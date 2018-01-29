Briefly: Bursary applications for 2018 now open at Red & Yellow

Red & Yellow recently repositioned as a ‘Creative School of Business’. Now the college is offering a limited number of bursary opportunities for all 2018 programmes, in keeping with its policy that 10% of all students have bursaries for full-time studies at the Cape Town campus.

“Part of our mission is to provide a free, private tertiary education experience for as many students as possible in order to truly impact our society and support our mission: to teach the great creators, inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs of the 21st Century. We are a better business school because we are filled with all students from all walks of life,” said managing director, Wesley Fredericks.

Bursaries are open for a three-year BA Degree in Visual Communication, a one-year Advanced Diploma in Marketing and Advertising Communications, a one-year Advanced Diploma in User Centered Design, and two newly introduced one-year Certificate programmes (Creating Digital Content or Graphic Design).

Red & Yellow’s bursary offering allows a broad range of students to apply regardless of their background or circumstances. “It doesn’t matter where I’ve come from, this bursary gives me the opportunity to decide where I’m going,” said a 2017 bursary student.

“Diversity is not just about what happens in the classroom. It opens the playing field for different perspectives; it encourages open minds and curiosity and builds a solid, inclusive foundation for different cultures, socio-economic backgrounds and passions. It is a non-negotiable for Red & Yellow to have bursary students; education is the only true way we’re going to impact the future of the next-gen workforce,” said Carmen Schaefer, creative head of department.

Applications for student bursaries are now open, with limited spots available. Students can apply online or email bursaries@redandyellow.co.za.

Red & Yellow is inviting companies to sponsor a bursary, and make a real difference to transformation. If you are interested and would like to sponsor a bursary student, please send an email to bursaries@redandyellow.co.za or give us a call on 0861 878 258