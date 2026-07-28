Top 30 brands add $14bn: South Africa’s 30 most valuable brands grew 47% since 2024 to a combined value of $43.8 billion.

MTN regains No. 1: MTN reclaimed the top spot after its brand value jumped 124% to $5.3 billion.

Banking and telecoms dominate: Financial services and telecoms account for nearly 75% of total brand value, with Capitec the fastest-growing brand.

WeBuyCars enters the ranking: The AI-driven used-car retailer debuted in the Top 30 after disrupting the pre-owned vehicle market.

Brand equity drives growth: Kantar says brands that build stronger emotional connections with consumers are growing the fastest.*

South Africa’s 30 most valuable brands are now worth a combined $43.8 billion, an increase of 47% since 2024, according to the latest 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands report. The ranking shows that 23 brands increased their value over the past two years, with 21 recording growth of more than 10%.

Stacy Saggers, chief commercial officer at Kantar South Africa, said the country’s leading brands continue to outperform by investing in long-term brand equity while remaining relevant in a changing market.

“South Africa’s most valuable brands show that growth comes from staying ahead of change,” she said. “They have built strong foundations by investing in brand equity and are now maintaining momentum by delivering value, creating emotional connections and staying culturally relevant.”

MTN has reclaimed the top position for the first time since 2022, with its brand value surging 124% to $5.3 billion. The telecommunications group’s growth has been driven by its Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on fintech, digital inclusion and connectivity.

By the end of 2025, MTN had grown its customer base to more than 300 million while increasing service revenue by more than 20%.

Competition at the top of the ranking remains fierce, with less than $1 billion separating the four highest-ranked brands. Standard Bank retained second place with a brand value of $4.7 billion, followed by First National Bank at $4.5 billion and Vodacom at $4.4 billion.

Financial services domination

Financial services and telecommunications continue to dominate the ranking, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total brand value. The sectors also produced the five fastest-growing brands: Capitec Bank, whose value climbed 158%; OUTsurance, up 132%; MTN; Discovery, up 88%; and Vodacom, up 79%.

Capitec Bank emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the ranking, reaching a value of $3.3 billion. Kantar attributes its success to its focus on accessible banking, digital innovation and serving previously underserved communities, with almost half of South Africans now banking with the institution.

The only newcomer to this year’s Top 30 is WeBuyCars, which entered the ranking at number 24 with a brand value of $500 million.

Kantar says the company has transformed South Africa’s fragmented used-car market through an AI-powered model that simplifies buying and selling pre-owned vehicles. Strong scores for Meaning, Difference, Salience and Future Power suggest further growth potential.

Retail contribution

Retail remains an important contributor to the ranking, with nine brands accounting for 14% of total value. Woolworths rejoined South Africa’s ‘billionaires’ club’ after its brand value increased 12% to $1 billion, driven by strong consumer perceptions of quality, service and value despite its premium pricing.

Alcohol brands contribute 8% of the overall ranking. Flying Fish increased its value by 8%, while Brutal Fruit grew 16%, reflecting consumer demand for affordable indulgences and brands that remain culturally relevant.

Kantar says South Africa’s strongest brands succeed by creating meaningful emotional connections with consumers. Three-quarters of the Top 30 are regarded as highly ‘Meaningfully Different’, and these brands have grown twice as fast as the remainder of the ranking.

‘Meaningfully different’

First National Bank was named South Africa’s Most Meaningfully Different Brand, recognised for its advice-led approach to banking and high levels of consumer trust. Flying Fish received the Most Future Power award for its long-term growth potential, while Woolworths was recognised for Most Pricing Power, reflecting consumers’ willingness to pay a premium for the brand.

The report also highlights the continued strength of South Africa’s banking sector, with financial services accounting for 49% of the total ranking value. Capitec and FNB were both recognised among Kantar BrandZ’s global “Banks with Momentum”, while the Top 10 brands continue to outperform the rest of the ranking on Future Power, an indicator of long-term growth potential.

Looking ahead, Kantar says brands that can justify premium pricing through clear differentiation, respond to changing consumer behaviour and capitalise on the growing ‘treatonomics’ trend will be best positioned for future growth.

*Summary created by AI