Consumers don’t hate AI-generated ads. They hate bad ads that feel artificial, over-polished and emotionally disconnected.

The real mistake brands make is focusing on AI as the headline or output, instead of using it as a behind-the-scenes creative tool.

Strong storytelling still matters most; AI should support human creativity, not replace the emotional instinct behind effective advertising.

AI’s biggest value is improving the advertising process by analysing data, generating concepts faster, creating audience variations and reducing creative bottlenecks.

AI can help fight ad fatigue by enabling more relevant, timely and diverse campaigns while humans focus on judgement, craft, and strategy.

There’s a story I keep reading in the trades, and I want to analyse it because I don’t think it’s fully accurate. It’s the story about how consumers hate AI-generated ads.

I don’t think consumers hate AI-generated ads. I think consumers hate bad ads generated by AI, and the industry is too focused on using AI the wrong way.

Bad ads perpetuate the issue, and we can do better by focusing on the process rather than the output.

There is some truth in the fact that consumers are becoming suspicious of AI-generated advertising.

They can see the uncanny valley creeping in. The faces are a little too smooth, the copy a little too polished, and the whole thing is a little too clearly AI-generated, which creates distrust.

Where the mistakes lie

Of course, computer animation felt that way at one point, and now there is a universal love for movies like Toy Story. The use of the technology clearly became a tool, rather than the story itself.