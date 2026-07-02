MultiChoice’s belief in the power and importance of South African content is reflected in the way we continue to drive the commissioning of local sport and entertainment content, and how we honour our commitment to giving our subscribers access to a diverse and informative local news offering.

We want to ensure South African stories remain the centrepiece of the offering for our subscribers, alongside the best of international content. We know that this is what our subscribers want – they love to see relatable characters celebrating, debating and sharing their cultures on their screens.

New structure for new opportunities

For CANAL+ to complete the purchase of MultiChoice Group in September 2025, it had to meet strict regulatory requirements. Under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) of 2005, foreign ownership in a South African commercial broadcasting service licensee is limited to a maximum of 20%.

To ensure compliance and allow the finalisation of that transaction, MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd, the company that was created to hold the licence to operate and broadcast DStv in South Africa, was carved out from the group.

MultiChoice is a South African company, with 80% South African ownership, while MultiChoice Group (a CANAL+ company) holds the maximum regulated 20% stake.

Support local, delivering international

MultiChoice (the licensed entity) has contracted MultiChoice Group, a CANAL+ company, to provide it with several services, including overseeing the commissioning and production of South African content.

Working together, MultiChoice and MultiChoice Group issue briefs, assess proposals and appoint independent producers to develop local programming. MultiChoice pays MultiChoice Group for providing the content slate on the relevant DStv channels.

The structure of this relationship ensures DStv remains a South African broadcaster while leveraging the global partnership to bring better value to subscribers.

MultiChoice’s documented commitment to commissioning South African content is a massive vote of confidence in our filmmakers, actors and technical crews. This investment will add to a local content library that now stands at over 91 000 hours of African stories.

CANAL+ ownership of MultiChoice Group also gives access to new global deals. MultiChoice’s relationship with the MultiChoice Group means some of that content could well find its way onto DStv. These deals also open up new avenues for South African content on new platforms, in new territories.

Giving value to subscribers

The 1st of April has historically been the date on which we apply annual price adjustments for DStv services. Subscribers will note that they have not yet received communication around a price adjustment – and I can confirm that they will not, this year.

We recognise the immense economic pressure on South African households and have opted to keep our current pricing as-is.

Simplifying the experience

We are also re-evaluating the entire MultiChoice commercial proposition, beyond our pricing, to our package structure.

What our subscribers consume is changing alongside the ways they consume it and the reality is that they have much more choice in the digital age, so we must move with the times.

Our goal is to move away from our complex packaging, to offer more intuitive and streamlined packages to meet the needs of our subscribers.

About piracy

Content piracy is an existential threat.

We are working with all stakeholders, including government and regulators, to put in place regulatory and legislative measures to stamp out the scourge of this illegal industry.

It does demonstrable damage amounting to billions of rand, not only to our business but to other broadcasters and various stakeholders (including producers, rights owners, etc.) across the audiovisual content ecosystem in the South African creative industry.

The road ahead

MultiChoice’s continued investment into the production of South African local content is our pledge to the industry.

We will deliver on this commitment through leveraging the relationship with MultiChoice Group (and the global scale it brings through CANAL+).

Our current price freeze and the review of our offers demonstrate our commitment to meet the needs of our subscribers.

Together, these signal a new era for a new MultiChoice with a new purpose – one that is more agile and remains a proud champion of South African stories.

Willington Ngwepe is CEO of MultiChoice. He was previously executive head of regulatory affairs at MultiChoice Group. Ngwepe served as the CEO of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) for eight years, ending in 2022.