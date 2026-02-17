[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a hungry, ambitious sales professional who thrives on smashing targets and building strong client relationships? Arena Holdings wants you!
We’re looking for a results-driven Sales executive to sell advertising solutions across our full portfolio of platforms. This is your chance to work with leading brands, grow your network and make an impact in the media industry.
POSITION: ACCOUNT MANAGER
REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER
DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
What you’ll do
- Sell multi-platform advertising solutions and crush your revenue targets
- Find new business opportunities and build a powerful sales pipeline
- Collaborate with Editorial, Marketing, Production, Circulation, and Finance to
deliver creative campaigns
- Keep ahead of digital trends to educate clients and provide innovative
solutions
- Be a trusted consultant and industry expert to decision-makers
What we’re looking for
- 3–5 years of advertising sales experience
- Degree/diploma in business, marketing or related field
- Strong and valuable professional network
- Self-motivated, target-driven, and digitally savvy
- Valid driver’s license & own vehicle
If you’re ready to turn ideas into results, grow your career, and exceed every
target, we want to hear from you!
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application
Closing date: 23 February 2026
Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.