At LAMag (Le’Afrinique Magazine), we believe cultural influence in music, art and events isn’t measured in algorithms alone. It’s shaped by intuition, curation and storytelling.

As Africa Month came to a close, we didn’t just reflect on celebrating the continent. We turned our focus to the next wave of Africans making its creative culture impossible to ignore.

We’ve spotlighted a collective of artists and curators who embody the spirit of what’s next. And we’ve been seeing the signs that confirm we’re not just observing trends, we’re plugged into the pulse.

Take Bassie, for example. The Amapiano vocalist who recently walked away with three awards at the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards. She was featured in our Issue 7 and is a clear affirmation that the artists we spotlight are moving in the right direction.

Other creatives making waves from our earlier issues include hair artist Lebohang Motaung (our Issue 2 cover star), who recently showcased in Brazil, and Amapiano songstress Zee Nxumalo (one of our Issue 1 cover stars), whose latest EP Inja Ye Game has been performing exceptionally well with single Ngisakuthanda staying steady on the charts. These moments aren’t just wins for them, they’re proof that our intentional curation matters.

So, as the global industry increasingly turns its gaze to Africa, here’s who we’re watching from our March 2025 Issue 7 and who you should be watching, too:

THE SOUND ARCHITECTS

Keed – A razor-sharp lyricist (our Issue 7 cover star) from Gugulethu whose album Bite the Bullet blends hip-hop, vulnerability, and futurism in a way that hits harder than just bars.

– A razor-sharp lyricist (our Issue 7 cover star) from Gugulethu whose album Bite the Bullet blends hip-hop, vulnerability, and futurism in a way that hits harder than just bars. Ben September – R&B visionary who fuses soul and experimental production into lush sonic narratives. Think South African Frank Ocean with Joburg edge.

– R&B visionary who fuses soul and experimental production into lush sonic narratives. Think South African Frank Ocean with Joburg edge. Rorisang Sechele – A voice rooted in South African jazz heritage, crafting stories that feel timeless yet boldly now.

– A voice rooted in South African jazz heritage, crafting stories that feel timeless yet boldly now. Yolophonik – An experimental DJ/producer reshaping electronic music with tradition-twisting innovation. His sound is both ancient and futuristic.

Bassie – Award-winning and rising. Her voice is one of the most captivating in Amapiano, and her artistic momentum is only accelerating.

– Award-winning and rising. Her voice is one of the most captivating in Amapiano, and her artistic momentum is only accelerating. Lia Butler – Pioneering “Neo-Zulu” by blending cultural reverence with neo-soul elegance. A genre-bender worth deep investment.

– Pioneering “Neo-Zulu” by blending cultural reverence with neo-soul elegance. A genre-bender worth deep investment. Keyywav – Creator of the “R&Bhinca” subgenre—traditional meets trap-soul in his rich collaborative catalogue.

– Creator of the “R&Bhinca” subgenre—traditional meets trap-soul in his rich collaborative catalogue. Chipego – An R&B/soul/Amapiano alchemist evolving with each project. Her work reflects a new level of African sonic fusion.

– An R&B/soul/Amapiano alchemist evolving with each project. Her work reflects a new level of African sonic fusion. Chley – With 2SPIN, she’s proving herself as an Amapiano storyteller—not just a vocalist. Her rise is unfolding in real time.

THE VISUAL VISIONARIES

Sanele Qwabe – Founder of Kind Kid, turning township nostalgia into tangible design. From toys to visual art, his work bridges memory and modernity.

– Founder of Kind Kid, turning township nostalgia into tangible design. From toys to visual art, his work bridges memory and modernity. Lola Aikins – The animator behind Naledi, which earned a standing ovation at Comic Con Africa. A singular voice in African storytelling through film.

– The animator behind Naledi, which earned a standing ovation at Comic Con Africa. A singular voice in African storytelling through film. Govern Sibisi – A multi-hyphenate artist whose portraits, fashion, and live painting work collapse the boundaries between fine art and performance.

THE EXPERIENCE MAKERS

CURATION AS A RESPONSIBILITY

These names aren’t just part of a scene. They’re architects of a new South African reality. One where sound, visuals, and experience are tools of both creative expression and economic empowerment.

Our job at LAMag isn’t just to tell their stories, it’s to ensure the industry knows their value before the metrics catch up.

As we move beyond Africa Month, let’s keep watching, supporting, and investing.

The future is already in motion and these are the people shaping it.

Selloane Moleli is editorial curator at LAMag. Follow @lamagafrica on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X and catch our next issue on lamag.africa