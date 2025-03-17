Popular Cape Town radio personality Stan Mars will join Kfm 94.5 fm from 1 April 2025, Primedia Broadcasting has revealed.

“Stan brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Western Cape’s audience. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment for Kfm 94.5, as we evolve our programming and strengthen our connection with listeners across the Western Cape and beyond,” said Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5.

Mars is a broadcast icon in the Western Cape with nearly three decades of experience. He will debut a new show on Sundays from 18h00 to 21h00. It will feature popular hits as well as all-time favourites.

His first show takes place on Sunday 6 April at 18h00.

Mars is the host of #TheBigBreakFastShow on Good Hope FM.