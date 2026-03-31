The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

IAB reveals Bookmarks judges

The Bookmark Awards has introduced the individuals who will ultimately select the award winning work in this year’s awards.

Elizabeth Mokoena is jury president, supported by Neo Mashigo, Peter Little, Babalwa Nyembezi, Nomfundo Ndlangisa, Brent Lindeque, Dannette Breitenbach, Aluwani Rasiwi, Matt Thompson and Neo Makhele.

As executive marketing director at Unilever, Mokwena brings both the commercial rigour and the creative conviction the role demands. She has spent over 14 years building billion-dollar brands across the continent and has never stopped asking the harder question: does this work actually matter?

“I believe in the power of creativity to change the world,” says Mokwena. “Digital innovation compounds the possibilities of doing this faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. I am confident we will raise the bar for South Africa’s digital work once again this year. Excellence is the standard.”

The full jury can be sourced here.

MTN and 702 present the 2026 Edition of the Small Business Awards

MTN and 702 proudly reaffirm their strategic alliance for the third consecutive year to present the 702 MTN Small Business Awards, an initiative dedicated to recognising and amplifying the transformative power of Gauteng’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Building on the success of previous editions, this premier awards programme continues to honour small and medium enterprises that demonstrate resilience, innovation, and meaningful community impact – the true pillars of South Africa’s socio-economic landscape.

Nominations officially opened on 25 March 2026 and close on Friday, 10 April 2026. Gauteng residents, business owners, and customers are encouraged to nominate exemplary small businesses that have gone beyond the call of duty to serve their communities. In particular, we strongly encourage township businesses – integral drivers of local economies and innovation – to participate and gain the recognition and support they deserve. The finalists will be profiled on both 702 and PrimediaPlus, with the award ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026, where winners will be announced and celebrated.

Public nominations can be submitted via https://702sba.primediaplus.com/

FAME Week Africa Wins Best Overall Exhibition at 2025 AAXO Awards

FAME Week Africa took top honours at the prestigious 2025 AAXO (Association of African Exhibition Organisers) Awards, winning Best Overall Exhibition—one of the industry’s highest accolades, reserved for the continent’s most outstanding and high-impact exhibition platform. The event also secured Best Exhibition Under 6 000m², underscoring its exceptional execution, industry relevance, and growing influence.

Organised by RX Africa, a leading force in exhibitions and industry platforms across the continent, FAME Week Africa reflects the organisation’s commitment to building market-leading events that drive real business outcomes, innovation, and industry growth.

In just a few short years, FAME Week Africa has redefined what an exhibition can be evolving into Africa’s leading creative economy marketplace, where content, culture, and commerce collide at scale. The award recognises excellence not only in execution, but in innovation, industry impact, audience engagement, and commercial success.

Bringing together the full value chain of the creative industries, film, television, music, fashion, and the creator economy, FAME Week Africa has become the definitive meeting point for African talent and global opportunity. From high-value deal-making and co-production partnerships to sold-out sessions, headline speakers, and city-wide cultural moments, the platform delivers both business and buzz in equal measure.

Rand Show wins PR Campaign of the Year at AAXO ROAR Awards

The Rand Show, produced by Dogan Exhibitions and Events, has been named PR Campaign of the Year at the AAXO ROAR Awards, celebrating a campaign that delivered standout impact through strategic storytelling, strong media partnerships and measurable audience momentum.

In the same awards programme, The Rand Show (Dogan Exhibitions and Events) also received an Excellence in Marketing certificate as well as a Certificate of Recognition in Exhibition Promotion through Social Media, reinforcing the show’s continued strength in delivering high-performing, visitor-driven campaigns and a consistently compelling consumer proposition.

“The Rand Show is a brand like no other — and this award is a powerful acknowledgement of the work that goes into keeping it fresh, relevant and exciting for the public year after year,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. “We’re proud of the campaign and grateful to our partners and the media who helped us amplify what makes the Rand Show such an iconic experience. The focus remains on delivering a show that feels bigger, better, and worth the visit – every single year.”

Unu Health Wins Silver at 2026 Global Business Tech Awards for Transforming Healthcare Access in Africa

South African digital health provider, Unu Health, has earned international recognition after winning Silver in the Transformation Through Technology category at the prestigious 2026 Global Business Tech Awards.

The awards celebrate world-leading technology that delivers measurable impact across industries, from customer experience and management systems to data tracking, marketing innovation and digital transformation.

Unu Health was awarded Silver for its ambitious and practical use of technology to address one of the continent’s most pressing challenges: accessible, affordable healthcare. Through its all-in-one digital consultation model, Unu Health offers patients price certainty and transparency, combining medical consultation and prescription into a single, upfront fee.

Uthutho will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Basement World Final in San Francisco

One idea. One stage. One shot at Silicon Valley. Red Bull Basement South Africa has named its 2026 National Champion at the conclusion of the programme’s National Final, selecting the team that will carry the country’s innovation credentials to the global stage at the World Final in San Francisco from 1–3 June 2026.

Shaqeel Less and Makhi Mangxola from Uthutho claimed the title with its digital platform that organises public transport information across taxis, buses and trains into one accessible app for everyday urban commuters.

This was a concept that impressed a panel of local industry experts with its real-world impact. They were selected from a competitive field of finalists who had progressed through a rigorous multi-stage process, from online submission and video pitch through to live prototype presentation.