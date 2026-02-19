Community WhatsApp groups, while created with the intention of improving neighbourhood safety, are increasingly becoming a source of misinformation, fear amplification and social harm. This is especially true when poorly managed, security company Community Monitoring Service (CMS) has warned.

The caution follows growing research showing that informal community crime groups often blur the line between verified threat and assumption, creating environments where suspicion is treated as evidence and rumours spread faster than facts.

WhatsApp groups were never designed to function as crime intelligence platforms, yet are frequently used as such without the checks and balances required to do so responsibly.

Community WhatsApp groups are powerful communication tools, but power without structure quickly becomes risk. When people start posting assumptions instead of verified information, the group stops improving safety and starts amplifying fear.

Rapid escalation

I manage the security company’s WhatsApp channels where only fact based, incident or event related information is shared with members. One of the most common problems challenges that these groups face is the rapid escalation of ordinary, non-criminal behaviour into so-called crime alerts.

Individuals walking, waiting or simply being unfamiliar are often labelled as suspicious, with no accompanying evidence of wrongdoing.

Often what we see is a moment of discomfort being broadcast as a threat. Once that message is repeated, forwarded or reinforced by others, it gains authority it does not deserve. Just doing ordinary things becomes criminalised by the kangaroo court of mobile sharing, and that is dangerous.

Research shows that these dynamics are intensified by WhatsApp’s design, which enables fast sharing but limits verification and context. As a result, false or exaggerated crime claims can trigger unnecessary panic, misdirected security responses and increased pressure on law enforcement resources.

Fear-driven cycle

This fear-driven cycle does little to improve real safety outcomes. Panic is not prevention. When communities are reacting emotionally instead of acting on verified information, attention is pulled away from genuine crime patterns and effective prevention strategies.

I am also concerned about how community groups can unintentionally reinforce unnecessary bias. In some groups, coded language or vague descriptors are used to identify people rather than focusing on specific behaviour. This encourages prejudice.

In a country like South Africa, that is especially concerning. When identity replaces behaviour as the basis for suspicion, you are no longer talking about crime prevention. You are talking about social division, and, in some cases, vigilantism can unfold in suburbs.

Absence of moderation

The absence of moderation and clear posting rules is another recurring issue. Many community groups operate without full time administrators who actively verify information, enforce guidelines or intervene when posts become speculative or inflammatory.

Without rules, WhatsApp groups will drift away from their original intent. They become noisy, emotional and unreliable. Important safety information gets lost, while gossip and fear dominate the conversation.

Reliance on community chats can also create a false sense of security. Residents may feel protected simply because they are connected to a group, even though no formal reporting, data analysis or prevention planning is taking place.

Part of the problem

Being informed is not the same as being safe. WhatsApp groups should support safety, not replace proper reporting channels or structured neighbourhood safety initiatives. The efficacy of these groups depends on how they are used.

The purpose of a community group should be clarity, not commentary. If a message does not help someone make a safer decision or take responsible action, it probably does not belong in a crime-focused group.

Technology can support safety, but it cannot replace judgement, accountability or trust. When those elements are missing, the group itself can become part of the problem it was meant to solve.

Alicia Olivier is a social media specialist at CMS.