Frikkie Jonker delves into the substantial costs of the growing threats of piracy – and the measures being taken to control the scourge.

In the digital age, piracy – a longtime threat to the creative industries – has evolved into a sophisticated global problem with challenges that require more coordinated efforts, advanced technology, and broader public awareness.

Today, piracy goes further than counterfeit DVDs and music CDs to illegal streaming, unauthorised downloads, and the sale of pirated digital content that presents a growing challenge to the entertainment sector.

As piracy becomes more entrenched in the digital space, it is essential to understand how it affects the creative economy, the actions being taken to combat it – and why this battle matters.

Piracy’s digital evolution

The rise of high-speed internet and digital platforms has allowed piracy to flourish, making it more accessible and harder to combat.

Illegal streams and downloads are just a click away for consumers, while cyber pirates have become more adept at hiding their tracks. This shift has transformed piracy into a global crisis, with its roots embedded in organised crime.

Unlike the small-scale operations of the past, today’s digital pirates run sophisticated networks that offer access to premium content for a fraction of the legal price. From music and films to TV shows, or live sports, the damage caused by this illicit activity is felt across the entire value chain, harming businesses, and people alike – from the actors and directors to technicians and support staff.

This evolving threat requires us to rethink how we approach piracy, both from a law enforcement perspective and through education and public awareness.

Breaking the chain

This year, MultiChoice and Irdeto achieved critical milestones in the fight against digital piracy through a series of high-profile raids across South Africa. One of the most significant operations targeted the notorious Waka TV piracy ring, which had been illegally distributing live TV channels, including DStv content.

Law enforcement successfully apprehended several key individuals linked to Waka TV in coordinated raids across the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces.

These actions resulted in the seizure of equipment and financial records, marking a substantial victory in disrupting one of the continent’s largest pirate networks and sending a strong message about the consequences of piracy.

The raids in Germiston, Worcester and Cape Town were part of a broader coordinated effort led by MultiChoice, Irdeto and local law enforcement agencies.

These operations targeted individuals involved in the sale of illegal streaming devices and login credentials, leading to multiple arrests.

The breadth and impact of these raids underscore the unwavering commitment of MultiChoice and Irdeto to dismantle piracy operations that harm the content creation industry.

Every successful raid protects intellectual property and safeguards the livelihoods of countless individuals whose work relies on the integrity of their creative contributions.

Counting the costs

Piracy is more than just a corporate concern; it is a profound social and economic issue. Every illegal download or stream chips away at the viability of creative industries, contributing to significant revenue losses and undermining job creation.

The creative sector, which contributes nearly 3% to the country’s GDP, plays a vital role in driving economic growth and providing employment for thousands of South Africans. Yet, this contribution is at risk.

“Pirated video material gets over 230 billion views a year, whilst more than 80% of global online piracy can be attributed to illegal streaming services,” according to Data prot.

Irderto has found that more than 5.4 million illegal downloads or streams are consumed globally every day, with South Africa being one of the most affected countries in Africa.

This explosion in piracy demands immediate attention, as it not only impacts corporate profits but also stifles the creative potential of our artists. When piracy thrives, the ability to invest in new content and provide opportunities for emerging talent diminishes.

Countering piracy is not just about enforcing copyright laws; it’s about preserving the ecosystem that allows creativity to flourish. On a larger scale, Parks Association projects that streaming services will lose $113 billion by 2027 due to piracy.

In the African context, Nollywood alone loses $3 billion annually to piracy, according to Financial Express. In South Africa, piracy has affected nearly all forms of content, from sports broadcasts to local films, stifling investment and job creation.

Leveraging technology

As the entertainment landscape changes, so too must the tools we use to protect it. At MultiChoice, we are leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to monitor, identify, and dismantle piracy operations.

Tools such as digital watermarking and AI-powered content tracking allow us to trace illegal streams back to their source, while rapid-response takedown teams ensure that pirated content is removed quickly from online platforms.

Social media platforms have also become a new frontier in the fight against piracy. Facebook, YouTube, and X are frequently used to distribute illegal content and we work closely with these platforms to enforce takedown policies and protect intellectual property.

However, technology alone cannot win this battle. We need more collaboration between ISPs, governments, and industry stakeholders to ensure that piracy does not continue to spread unchecked.

Consumer accountability

A significant aspect of the fight against piracy lies with consumers themselves. While many may view illegal streaming as a victimless crime, the reality is that it fuels organised crime and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of professionals.

Moreover, consumers who engage with pirated content often expose themselves to cybersecurity risks, as these illegal sites are frequently riddled with malware and phishing schemes.

Educating consumers about these risks and the real costs of piracy is crucial. Today’s legal content providers offer more flexible pricing models than ever before, making premium content accessible to a wide audience. The choice between supporting legal platforms or contributing to the illegal economy is one that we must highlight and promote more vigorously.

Strengthening protections

The fight against piracy is an ongoing journey, but the recent raids and advancements in technology show that progress is being made. Governments and regulatory bodies must step up their efforts to implement stricter penalties and collaborate with industry stakeholders to protect intellectual property more effectively.

The industry must continue to innovate, developing new strategies and technologies to stay ahead of the pirates.

The results of 2024’s high-profile operations, such as the Waka TV raids, demonstrate what is possible when organisations like MultiChoice, Irdeto, and law enforcement work together. These actions are just the beginning, but they highlight the importance of continued vigilance and collaboration in the years ahead.

Sustainable security

Piracy impacts all industries. Countering this is not just about safeguarding profits; it is about ensuring that our creative potential continues to thrive, provides jobs, entertainment, and contributes to economic growth.

As piracy evolves, so too must our approach to fighting it. With continued technological innovation, robust partnerships, and increased public awareness, we can protect the creative sector from the scourge of piracy.

Together, we can ensure that South Africa’s rich creative industries are given the chance to flourish in a digital world, free from the clutches of illegal distribution.

Frikkie Jonker, director of Anti-Piracy Cybersecurity Services at MultiChoice Group, has over 30 years of experience in broadcasting, anti-piracy and cybersecurity. He leads a team focused on protecting MultiChoice’s content and platforms from piracy and cyber threats, working closely with law enforcement agencies, regulators and industry partners across Africa.

