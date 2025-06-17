Last week, the African Public Relations Association (APRA), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, together with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), unveiled the latest findings of their annual research into ethics and the public relations (PR) landscape across the continent.

The results were presented at the APRA conference, which took place in Mombasa, Kenya. The research was conducted by African reputation research consultancy, Reputation Matters.

Now in its sixth consecutive year of tracking ethics and the fourth of mapping the broader PR landscape, the study continues to provide valuable insights into the trends shaping communication across Africa.

For the second year running, the research also explored attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolving digital landscape.

This year’s study drew responses from 313 professionals across 24 African countries, representing the broadest regional participation to date. South Africa contributed 30% of responses, followed by Kenya (17%), Nigeria (16%), and Cameroon and Mauritius (7% each).

Every response offers rich, contextual insight, reinforcing the diverse and dynamic nature of Africa’s communications landscape.

The results highlight a profession adapting to rapid technological change while reaffirming its ethical foundations. Long-standing challenges, such as underrepresentation at board level and the undervaluing of evaluation and measurement, remain prominent.

At the same time, new ethical concerns are emerging as technology accelerates communication at an unprecedented pace.

Key insights from the 2025 research

Ethics under scrutiny

Corruption remains the most frequently cited ethical challenge across the countries represented in the study. Respondents noted that broader societal issues such as cultural norms, social injustice, and weak enforcement mechanisms continue to impact public trust and institutional credibility.

AI and ethics in tandem

69% of participants see AI as a tool to enhance, not replace, PR practice. However, concerns about misinformation, manipulation, and the responsible use of emerging technology are widespread.

Boardroom influence slowly improving

While 40% of respondents believe PR is still undervalued at board level, 38% report that business leaders now rely more heavily on PR counsel, a notable rise from 31% in 2024.

Training gaps persist

There is ongoing demand for professional development, particularly in strategic communication, crisis management, and reputation management.

PR’s resilience and reach

Although overall response numbers dipped slightly from 2024, the increased regional diversity points to growing sector maturity and a shared belief in PR’s ability to build trust during times of reputational and governance challenge.

Arik Karani, President of APRA, said, “In an era where trust is fragile, the value of ethical public relations has never been clearer. This report shows both the urgency and the opportunity for PR professionals to lead with integrity.”

Sarah Waddington CBE, interim CEO of PRCA, added, “While optimism is encouraging, it must be matched with a firm commitment to ethics, accuracy, and responsible AI deployment. This year’s research confirms that our industry is increasingly aware of its responsibilities, but much work remains to embed trust at every level. At the PRCA, we remain steadfast in our commitment to guiding the profession through clear standards and support to ensure that ethical principles underpin every use of emerging technologies.”

The report outlines three pillars on which Africa’s PR future is being built: ethical clarity, strategic credibility, and a commitment to continual growth.

Regine le Roux, managing director of Reputation Matters, added, “This year’s findings remind us that PR is not just about managing perception. It is about building trust, standing for what is right, and growing together. In an era where digital communication travels faster than ever before, our responsibility as communicators has never been greater. We are the stewards of truth in a time of miscommunication, and the custodians of clarity in a world clouded by confusion.

Knowledge sharing

“Let us keep moving forward, with integrity in our purpose, with compassion in our storytelling, and with courage in our leadership. When PR is done with heart, it does more than shape brands. It becomes a voice for change. It shapes futures and serves as a force for transformation across Africa.”

“We are deeply grateful to APRA and PRCA for their continued commitment to advancing the profession through research. Their investment in this annual research is setting the standard for ethical leadership and knowledge-sharing across the continent. It is this kind of collaboration that elevates our industry and strengthens our collective impact.”

To further explore the 2025 findings, PRCA Africa and APRA will host a live panel discussion through the Ethics and Practices Network. The session will delve into key insights from the report and reflect on the role of ethics in a digitally transforming world.

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 12:00 to 13:00 SAST

Attendance is free, and all industry professionals are welcome.

Register here: Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nn2V-1mWQbqnCWVf-y0QBg.

For more information about the PRCA Africa Ethics and Practices Network, visit:

https://www.prca.global/about-us/global/prca-africa/prca-africa-networks/prca-africa-ethics-and-practices