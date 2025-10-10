Music Exchange, the brainchild of founder Martin Myers, is now in its 15th year and ready to set to Cape Town’s creative pulse racing with a one-day summit. The Global Verse: Music & Culture Summit is designed to empower, inspire and equip creatives to thrive in the fast-changing entertainment economy of 2025.

Hip hop, R&B and electronic music DJ and radio producer DJ Eazy is hosting the full day of conversations, practical insights and bold ideas from some of the most dynamic voices in music, media, tech and culture.

Myers says the menu this year will deliver strategic insights from leaders while attendees will gain practical guidance from global thinkers and local trailblazers — helping them navigate streaming, sync, royalties, performance ecosystems and more.

This includes learning how to protect work, get paid fairly, and capitalising on the latest opportunities in the creative economy — including insights on the Copyright Protection Amendment Bill.

MEX25 bridges tradition and transformation to strengthen South Africa’s creative economy from the inside out.

The forum that MEX provides, serving as a catalyst in the entertainment world, is integral to the future well-being and prosperity of our entertainment industry—both nationally and internationally. ~ Dr Trevor Jones

Ten unmissable sessions with world-class speakers

Arthur Goldstuck – (CEO, World Wide Worx; editor-in-chief, Gadget; columnist, Sunday Times) will speak on AI and music: The human in the loop

Ready D – (Iconic SA DJ and Producer) discusses the journey of being a DJ and artist in the South African context

Erica Schofield – (CEO, ThundaFund) on Crowdfunding: More than funds

Jon Savage – (Director at INBROADCASTING & founder of Africa Podcast Network) questions, Is it too late to start podcasting?

Barry Mare – (Radio Enthusiast, Presenter, Newsreader, Voice Artist, Audio Producer & MC)

Chola Makgamathe – Music, Money & Legislation (SAMRO)

Karabo Senna – General Manager: Sales & Licensing (SAMRO)

Lesego Maforah – (CSI & Special Project Manager ) on Corporate Social Investment: A Catalyst for Creative Industry Development.

Nikilitha Mantungwa – (founder Kopton Music) discusses The Sync Climate for Indie Artists – from Netflix placements to building Kopton Music

Sue Bulloch – (co-founder & director, Fresh Advertising & Marketing) on The Sweet Sounds of Success

Event details

Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025

Venue: Fire & Ice! Hotel, New Church Street, Cape Town

Seats are limited. Don’t miss your place at South Africa’s premier creative industry summit.

Book tickets here

Queries

Info@musicexchange.org.za

Martin Myers + 27 83 448 4475