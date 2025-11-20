The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Radio veteran Tholi B Joins Jacaranda FM as integration specialist, programming

Jacaranda FM has appointed broadcast veteran Tholi B as the new integration specialist, programming. Tholi B brings a wealth of experience from both on-air and management roles across South Africa’s leading radio stations, joining the team to enhance the station’s programming and cross-platform integration strategies.

In this new role, Tholi B will report directly to programming manager Ravi Naidoo, focusing on aligning content across all platforms and ensuring seamless integration between programming and commercial interests.

Tholi B is a highly respected name in the radio industry, boasting an impressive career that spans two decades. He successfully led Power 98.7 as its managing director and served as station manager at Capricorn FM. His journey began at YFM, and he has held senior roles at Primedia Broadcasting.

“I’m genuinely excited to be joining the dynamic team at Jacaranda FM. This station has a fantastic legacy built on delivering feel-good content and connection, and I look forward to contributing my experience to an organisation that is clearly committed to innovation and connecting with its audience,” Tholi B says. “This is a brilliant opportunity to leverage my passion for both the creative and strategic sides of radio, and I can’t wait to contribute to the station’s sound and future.”

People moves

J.C. Le Roux partners with Makazole Mapimpi to redefine what it means to celebrate

South Africa’s most iconic sparkling wine, J.C. Le Roux, is entering a bold new chapter – one that celebrates confidence, individuality and unapologetic joy.

Fronting the new ‘EXACTLY’ campaign is Makazole Mapimpi, the national hero whose journey from humble beginnings to global rugby stardom has made him one of South Africa’s most admired figures. But this time, it’s not about tries or trophies – it’s about owning your celebrations, your way.

Mapimpi brings his signature sense of style and authenticity to the J.C. Le Roux story, starring in a campaign that fuses fashion, flair, and freedom. Shot with the style of a high-fashion editorial, the campaign reflects a new energy in South African celebration culture – one that gives everyone permission to “be extra, more often.”

“For me, celebration isn’t only about the big wins,” says Makazole Mapimpi, J.C. Le Roux’s ‘EXACTLY’ brand ambassador. “It’s about appreciating where you come from, what you’ve overcome, and the people around you. I’ve learned that confidence comes from within – and if you’ve got it, you don’t need to wait for permission to be you.”

WPP appoints Elav Horwitz as first Chief Innovation Officer, supercharging tech-driven client solutions

WPP has announced the appointment of Elav Horwitz as its first chief innovation officer, a new role created to solidify its leadership in applied AI and deliver groundbreaking technology-driven solutions for clients.

In this new position, Horwitz will be responsible for connecting WPP’s world-leading partners with the company’s unparalleled creative and strategic talent. Her remit will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and agile innovation to drive applied AI and client transformation, and to redefine how clients engage with commerce, create compelling content and shape culture. In her new role, Elav will continue to report to WPP Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius.

A leading voice for responsible technology and innovation, Elav also serves as an advisor to influential groups like the Spotify and Meta Creative Councils, and she’s a founding member of the leadership community Chief.

BBC World Service announces more journalism to come from Africa as part of global changes

BBC World Service has announced a series of programme changes as part of a commitment to move more programmes and services closer to the audiences and communities they serve. The changes will enhance our ability to tell African stories across the region and to bring African perspectives on global events, shared across the BBC’s international news platforms.

BBC World Service’s global news programme Newsday will establish a team in Kenya, co-presenting from London and Nairobi, while our leading Africa-focused news podcast Focus on Africa will relocate from London to join the TV production team in Nairobi.

Anne Soy will co-present Newsday from Nairobi, alongside established presenters Rob Young and James Copnall, based in London. Newsday will launch its new co-presentation format on 1 December.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the BBC Newsday team,” said Soy.” It is a privilege to contribute to a programme with such a strong reputation for trusted, high-quality journalism that connects audiences across Africa and around the world. As Newsday strengthens its presence in the region, I look forward to helping tell the stories that matter most to our audiences.”

Business moves

TransUnion’s new AI-powered film puts humanity at the heart of data

TransUnion, a global information and insights company, has unveiled a bold new chapter in its South Africa-focused Be the Reason Things Change campaign with the launch of a powerful AI-driven brand film. This emotionally resonant digital piece continues the campaign’s mission to make financial inclusion a lived reality for more South Africans by reimagining how technology can be used to tell human stories of inclusion, visibility and empowerment.

Developed with creative agency One Over One and production partner Run Jump Fly, the film fuses artificial intelligence with authentic storytelling to capture the experiences of everyday South Africans navigating the financial system. It serves as both a creative innovation and a powerful social statement – demonstrating how data, when used responsibly, can shine a light on those who are often unseen.

“The AI film is more than a creative milestone; it’s a deeply human story told through the lens of technology. Using AI-generated visuals, the film brings to life the emotional realities behind financial data – the hope of opportunity, the weight of exclusion, and the power of visibility,” said Amy Beck, CMO of TransUnion Africa. “Rooted in empathy and powered by innovation, the film embodies our belief that technology should serve people, not the other way around. It invites viewers to look past the numbers and be part of a movement changing the way we see each other”.

RSG Launches ‘Die Reine Wynheid’

RSG, South Africa’s largest Afrikaans radio station, has launched its newest bespoke podcast, Die Reine Wynheid, which focuses on wine and everything related to it. Led by experienced radio personality Martelize Brink, this programme promises to take listeners on an intimate and insightful journey through the rich and diverse world of the South African wine industry.

Die Reine Wynheid is more than just a programme about wine; it is a celebration of our national wine heritage, stretching from the historic beginnings in 1659 to today’s modern wine innovators. Every week, Brink will welcome legends, new winemakers, sommeliers, viticulturists, marketers, and passionate chefs into the studio.

Die Reine Wynheid will be available on all RSG’s digital platforms from 19 November 2025 (rsg.co.za, SABC+, Spotify, and YouTube). You can look forward to new episodes every Wednesday. Listen with and become part of the conversation that honours the rich, fruitful soil of our wine culture.

Mazda uses first bubble billboard in SA

Mazda South Africa has taken the art of outdoor advertising to a new sensory level with the unveiling of its Bubble Billboard in Menlyn, Pretoria. A first-of-its-kind installation that releases real bubbles into the air, inviting people to pause, look up, and feel something.

The billboard, which forms part of Mazda’s The Feeling Will Find You campaign, captures the magic of Mazda’s new generation design philosophy, one that is less about mechanics and more about emotion, connection, and joy. The sight of bubbles floating across the sky isn’t just playful; it’s a reminder of how driving a Mazda makes you feel; light, free, and wonderfully alive.

“We wanted to create something that doesn’t just tell people what Mazda stands for but lets them experience it. The Bubble Billboard is more than an ad; it’s a feeling. It’s that little spark of wonder you get behind the wheel of a Mazda where design, emotion, and experience come together to make every drive something you feel,” says Deolinda da Costa, head of marketing and communications at Mazda Southern Africa.

WildEarth achieves record-breaking viewership

WildEarth, a pioneer in immersive and interactive wildlife storytelling, has announced a historic milestone: an all-time high in global viewership. WildEarth now reaches an average of more than 500 000 daily unique viewers through 16 distribution channels, with nearly seven million hours of authentic wildlife content enjoyed on a monthly basis.

Coinciding with the highly welcomed return of its flagship twice-daily LIVE safaris in the iconic Masai Mara, WildEarth has captivated audiences, both locally and internationally. On DStv and Openview, viewership numbers have increased by over one-third and two-thirds respectively, marking notable growth on both South African premium and free-to-air channels. Equally, WildEarth continues to draw unique, highly engaged viewers from key global markets including the Americas (23%), Europe (13%), and beyond.

“Our return to the Mara has not only elevated the WildEarth experience but has resonated deeply with nature enthusiasts everywhere,” said James Hendry, WildEarth’s chief operating officer. “These record numbers – from loyal South African fans tuning in daily to a growing international audience discovering the magic of the African bush – demonstrate the universal appeal of unscripted, experiential wildlife storytelling. As we continue to innovate in connecting people with nature, we invite commercial partners to join us in this momentum.”

BBC World Service announces the launch of BBC Global Women

BBC World Service is launching BBC Global Women, a bold new commitment to highlight women’s storytelling across its global output.

Amid reductions in press freedom globally, the need to reach women and girls around the world with trusted news has never been greater. This new editorial priority will enhance the BBC World Service’s storytelling by listening, sharing and amplifying stories for women around the world.

Alongside new commissions, the initiative will elevate the editorial offer for women by starting conversations, building connections and challenging misinformation. The first commissions under Global Women include exclusive interviews with KPop Demon Hunters’ Arden Cho and the First Lady of Sierra Leone, and an investigation into how sexual violence is being used as a weapon in conflict in Ethiopian.

BBC Global Women will deliver fresh, original content throughout the year – including ground-breaking and access-led documentaries, interviews, and stories for women in every corner of the world – across BBC News and BBC World Service digital, social and broadcast channels.

CSA partners with Crunchyroll as associate team sponsor to the Proteas men for upcoming India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Crunchyroll, a global leader in anime, as the associate team sponsor to the Proteas Men's series in India, taking place until 19 December. As part of the partnership, Crunchyroll's branding will prominently feature on the Proteas Men's team jerseys across all formats — Test, One Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 (T20).

This marks a significant expansion of Crunchyroll's global sports presence and brings the brand onto one of cricket's biggest international stages. This partnership marks another expansion of Crunchyroll's growing association with global sports. Anime and cricket both ignite passionate fandoms rooted in emotion, drama, and unforgettable storytelling. Together, they form a connection that transcends geography — uniting fans across India, South Africa, and beyond.

YOU FM marks historic milestone: Half a million listeners reached

YOU FM, now officially the biggest urban commercial radio station in the North West province, is celebrating a remarkable achievement, reaching an audience of half a million listeners across traditional radio, digital platforms, and streaming, according to WhyFive's BrandMapp 2025. Driven by relatable storytelling, authentic presenters, and a powerful urban sound, YOU FM has become the station of choice for the North West across age, culture, and region.

"We are not just a radio station. We are a movement, a mirror of modern South Africa, loud, proud, and unapologetically urban," says Tebogo Mashego, managing director. Over the years, YOU FM has become more than just a radio station; it has been a catalyst for transformation, empowerment, and growth. Through its wide-reaching platform and community- driven programming, YOU FM has discovered and nurtured exceptional local talent, offering a springboard to many aspiring presenters, creatives, and producers who now shine in the national media space. From internships to prime-time slots, the station has opened doors where none existed, proving that greatness can indeed be homegrown.

Red and Yellow partners with Integer\Hotspot to launch SA's first accredited shopper marketing course

Shopper marketing – where brand strategy meets retail reality – is now being formally recognised as a specialist skillset in South Africa, thanks to the launch of the country's first accredited shopper marketing short course. Developed by the Red and Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow), in partnership with Integer\Hotspot, the programme is endorsed by SHOP! SA. Red and Yellow is a CHE-accredited private higher education institution headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. It is also a is a member of Honoris United Universities. The accredited programme (MICT SETA Category B 115792) equips marketing professionals, agency teams, and students with the tools to design, execute and measure shopper campaigns that influence behaviour and drive measurable results. Participants who complete the nine-module online course will receive a Red and Yellow Certificate of Completion and a SHOP! SA Certificate in Shopper Marketing Excellence. SHOP! SA founding members Janet Kirkbride (Tiger Brands), Candice Schooling (Rainmaker Media), Siobhan O'Sullivan (Premier FMCG), and Wendy van Zyl (Libstar) were also involved in the creation of the course content.

Dusi and Megapro strike up exciting partnership

The Dusi Canoe Marathon, South Africa's most iconic river race, is set to make a triumphant return to television screens as it celebrates its 75th edition in 2026, taking place from 19 – 21 February 2026. This milestone year marks the beginning of a dynamic new partnership between the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Megapro, and MegaLive, combining expertise in event commercialisation and live broadcasting to elevate the race's reach and fan experience. The 75th edition of the Dusi could see Andy Birkett become the first paddler in the history of the race to win 16 titles, a record that would eclipse the incredible feat of 15 wins achieved by the late Graeme Pope-Ellis. Under this new collaboration, Megapro will drive the commercial framework — securing brand partnerships and maximising exposure — while MegaLive will lead the broadcast production, ensuring that the action and emotion of this legendary race is captured and shared with audiences across the country.

Making moves

