came from Sowetan, which increased its circulation by 7.8% in quarter three compared with the previous quarter, while Business Day had a 0.6% quarter-on-quarter increase.