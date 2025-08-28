Some people are born with it. The talent, the aptitude, the tenacity and the attitude. The ability to analyse, to listen, to dissect, to question and to speak.

They are natural storytellers and are fuelled by an inquisitive nature and a quiet sense of purpose. They relish being taught and they create teachable moments. They are media professionals but more so, they are radio broadcasters.

Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia was born with it.

Listening to 702 this afternoon it is clear that Tshidi was the voice that so many South Africans needed, relied on and relished. Her deep knowledge and insight into South African politics unlocked questions and opinion. Her straightforward manner was unbiased and ethical.

In a growing environment of fake-news and disinformation she was trusted, and audiences appreciated her unwavering consistency.

Connected with authenticity

Tshidi was a friend. She connected with authenticity. She wasn’t a post, a like or a click, and she certainly didn’t come with any filters or predetermined algorithm. I never met her, we weren’t on WhatsApp, and I don’t think we were ever in the same room together.

But she was my friend, my friend from the radio.

As I crawled down the M1 from Sandton to Soweto on Wednesday afternoon listening to the memories and moments, the calls from colleagues and listeners didn’t stop. Some were filled with pure gratitude for the chance to experience Tshidi the political commentator.

Many spoke of her love for South Africa, her patriotism. Some were sad that she never enjoyed more airtime. Others were asking how her family and friends were doing. There was laughter and the recounting of iconic moments from her career, from a junior traffic compiler to her move to Power FM and back to Primedia where she was the Eyewitness News associate editor for politics.

Cheeky yet serious

In my own house we often use the title of her podcast ‘Politricking’ when speaking about our current state of governance, leaders and accountability. As a word ‘politricking’ is cheeky yet serious. It points to fun, insight and accountability.

It says, “I’m watching you” and it knows there is some underhandedness at play. All is at stake and nothing is at stake, it’s politics.

To me as a listener Tshidi displayed the essence and understanding of ‘politricks’. She had the insight, the knowledge, the connections. She could ‘walk the talk’ and she did. But she wasn’t one dimensional. I loved how she became a solid stand-in presenter or the day-time line-up.

I often think that an excellent stand-in presenter is more talented that the actual show host or presenter. It takes a special quality to engage an audience and keep them hooked.

Born with it

Tshidi was born with it.

Tshidi’s untimely passing is a reminder of the power and privilege of being someone’s friend on the radio. To have someone call their radio station in tears, filled with disbelief and grief is testament to being a phenomenal radio broadcaster.

Rest in Power Tshidi Madia.

Tim Zunckel: Media: Creative, ambassador, strategist, leader.