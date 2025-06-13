Jacaranda FM is turning up the volume with DJ Ankletap on Friday nights. From tonight (13 June) DJ Ankletap will host ‘Party Nights With Ankletap’ every Friday evening from 19:00 to 22:00.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Jacaranda FM – it’s a station that truly resonates with the heartbeat of the city and its people,” says DJ Ankletap. “I can’t wait to bring my passion for music, storytelling, and good vibes to the airwaves and connect with such an incredible audience. Here’s to new beginnings and unforgettable moments on Jacaranda FM!”

His new show promises to deliver the perfect mix of great music and high-energy content – perfect for listeners ready to get into the weekend party spirit.

Affectionately known as Malume Tap, DJ Ankletap’s radio journey started at just 12 years old, working as a cricket stadium announcer in Potchefstroom. By the age of 21, instead of a traditional party, he convinced his parents to buy him DJ equipment – a bold move that launched his career in entertainment.

After a stint at UJFM while studying psychology, he went on to become a household name on YFM, and most recently hosted the breakfast show on YOU FM.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome DJ Ankletap to the Jacaranda FM family,” said Ravi Naidoo, programming and content manager at Jacaranda FM. “He brings with him not only a wealth of experience but a unique connection to South African audiences. His energy, storytelling, and ability to bring people together through radio is exactly what we need to elevate our weekend line-up.”

Listen to ‘Party Nights With Ankletap’ every Friday between 19:00 to 22:00 on Jacaranda FM or stream live via www.jacarandafm.com.