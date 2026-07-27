For the past week I’ve been doing something I haven’t done in a very long time. I’ve simply been listening to the radio. Outside a studio or with a music log.

Without audience research or a stopwatch on my phone. Just in the car around Cape Town. Driving to early morning appointments or sitting in Cape Town traffic during the workday or even heading back from the Waterfront and running errands.

Exactly the way thousands of Capetonians experience radio every single day. Doing this was something I seldom get to do, as I am not often in one new place for this long.

Over the course of the week I sampled breakfast, workday and drive across Kfm 94.5, Heart FM, Smile FM and Good Hope FM.

Something that all four deserve credit for, and a consideration I decided to leave out of my analysis, was whether they reflect Cape Town in there here and now, in short whether or not they are hyperlocal.

And secondly presenter storytelling. Did they tell the stories and feature content that was compelling? The short answer is they all do well with these metrics.

Now, for an early admission: I’m probably not a completely ‘normal’ listener. I’ve spent more than 15 years programming radio stations, coaching presenters, building music strategies and helping brands find their identity.

That experience inevitably shapes what I hear, but for this week, I tried to put all of that aside and ask one simple question: If I knew nothing about these stations, would I understand who they are simply by listening?

The five questions I asked every station

⭐ Does the music reinforce the station’s promise?

⭐ Do all the presenters sound like they’re part of the same brand?

⭐ Does the imaging consistently build the station identity?

⭐ Are listeners given reasons to stay listening and to come back tomorrow?

⭐ Does the overall experience deliver what the station promises?

Those questions became my scorecard.

Kfm 94.5

Kfm 94.5 was the station I found myself returning to most often, because it was consistently good. The breakfast show is energetic without trying too hard, the music feels familiar without becoming predictable, and perhaps most importantly, every presenter sounds like they’re working for the same station.

If I had one observation, it’s that several presenters occasionally stayed in conversations just a little longer than necessary. Radio is often at its most powerful when it leaves listeners wanting a little more.

The biggest opportunity I heard was forward momentum. I’d love to hear more reasons to stay listening for what’s coming next rather than simply celebrating what has already happened.

Heart FM

Heart probably surprised me the most, and not entirely for the reasons I expected. The station has an exceptional line-up of personalities. What I struggled to identify was a single, consistent station identity.

The music felt noticeably different depending on which show I happened to be listening to. Presenter styles varied dramatically throughout the day and, at times, the station’s imaging and technical presentation didn’t reinforce the premium feel the talent deserves.

Ironically, Heart’s biggest strength, its personalities, may also be its biggest challenge. Strong individual voices are valuable, but in my experience, strong brands require those voices to sound like they’re pulling in the same direction.

Smile FM

Smile feels incredibly professional. Everything works. News, traffic, presentation and execution are consistently polished. Ryan O’Connor anchors a thoughtful breakfast show built around meaningful conversations and genuine listener engagement.

Where I found myself questioning the product was its positioning. If your promise is Cape Town’s Widest Variety of Music from the ’80s to Now, I expect to hear that variety. During my listening, the station often felt much closer to an ’80s-focused format than the positioning suggests.

That’s not necessarily a programming issue, but rather a branding one.

Good Hope FM

If there was one station that changed my opinion over the course of the week, it was Good Hope FM. The drive show, in particular, felt fresh, smart and truly entertaining. It reminded me that youthful radio doesn’t have to sacrifice intelligence (admittedly it maybe did in a few other places). The station has energy, personality, and confidence.

Where I think there’s an opportunity is in sharpening the overall brand identity. As Good Hope celebrates 65 years on air, there’s every reason to honour that incredible legacy, but history alone isn’t a brand promise. Listeners ultimately want to know what they’re getting today.

My listener scorecard

Category KFM 94.5 Heart FM Smile FM Good Hope FM Music delivers the promise ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Presenter consistency ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Imaging & branding ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reasons to keep listening ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Delivers on its promise ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐☆☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

(Based on one week of real-world listening across breakfast, workday and drive. This isn’t an audience survey. It’s simply one experienced broadcaster listening the way ordinary listeners do.)

So… who won?

The better question is: Which station most consistently delivered the experience it promised?

For me, that was Kfm 94.5.

Because every part of the station reinforced the same idea.

And consistency is one of the hardest things to achieve in radio in South Africa.

My biggest takeaway

After spending a week listening like an ordinary Capetonian, I was reminded of something that every programmer eventually learns.

The audience simply ask themselves one question, often without even realising it: “Do I want to leave this station on?”

Everything else from music, personalities, branding, imaging, structure and content, is simply working towards answering that question. The stations that answer it consistently are the ones that earn a permanent place on people’s presets, and in their hearts.

These observations are exactly that: observations. They’re based on a week of listening during one visit to Cape Town, not months of audience research or internal strategy sessions. Every station I listened to had talented people doing good work.

My intention isn’t to declare winners and losers, but to share what stood out to me as someone who has spent much of his career thinking about what makes listeners stay, come back and, ultimately, care about a radio brand.

Zane Derbyshire helps organisations turn complex offerings into clear stories that drive demand, support sales, and build brand trust. He’s a senior marketing and content leader with 15+ years of experience working across healthcare and media, leading multi-market strategy, building scalable content and campaign systems, and partnering closely with sales and operations teams to align marketing with real business priorities.