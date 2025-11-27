The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Applications open for the 2026 ACA Women in Leadership Programme

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), together with programme sponsor GIB Insurance, invites applications for the 2026 intake of the ACA Women in Leadership (WIL) Programme. Open only to women working at mid-management level and above in the marketing and communications sector, the programme develops confident, values-driven leaders equipped to create meaningful impact in their organisations and the wider industry.

Now entering its sixth year, the ACA WIL Programme builds on growing momentum — with over 100 women having completed the journey to date. The 2026 cohort will again be delivered online across six one-day modules, combining rigorous learning with practical peer engagement, with participants expected to attend all six one-day sessions.

Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu — an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations — the programme blends contextual strategy, personal mastery, and professional coaching to turn learning into leadership action.

Gillian Rightford, Executive Director of the ACA, said: “This programme reflects the ACA’s ongoing commitment to recognise, support and advance the impact of women in our sector. Each cohort strengthens the pool of capable, confident leaders in South Africa — adding value to agencies and brands today, and shaping a more effective, representative industry for tomorrow.”

Applications close on 27 February 2026; to apply, prospective candidates must download and complete the application form here, and send their completed application via email to sne@acasa.co.za by no later than 17h00 on Friday, 27 February 2026.

People moves

Helplink champions entrepreneurial grit

Helplink, the AI-powered platform transforming South Africa’s informal economy, is sponsoring the Port Elizabeth to East London (PE2EL) Ocean Canoe Challenge taking place from the 3rd to 6th December 2025.

Helplink’s involvement is powerfully embodied by three sponsored paddlers: Helplink graduate and brand ambassador Sibusiso Zulu, dedicated lifeguard Sandile Menjenjalo, and top sportsman Bevan Manson.

Widely regarded as the toughest ocean paddling race in the world, the 250-kilometre endurance event is a powerful, four-day metaphor for the entrepreneurial journey. Helplink’s involvement celebrates the shared values of resilience, grit, and growth that are vital both for conquering extreme sport and for building a successful business.

The four-day, 250-kilometre endurance event, often nicknamed The Maker of Men and The Blood, Guts & Glory Race, demands extreme physical and mental resilience. I

Business moves

ESPN Africa secures exclusive FIBA broadcast rights across Sub-Saharan Africa

ESPN Africa has announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), bringing fans across sub-Saharan Africa front-row access to more world-class basketball. The four-year agreement will see ESPNAfrica air more than 1 500 games from 2025 until 2029, featuring the world’s top national teams and rising stars in a dynamic line-up of global tournaments.

From the FIBA Basketball World Cups and Continental Cups to Women’s and Youth World Cups, ESPN Africa will deliver every major international moment live to audiences across the region. Fans can look forward to seeing numerous national teams compete in key qualifiers and tournaments, with action spanning the men’s and women’s FIBA AfroBasket, the FIBA Men’s and Women’s Basketball World Cups and Olympic qualifying events.

This agreement cements ESPN Africa’s position as the home of premiere basketball on the continent, giving viewers an unparalleled mix of international and domestic excitement. By showcasing both the intensity of FIBA competition and the unique skill of African players on the global stage, ESPNAfrica continues to strengthen its offering for fans who live and breathe the game.

PEUGEOT launches Landtrek with Accenture Song

PEUGEOT South Africa has partnered with Accenture Song South Africa to launch the new PEUGEOT Landtrek bakkie through an experiential campaign that celebrates to South Africans’ spirit of adventure. The collaboration culminated in the ‘Pretty Tough Challenge: Most Dirt Wins’, a four- part YouTube adventure series created to put the Landtrek’s strength, style, and versatility to the test on real terrain. “For us, launching the Landtrek was about more than unveiling a product,” said Moeketsi Mapogo, South Africa and SSA Head of the ProOne LCV Business Unit. “Stellantis South Africa has steadily grown its brand portfolio over the past four years, with PEUGEOT expanding in the SUV and bakkie segments. This campaign allowed us to tell a story that speaks to South Africans who live for adventure, brought to life through a partnership that ensured the Landtrek was introduced in an authentic, relevant way.”

WPP announces official opening of its third London campus: the iconic One Southwark Bridge

WPP has officially opened the doors of One Southwark Bridge, its third London campus and fourth in the UK. This coincides with the building receiving a BREEAM Outstanding rating, a rare achievement for a refurbishment.

“Winning teams need a world-class facility to perform at their best, and this new London campus is exactly that. As a proud British company, this represents a significant and continued investment in our UK talent and infrastructure. It’s an engine for collaboration, bringing our exceptional people together into a creative and innovation hub that delivers for our clients,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP.

Designed by WPP’s BDG architecture + design, One Southwark Bridge represents a deep retrofit and extension of the 1980s office building, adding 50% of usable floorspace. This collaborative campus supports WPP’s in-office working approach, prioritising employee wellbeing with dedicated spaces including a multi-faith room, a sensory room designed for neurodivergent colleagues, a parents’ room, and a wellness studio, PEACE, hosting group classes like yoga and pilates. The previously inaccessible grounds have also been transformed to create more inviting outdoor communal areas, making them accessible for all and reconnecting the building to the surrounding streets.

The new campus will be a central hub for WPP Media and its brands Choreograph, EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker. This co-location will foster greater collaboration and integration, enabling WPP Media to deliver even more innovative and effective solutions for its clients, such as BT, Nationwide and ITV.

Tiger Brands delivers strong full-year performance

Tiger Brands delivered a strong full-year performance for the year ended 30 September 2025, marked by solid growth and continued cash generation, demonstrating disciplined operational excellence while driving affordability for consumers who remain under pressure and value seeking.

Continuous improvement efforts and strategic pricing initiatives during the year contributed to increased affordability of the company’s products with overall price deflation of 0.8% and volume growth of 3.5%. In addition, Tiger Brands refreshed its corporate brand to reflect the bold steps it is taking to make affordable, quality foods and essentials available to more consumers across Southern Africa, while creating positive and sustainable outcomes across its value chain.

The company improved overall revenue by 2.7% to R34.4 billion and increased gross margin from 29.1% to 31.3% against prior year on a comparable basis through continuous improvement initiatives, including value engineering, logistics optimisation, and factory efficiencies.

Volume growth was ahead of short to medium-term guidance, driven by volume growth across the Milling and Baking, Grains and Culinary business units.

Broadsign announces acquisition of Place Exchange

Out-of-home (OOH) adtech provider Broadsign has announced it has acquired Place Exchange, an independent OOH supply-side platform (SSP), with a minority investment from Crestline Investors.

Combining Broadsign’s content management system, ad serving, and buy- and sell-side capabilities with Place Exchange’s SSP and complementary solutions, the acquisition will bolster Broadsign’s global programmatic digital OOH offering and fast-track innovation across its entire OOH ad tech portfolio. Broadsign publishers will be able to tap into new demand sources while Place Exchange’s DSP partners and media buyers gain access to premium international inventory on the Broadsign Platform.

The global ad market is projected to reach $992bn this year, with international OOH spend forecast to top $49bn in 2025. “Demand for OOH advertising continues to hold strong, but for the OOH market to seize new growth opportunities, rapid evolution is key. The acquisition of Place Exchange will allow Broadsign to deliver the most comprehensive OOH advertising solution in the market,” shared Burr Smith, CEO, Broadsign. “We see the future of OOH as smarter, more efficient, dynamic, and measurable. With Place Exchange’s team and technology, and Crestline’s investment, Broadsign will deliver on that vision much faster.”

Making moves

The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour 2025 celebrates 100 Years Under the Sun

This summer, South Africa’s most breathtaking destinations will come alive with rhythm, connection, and the golden glow of sunset. The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour 2025 returns with three unforgettable events – blending the country’s top musical talent with the spirit of travel, nature, and freedom.

The journey begins at Villa Paradiso, Hartbeespoort Dam (6 December), where the iconic Liquideep makes a long-awaited return to the stage. “We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour,” says Liquideep. “It’s always special to connect with our fans and share that unmistakable Liquideep energy under the summer skies.”

Joining the lineup at Villa Paradiso are Darque, Rosey Gold, Sir LSG, Soul Diva, and Ten Oceans, setting the tone for a lakeside celebration surrounded by the Magaliesberg Mountains.

From there, the tour heads south to The Grand Africa Café & Beach in Cape Town (14 December) – a space where city sophistication meets coastal freedom. Audiences can look forward to performances by Msaki, Crazy White Boy, FKA MASH, Good Luck, Roz, Jevan Binder, and Rudy Julius, creating the ultimate golden-hour soundtrack as the sun dips below the Atlantic horizon.

The final stop lands on Stanley Island, Plettenberg Bay (29 December) – a renowned summer escape off the Garden Route coast, where Jordan Arts, Kix, Touch of Madness, Pixie Whip, and Daddy’s House will bring the summer journey to an unforgettable close.

“This summer, we’re celebrating 100 years under the sun – a century of inspiring people to slow down, live naturally, and reconnect with what matters most,” says Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand: Corona South Africa. “The Corona Sunsets Summer Tour captures that feeling – through music, golden moments, and destinations that remind us how good life feels outdoors.”

Each event will offer more than music – with drumming circles, creative workshops, and the signature sunset ritual that captures the beauty of living fully in the moment.