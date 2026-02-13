Jacaranda FM is home to some of the country’s most recognisable and trusted voices. On World Radio Day, the station’s on-air personalities share real-world advice for aspiring broadcasters and content creators hoping to break into the industry.

For those looking for a career on-air, online or behind the scenes, these insights come straight from those who’ve built successful careers in one of the most competitive, and rewarding, media spaces in the country.

Martin Bester: Just start, anywhere!

As host of Jacaranda FM’s flagship breakfast show, Breakfast With Martin Bester, Martin Bester is a firm believer in taking action. He believes waiting for the “perfect moment” is one of the biggest mistakes aspiring broadcasters can make, and he’s proof that experience is the best teacher.

“My advice is to start as soon as you can on whatever platform is available to you: whether it’s school radio, varsity, community radio or even social media,” says Bester. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. It doesn’t matter how big or small the audience is. What matters is getting comfortable, building confidence and sharpening your skills as a presenter or entertainer.”

He also encourages young talent to embrace the accessibility of today’s digital platforms. “There are so many ways to find and grow an audience now: TikTok, Instagram, podcasts. Don’t sit around waiting for a big opportunity. Create your own.”

For Bester, momentum beats perfection every time. “Don’t waste energy worrying about your big break. Just start. Sometimes, those early days, when you’re figuring it out and doing it for the love of it, are the most fun you’ll ever have.”

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: Find your message and be consistent

Award-winning broadcaster and podcaster Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is a storyteller at heart. Her advice to aspiring broadcasters is simple: start with a clear sense of purpose and stay committed to it, even when the road feels long.

“When it comes to my radio show, I think about what I need as a listener,” Elana says. “I love people who uplift me and make my day better, so that’s exactly what I aim to do on air.”

Her podcast, however, serves a different purpose. “With my podcast, I want to learn. I want people to teach me how to be a better human and, specifically, a better parent. That’s why I decided to focus on parenting. It’s something deeply personal to me.”

Elana believes consistency is what ultimately separates those who succeed from those who don’t. “If you’re consistent with your planning, your thinking, your dreaming, your journaling, it will work out,” she says.

“We put in two years of consistent, unpaid work before my podcast really took off. It takes determination, hunger and passion. But most importantly, you need to know what you want to say and hone in on your message.”

Alex Jay: Become a master of knowledge

Legendary broadcaster Alex Jay has decades of experience behind the mic. His advice to aspiring broadcasters is classic and powerful: build your brain. He believes that being well-read and curious gives presenters the ability to connect with audiences on just about any topic.

“I would advise you to read, read, and read as much as you can. Expanding your own knowledge makes you the master or mistress of general knowledge and you can converse with just about anyone on any subject.”

He also encourages aspiring broadcasters to think beyond the mainstream. “There are loads of places other than commercial radio stations where you can go and try out your new radio career, including campus and community radio stations.”

Rozanne McKenzie: Never stop learning and seek mentorship

Rozanne McKenzie, co-host of Jacaranda FM’s The Drive with Rob & Roz, reminds hopefuls that radio isn’t just about talking into a mic but that there are endless paths behind the scenes too. Her advice? Learn, grow, and find someone who can help you navigate it all.

“Never stop learning. Radio offers so many opportunities that are not just on air,” Rozanne explains. “There are so many different ways to get involved in radio if it’s something you want to pursue as a career. Start at a campus radio station, find someone to mentor you, and work from there.

“If you’re passionate enough about the radio medium, find ways to get as much exposure to it as you can. Community radio or retail radio are also great ways to get started.”

Rob Forbes: Be your authentic self

The Drive with Rob & Roz’s Rob Forbes knows that standing out in a crowded space isn’t about copying anyone, it’s about leaning into individuality and owning your unique voice.

“My advice to up-and-coming broadcasters, aspiring radio peeps, presenters and content creators is simple – be yourself,” says Rob. “I mean that for your personality and your presenting style.” He adds, “I know when you’re starting out on this journey it’s easy to want to emulate people who have already achieved success, but your audience wants to get to know you, more than anything, and they want you to do your thing in your own way.

“Always pay attention to what others are doing and what works and doesn’t, but make sure you do things your way. That’s how you’ll be remembered.”

Danny Painter: Start where you are and connect emotionally

Danny Painter, who brings heart to every conversation on Love Songs with Danny Painter and the Jacaranda FM Top 40, believes emotional connection is the true currency of radio. For her, success doesn’t start with a big break, it starts with initiative.

“If you’re dreaming about getting into radio, start where you are, with what you have,” Danny says. “Community stations, campus radio, even podcasting from your phone, those are your training grounds. That’s where you find your voice, make your mistakes and build resilience.”

She’s clear that growth in the industry requires proof of passion and persistence. “No one hands you the mic at a major station without showing you’ve earned it. So show up – consistently. Do the work, even when no one’s watching.”

For Danny, technical skill alone isn’t enough. “Learn how to tell a story. Learn how to listen. Learn how to connect. Radio isn’t just about talking, it’s about feeling. If you can make someone feel something, you’ll never be forgotten.”

Whether it’s a podcast recorded from a phone or a late-night campus show with few listeners, every presenter starts somewhere. These tips from the voices of Jacaranda FM are more than advice, they’re a reminder that passion, persistence, and staying true to your voice will always be in style.