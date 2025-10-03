It started with a post on Monday by Mzilikazi we Afrika on X. “BREAKING NEWS: Businessman, David Mabilu, has sold @SundayWorldZA and official announcement would be made very soon. The new owners is consortium made up of business people and well-known media practitioners.” #ShwaShwi

Now it is confirmed the tabloid title has been sold and is under new management. An internal memorium on a Fundudzi Media letterhead to staff from human resources manager Takalani Margaret Mabilu says, “We write to you today with both reflection and anticipation as Sunday World prepares to enter a new chapter. We are pleased to announce that with effect from today [1 October], Sunday World is under new ownership.”

Mabilu thanked staff for the role they played in the newspaper’s journey. “Your dedication, creativity, and resilience, which were tested and prevailed, especially through the unprecedented challenges of COVID has not only sustained Sunday World but elevated it. You have kept our journalism sharp, our voice relevant and our readers engaged and informed.”

The HR manager welcomed new owners Zucorizen, saying she was confident the road forward would “bring fresh perspectives and opportunities”.

John Bailey takes over

The Media Online has sight of a press release announcing the sale of the tabloid title. It confirmed Sunday World and Sunday Sun would “come under the ownership of veteran journalist John Bailey”. With an M.Phil Journalism from Stellenbosch University, Bailey has extensive media experience, with decades in television journalism both with eNCA and the SABC.

The press release says Bailey brings “a wealth of knowledge, credibility and forward-thinking vision to the publications. Leading the publications will solidify the weekly titles’ position and align their content offerings into a prosperous future”.

Strategic acquisition

It says Bailey’s “strategic acquisition is a bold step that combines seasoned editorial insight with his strong business and managerial acumen. The leadership transition is expected to enrich the readers’ experience while also delivering greater value to advertisers by expanding the Sunday World’s and Sunday Sun’s reach and resonance in a competitive media landscape”.

Bailey is quoted saying, “The Sunday World and Sunday Sun will continue to deliver the breaking news and interesting content that readers are accustomed to. I have a bold vision for the company which I look forward to putting into action and introducing even more readers to the quality content being produced by the teams.”