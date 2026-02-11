Arena Holdings is hiring a permanent graphic designer.

If static design isn’t enough for you and you think in movement, timing, and storytelling this role is for you.

Our Centralised Design Studio is looking for a motion-first graphic designer who can bring ideas to life across animation, video, and digital platforms, while still delivering strong print and brand work.

You’ll be part of the creative engine of the business, producing content for Editorial, Marketing, Advertising, Sales, Events, HR, and EXCO communications. Often fast, always high-impact.

What you’ll do

• Create motion graphics, animations, AV content, and video edits

for digital, social, events, and internal platforms

• Design high-impact creative across motion, digital, and print

• Translate strategic ideas into engaging visual stories in motion

• Develop and adapt campaign creative across multiple formats and

screen sizes

• Prepare print-ready and digital assets with pixel-perfect accuracy

• Collaborate in a fast-paced studio environment with tight

turnarounds

What you bring

• A motion-first mindset with strong storytelling instincts

• Solid experience in animation, motion graphics, and video editing

• Advanced design fundamentals: layout, typography, colour,

composition

• Sharp attention to detail, timing, transitions, and technical

execution

• Ability to manage multiple briefs without losing quality or creativity

• A proactive, accountable, solutions-driven approach

Tools you’ll use

• After Effects & Premiere Pro (essential)

• Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop)

• Figma

• monday.com

• WeTransfer/Dropbox

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, motion design, visual communication, or related field

• 2+ years’ professional experience in motion design, digital, media, publishing, or agency environments

• Strong understanding of digital-first and motion workflows, with print experience as an advantage

• Confident communicator with excellent deadline discipline.

Why join us?

You’ll join a high-performing creative studio producing motion-led work seen by thousands where speed matters, standards are high, and movement is at the heart of the story.

Apply now and show us your motion portfolio or showreel.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO:

MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR

CLOSING DATE: 20 FEBRUARY 2026