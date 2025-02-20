Back in December 2025, Kagiso Media Radio announced an interesting move. It would launch a South African issue of the global brand, Time Out.

At the time, Anthea Carstens, Kagiso Media Radio’s general manager for publishing, said the company would explore synergies editorially and commercially with all its great radio and digital platforms. “Mediamark will be representing the brand in the advertising market,” Carstens said.

Fast forward to February, and Mediamark confirmed it would partner with Time Out and VIU, a recent account win for the sales house. Now they plan to leverage the brands to “expand market influence and redefine audience engagement”.

Viu’s AVOD tier

“As Viu’s exclusive advertising sales partner in the region, Mediamark will lead sales for Viu’s AVOD tier, enabling brands to seamlessly integrate with premium streaming content. This partnership allows advertisers to effectively reach highly engaged audiences through impactful, contextually relevant campaigns,” says CEO Wayne Bischoff.

“Combining Mediamark’s multi-channel advertising expertise with Viu’s compelling content, this collaboration unlocks a unique opportunity to connect with South Africa’s fast-growing digital audience. By leveraging data-driven strategies, brands can forge deeper consumer connections and achieve measurable results,” he says.

Bischoff says traditional TV viewership has declined over the past few years, in parallel to the rise of streaming, which provides accessible, on-demand, and mobile-friendly premium broadcast content to consumers.

Advertising video on demand

“The rise of advertising video on demand (AVOD) and advertising tiers in streaming services caters to these changing habits, allowing consumers to enjoy high-quality entertainment affordably,” he explains.

“Through our partnership with Viu, we can give brands direct access to a growing, engaged audience that is actively consuming premium content across multiple devices.”

Bischoff says ad-supported streaming is a key advancement across the local & international OTT landscape.

“Across global markets, we’ve seen major streaming platforms introduce advertising tiers to provide both accessibility for viewers and enhanced monetisation opportunities for content providers. This model is particularly relevant in South Africa, where price sensitivity remains a key factor in media consumption habits,” he says.

Powerful medium

Mediamark, he says, supports AVOD as a powerful medium for brands to connect with audiences in an immersive manner, when they are in a relaxed and receptive frame of mind.

“The key is smart, strategic advertising ensuring that brands tell compelling stories that enhance the user experience. The shift towards ad-supported streaming isn’t just an opportunity; it’s a necessity for the sustainable growth of the industry, and Viu has recognised this from day one with its dual SVOD and AVOD model,” he adds.

Bischoff is pleased with the positive response to Time Out South Africa. “… people really embrace what we offer – we’re excited to curate the best cultural and culinary experiences to inspire and enable people to experience the best of the city and beyond”.

And he adds, “Expanding the current presence of Time Out Cape Town, over the next months we will broaden Time Out South Africa coverage across the country to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, as well as the National Parks, the wine regions and many other tourist destinations.

“The mission is to make Time Out South Africa the go-to destination for the best cultural, culinary and travel experiences for both locals and tourists alike.”