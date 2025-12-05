[PRESS OFFICE] Following the successful pilot phase of their monitoring technology rollout, MediaHeads 360 and Media Host are reaffirming their commitment to strengthening South Africa’s community radio sector through continued collaboration and strategic support.

The partnership, which introduced advanced verification technology to select community radio stations earlier this year, continues to empower broadcasters with tools that bring transparency, accountability, and renewed advertiser confidence to community media.

“Community radio has always been an essential voice in South Africa’s media landscape,” says Candy Dempers, managing director at MediaHeads 360. “By continuing to work alongside Media Host, we’re ensuring that these stations have the technology and support they need to grow their credibility and unlock new commercial opportunities.”

Competing effectively

Through this ongoing collaboration, the partners are focusing on extending the benefits of the technology to additional community stations and ensuring consistent data-backed reporting across a wider network of community broadcasters. This will further enable stations to demonstrate performance to advertisers and compete more effectively within the broader radio advertising ecosystem.

“Our aim is to see every community station operate with the same confidence and credibility as larger broadcasters,” says Shanaaz Nel, CEO of Media Host. “This partnership is about building trust — between stations, advertisers, and audiences — to support a stronger and more sustainable community media sector.”

The initiative also continues to be strengthened by Radio Active Media, whose long-standing relationships with community radio stations play a key role in ensuring its success.

Together, MediaHeads 360, Media Host, and Radio Active Media are driving a shared vision: a more transparent, data-driven, and inclusive future for community radio in South Africa.

