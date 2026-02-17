[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a hungry, ambitious sales professional who thrives on smashing targets and building strong client relationships? Arena Holdings wants you!

We’re looking for a results-driven Sales executive to sell advertising solutions across our full portfolio of platforms. This is your chance to work with leading brands, grow your network and make an impact in the media industry.

POSITION: ACCOUNT MANAGER

REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER

DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

What you’ll do

Sell multi-platform advertising solutions and crush your revenue targets

Find new business opportunities and build a powerful sales pipeline

Collaborate with Editorial, Marketing, Production, Circulation, and Finance to deliver creative campaigns

deliver creative campaigns

Keep ahead of digital trends to educate clients and provide innovative solutions

solutions

Be a trusted consultant and industry expert to decision-makers

What we’re looking for

3–5 years of advertising sales experience

Degree/diploma in business, marketing or related field

Strong and valuable professional network

Self-motivated, target-driven, and digitally savvy

Valid driver’s license & own vehicle

If you’re ready to turn ideas into results, grow your career, and exceed every

target, we want to hear from you!

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 23 February 2026

Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.