SABC News has announced the launch of a new legal current affairs programme, Case In Point, aimed at unpacking the complexities of South Africa’s legal landscape.

Anchored by veteran journalist Joanne Joseph, the show premieres on Thursday, 7 May, airing weekly from 20:00 to 21:00.

The programme comes at a time when news coverage is increasingly shaped by high-profile court cases and complex legal rulings. Case In Point aims to bridge the gap between legal processes and public understanding, while also highlighting ordinary citizens’ access to justice.

Producers say the show will go beyond the headlines, interrogating the broader implications of major legal decisions and amplifying voices often excluded from mainstream discourse.

It aims to challenge perceptions that justice is reserved for the powerful by foregrounding the experiences of marginalised communities.

Broader channel strategy

The launch forms part of the channel’s broader strategy to strengthen its focus on issues affecting everyday South Africans.

As part of this shift, seasoned broadcaster Thabiso Kotane will anchor the expanded weekend current affairs block, The Week In Review and The Week Ahead, airing Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 to 15:00.

The channel is also introducing UnWrap Africa, a mixed-content programme anchored by Thembekile Mrototo. The show airs Sundays from 20:00 to 20:30 and will feature stories from across the continent.

The new and refreshed programming line-up underscores the SABC’s continued focus on relevance, public interest journalism and a broader African perspective.