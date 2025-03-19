The third edition of Podcasthon has begun … and podcasters belonging to the South African Podcasters are taking part.

Podcasthon is a global initiative that unites podcasters in support of charitable causes. For the first time, English-speaking podcasters – including those from South Africa -are joining forces with their international counterparts to amplify the impact of nonprofits worldwide.

“Podcasting has always been about community,” says Paulo Dias, head of industry relations for the South African Podcasters Guild. “Through Podcasthon, we are proving that podcasts can be a force for good. This initiative has sparked incredible creativity, and we’re thrilled to see South African voices contributing to this global movement.”

Paulo Dias, representing the South African Podcasters Guild (SAPG), met Jérémie Mani, co-founder of Podcasthon at The Podcast Show in London.

What began as a conversation about leveraging podcasting for social good has now grown into a large-scale movement spanning 47 countries and over 1 600 participating podcasts. More than 60% of this year’s participants are from English-speaking nations, including South Africa, the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia.

How it works

Podcasthon began on 15 March. Those participating will dedicate an episode to a charity of their choice. The format is flexible, allowing creators to raise awareness through interviews, live reads, or special features that align with their show’s content. The initiative provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect charities with new audiences through the power of storytelling.

The South African Podcasters Guild has played a crucial role in rallying local podcasters to join Podcasthon, emphasising the power of community-driven efforts. Notably, this year’s initiative has seen participation from some of the country’s most prominent podcast creators.

In addition, Podcasthon has highlighted charities that may not traditionally receive mainstream media attention, ensuring a diverse range of causes gain recognition.