Shift from reactive to proactive service delivery

Use data to build continuous citizen relationships

Integrate and connect data across departments

Strengthen data foundations and governance

Apply AI in targeted, practical use cases

For decades, public service delivery has largely followed a reactive model: citizens identify a need, submit an application, and wait for a response. This approach has supported government operations at scale, but it is increasingly under pressure as expectations shift in a more connected, digital society.

There is now growing interest in how services can be delivered in ways that are not only efficient, but also more timely and better aligned to people’s circumstances.

A key enabler of this shift is the use of data and AI to deepen understanding of citizen needs. When applied carefully, these capabilities can help identify patterns, anticipate demand and support more tailored service delivery.

Different way of thinking

This introduces a different way of thinking about how government engages with citizens, less as a series of once-off transactions and more as an ongoing relationship shaped over time.

In practical terms, this can be seen in moments that already generate data across the system. When a child is born, for example, that event is recorded in multiple places. With better coordination, birth registration could be reflected across relevant departments without requiring repeated submissions.

Healthcare systems could flag vaccination schedules and early interventions, while social services could assess eligibility for support programmes using information already available. The intention is not to remove human interaction, but to reduce unnecessary duplication and make services easier to access.

Consistent data

There are similar opportunities in how government identifies and responds to risk. In healthcare, earlier signals could support timely interventions before conditions become severe. In social services, patterns in income, education or access to services may help highlight households that could benefit from support.

These are not definitive predictions, but indicators that can guide more informed decision-making and earlier engagement.

None of this is driven by AI in isolation. Progress depends on the quality, availability and structure of underlying data. For these approaches to work, data needs to be consistent, accessible and connected across departments, with appropriate safeguards in place.

This includes enabling more real-time data flows, agreeing on common standards and ensuring that systems can exchange information securely. In this context, data plays a more active role in shaping decisions and service delivery.

Building blocks in place

In South Africa, many of the necessary building blocks are already in place, but they are not always fully connected. Government holds extensive data across identity systems, healthcare, education and social services.

Much of this information, however, remains fragmented or sits in systems that do not easily integrate. In some cases, data is not yet digitised, which limits how it can be used. These factors make it more difficult to develop a complete view of citizen needs and to apply advanced tools effectively.

This points to a broader data maturity challenge. Legacy systems, uneven data governance practices and limited interoperability continue to affect progress. Introducing new technologies without addressing these foundations can lead to uneven outcomes.

Strengthening the basics – especially how data is collected, managed and shared – remains a necessary step in making better use of existing capabilities.

Considered approach

A more considered approach starts with building these foundations. This includes investing in integrated data architectures, improving data quality and establishing governance frameworks that support responsible data sharing. Clarity around roles, accountability and standards is essential to ensure that data can be used with confidence.

As these elements come together, there is scope to expand the use of AI in targeted ways. Areas such as identity resolution can help create a more consistent view of the citizen across systems.

Predictive tools can support planning and prioritisation, while automation can reduce administrative effort in routine processes. Each of these contributes incrementally to a more coordinated and responsive system.

This also influences how government operates day to day. With better information and coordination, there is greater scope for earlier engagement, more focused support and a smoother experience across departments.

Efficiencies may follow as duplication is reduced and resources are directed where they are most needed, although this will depend on how changes are implemented in practice.

Reduce avoidable challenges

More broadly, this reflects an evolution in how public service is understood. Alongside responsiveness, there is increasing attention on how effectively systems can anticipate needs and reduce avoidable challenges. These are complementary aims rather than competing ones.

For South Africa, the opportunity lies in making better use of data that already exists, while strengthening the structures that support it. Applying AI in a measured and purposeful way can support this, provided it is grounded in solid data practices and aligned to real service needs.

Progress is likely to be incremental, shaped by practical constraints and priorities, but each step towards better-connected data and more informed decision-making can improve how services are delivered over time.

Ntsako Baloyi is data & AI lead and Varaidzo Mureriwa, managing director within the Health & Public Service business at Accenture, South Africa.