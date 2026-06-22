[PRESS OFFICE] Change management has an image problem for a reason.

It has too often been reduced to a predictable pattern: top-down announcements, generic communications, mandatory training, and feedback loops that rarely lead to visible action.

In that model, it becomes a process requirement, not a strategic capability.

McKinsey’s long cited finding that 70% of transformations fail is often used as an indictment of change management. It points to something else: organisations consistently underestimate what it takes to make change work.

Transformation does not fail because organisations focus too much on change.

It fails because they start too late, treat it too lightly, or define it too narrowly as communication rather than adoption.

What it actually is

At its core, the work is simple to define, and difficult to execute:It is the deliberate work of moving people from one way of operating to another with clarity, confidence, and minimal friction.

Technology does not create value. Adoption does.

A new system succeeds only if people use it effectively. A new structure works only if trust, clarity, and momentum are rebuilt. AI delivers value only when it is embedded into how people work.

At its best, this is not supporting work. It is the architecture of organisational readiness.

AI has raised the stakes

AI is not a typical transformation. It is faster, broader, and more personal.

Faster: the window between experimentation and enterprise adoption has collapsed

Broader: it affects knowledge work across functions simultaneously

More personal: it reshapes how people see the value of their role and skills.

IBM research shows most CEOs believe AI success depends more on people and adoption than on the technology itself.

The organisations making real progress are not starting with tools. They are starting with the human system: what changes in practice, what capabilities are required, and how adoption will be measured in behaviour, not activity.

The organisations getting AI right are not the most technically advanced. They are the most organisationally prepared.

The language needs to change

Part of the problem is the label itself.

‘Change management’ suggests containment — managing disruption after the fact. It understates the work and limits how it is prioritised.

More useful lenses are emerging:

Transformation enablement

Adoption design

Organisational readiness

Each point to the same shift: this is not about managing reaction. It is about designing for adoption from the outset.

What good looks like

When this work is done well, it is consistent and disciplined:

Clear, evidence-based understanding of who is impacted and where friction will occur.

Leadership alignment visible in behaviour, not just messaging.

Communication that is candid about what is difficult and uncertain.

Capability building that extends beyond training into real application.

Reinforcement through systems, incentives, and management routines over time

None of this is optional. It is what makes transformation durable.

The business case is already proven

The evidence is consistent.

Prosci’s research shows that initiatives with strong change capability are significantly more likely to meet their objectives, with top performing programmes achieving success rates close to 90%.

Deloitte findings reinforce that digital maturity is driven not only by technology investment, but by leadership, talent, and organisational mindset.

IBM’s work on AI reaches the same conclusion: adoption, culture, and readiness determine value.

The return is not theoretical. It shows up in adoption, productivity, retention, and speed to value.

Change management is not a soft discipline. It is a hard performance lever.

The real question

For any organisation undergoing transformation, the question is straightforward: Have we invested in adoption as deliberately as we have in technology, process and strategy?

If not, the risk is not slower progress. It is failure to realise value at all.

This gap is common. But it is becoming more costly, as organisations are required to change more frequently and at greater speed.

Increasingly, organisations are looking for partners who can bring together transformation strategy, experience design, and adoption in a way that works in practice, not just in theory.

The capability can be built. But it must be treated as core to how the organisation operates, not as a layer applied after the fact.

A leadership discipline

The term change management may no longer fully capture the work.

But the capability it represents has never mattered more. It is what allows organisations to execute, adapt, and sustain performance under pressure.

It is not a support function.

It is a leadership discipline, and increasingly, a source of competitive advantage.

Laurelle Simonetti is a business transformation specialist at dentsu, focusing on operational change, AI adoption and organisational readiness. She works with organisations to design and embed the human systems required to make transformation deliver real value.