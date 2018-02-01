Media moves: Kate Skinner takes on Sanef, Raphaely appointed to FIPP board, new editors for Bona, Sunday World and Sowetan

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Kate Skinner is the new executive director of SANEF. Julia Raphaely appointed as a board member of FIPP. New editors for Sowetan and Sunday World. Caxton Magazines welcomes new Bona editor. Ryan Williams is new CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres. Makosha Maja-Rasethaba named new partner at M&C Saatchi Abel. Kantar TNS SA appoints Ivan Moroke as CEO. CNN appoints EMEA content sales lead to work with broadcast and digital partners. Spree appoints Esther Hoogstad as head of customer interaction and marketing. Thembisa Mdoda and comedian Mashalane Galane to host Standard Bank’s new TV game show. Havas appointed creative agency for Parmalat’s international portfolio in South Africa. The Integer Group announces partnership with South Africa’s Hot Spot. Offlimit Communications introduces an all-new Brand Ambassador division. Logikal inks partnership deal with Verint. Netwerk24 successfully maintains its growth streak. APEX 2018 – Call for entries

This week’s BIG move: Kate Skinner is the new executive director of SANEF

Experienced media scholar, researcher and activist, Dr Kate Skinner (left), has been appointed executive director of the South African National Editors Forum, the largest independent organisation representing editors and senior journalists in the country.

For the past two decades Skinner has done work for various organisations and watchdogs dedicated to promoting fair, quality and ethical journalism, to defend the right of journalists to report without fear or favour.

She has chaired the board of the Freedom of Expression Institute (FXI), was a director of Kagiso educational television and most recently, founded the Save our SABC (SOS) coalition. In 2017, she received her PhD from Wits University on public service broadcasting in the digital age.

On her watch, SOS successfully lobbyied for the withdrawal of the Draft Public Service Broadcasting Bill of 2009 which was designed to increase the powers of the minister in controlling the day-to-day operations of the SABC. Most recently, SOS won a landmark court case that prevents the minister of communications from appointing SABC executives.

Skinner said Sanef had a “critical role to play in building a strong, free, quality and diverse media. I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to strengthen this very important organisation”.

Skinner joins Sanef following the successful relaunch of the 21-year old organisation that remains the vanguard of media freedom as an integral part of strengthening our democracy.

People moves

Julia Raphaely appointed as a board member of FIPP

The FIPP Management Board has appointed Julia Raphaely (left), CEO of Associated Media Publishing in South Africa, as a board member.

FIPP, the network for global media, represents content-rich companies and individuals involved in the creation, publishing or sharing of quality information to audiences of interest.

It helps over 5 000 members develop better strategies and build better businesses by identifying and communicating emerging trends, sharing knowledge, and improving skills worldwide.

Associated Media Publishing has five prominent titles in its stable: Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Good Housekeeping, Goeie Huishouding, House and Leisure and Women on Wheels, and speaks to a wide variety of women in Southern Africa.

“At AMP, we have a history of publishing a mix of local and international titles and we strive to be one of the strongest local players, operating in a global market. Being appointed as a FIPP board member is an incredible opportunity to share the successes of South African publishing innovation and at the same time benefit from global learnings alongside other FIPP Board Members,” says Raphaely.

The management board is currently made up of 38 company representatives from 20 countries and is headed up by FIPP chairman Ralph Büchi, chief operating officer of the Ringier Group & CEO of Ringier Axel Springer Switzerland AG, who was appointed at the FIPP World Congress in October 2017 and Erwin Fidelis Reisch, president and CEO of Alfons W. Gentner Verlag GmbH & Co, now FIPP treasurer.

New editors for Sowetan and Sunday World

Tiso Blackstar Group has made two key appointments to its editorial management team. S’thembiso Msomi has been appointed editor of Sowetan while Mapula Nkosi (left) has been appointed editor of Sunday World.

Nkosi and Msomi are seasoned journalists who bring a wealth of experience, expertise and innovative ideas in the changing media landscape.

Nkosi, with a two-decade media track record, is currently deputy editor of Sowetan and was previously Deputy Editor of True Love magazine. “I am looking forward to strengthening the basics of good story-telling in journalism that will interest our readers with unique content in lifestyle, entertainment, sport, human interest stories and update them with vibrant current affairs issues,” says Nkosi.

Msomi has 22 years of journalism experience. He is currently deputy editor of the Sunday Times. He was previously political editor of the Sunday Times and City Press. Msomi is “thrilled to be joining a publication with such a rich history of excellent journalism and…. one of the strongest brands in the country.”

Tiso Blackstar Group MD for Media, Andy Gill, says “S’thembiso and Mapula are proven leaders in the South African media landscape and we are fortunate to be able to draw on their wealth of experience and talent to take the Sowetan and Sunday World forward.”

Caxton Magazines welcomes new Bona editor

Bongiwe Tshiqi has been confirmed as Bona’s new editor. Over the past five months she has been acting deputy editor, and together with the Bona team, has ensured the continued smooth production of the magazine.

Bona, South Africa’s only publication available in four languages: English, isiZulu, seSotho and isiXhosa, provides its audience with the inspiration, advice and confidence they need to be better at everything they touch.

“I’ve always loved the Bona brand, even before I joined the team,” says Tshiqi “and although the magazine has a perceived older audience the readership is actually quite young. Over 50% of our readers are under the age of 34. For me, the importance of this magazine is to have conversations with black women that they didn’t necessarily have growing up.”

The magazine continues to explore issues related to food, home, family, celebrity, entertainment, fashion, beauty and health.

Tshiqi joined the Caxton family in 2015 as Bona’s digital editor before being appointed deputy editor and now editor. She studied journalism at the Durban University of Technology.

Ryan Williams is new CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Ryan Williams, the current CEO of Primedia Unlimited, has been appointed CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres, effective from 1 February 2018.

Williams started working at the Primedia Group at Ster-Kinekor Theatres in 2012 and was instrumental in turning the Cinemark advertising business around. Williams has held several positions within the Primedia Group and in addition to first-hand experience within Ster-Kinekor Theatres, he has a strong track record in the media industry.

Three new appointments at JCDecaux Africa

Uyanda Manana (left) has joined JCDecaux Sub-Saharan Africa as the Head of Sales – Regional and Direct. With more than 14 years’ experience in marketing communications, Manana has managed and led campaigns at several prestigious advertising agencies.

She started her career at L’Oreal based in Johannesburg, South Africa then later moved to London where she joined Publicis working on a client portfolio that included L’Oreal, Garnier and United Biscuits.

After returning to South Africa, she joined The Jupiter Drawing Room to head up MTN. During this time, the agency produced the iconic and award-winning FIFA World Cup – MTN Ayoba campaign.

Janice De Jong (left) has been appointed as the client services manager. She has a combination of over 11 years managerial experience in the production, printing, manufacturing, flighting, outdoor and special projects.

Prior to joining JCDecaux, De Jong was involved in a number of outdoor campaigns with top end clients and their projects including but are not limited to, the iconic Guinness World Record soccer balls that were erected on the Telkom Towers for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

“I have had the pleasure of working with many high-profile clients and award-winning agencies over the past years that have given me the exposure and taught me the valuable knowledge I know now about our industry. I am passionate about the outdoor and advertising industry and am very excited to join such a dynamic and innovative team such as JCDecaux of whom I have met many team members over the years”, said De Jong.

Diana Mtombeni (left) is the newly appointed sales executive for Africa. She holds a BCom marketing degree from Unisa and a PMD from GIBS.

She has over eight years’ experience in sales, marketing and customer service across Africa. Mtombeni’s passion is account management and client service delivery and she has a proven ability to develop and grow relationships across diverse groups and levels within organisations in Africa.

Mtombeni will be a strong asset in the company’s rapidly expanding Africa network, it says.

Makosha Maja-Rasethaba named new partner at M&C Saatchi Abel

M&C Saatchi Abel has congratulated Makosha Maja-Rasethaba (left)on her recent appointment as partner and head of strategy for the Johannesburg agency.

Maja-Rasethaba joined the agency six years ago. In her most recent post as head of insight for the Group, she was responsible for delivering locally relevant strategies and campaigns across a number of iconic South African brands, including Nando’s, Bakers and Five Roses. She also played a key role in the agency’s recent wins of Lexus and Windhoek.

“I have been so inspired by the agency’s growth – from start-up to a powerful force within the industry. In my new role, I look forward to continuing to grow our clients’ business, working alongside the agency partners and to mentoring young talent – driving the transformation agenda which is critical for our industry,” says Maja-Rasethaba.

Kantar TNS SA appoints Ivan Moroke as CEO

Ivan Moroke (left) has been appointed CEO of Kantar TNS, South Africa. Moroke is passionate about strategic insight-led marketing, and his extensive experience will provide the company’s clients and employees with a partner who truly understands the important role consumer insight plays in building strong brands and how to develop appropriate strategies to leverage those insights.

He began his career at BAT and later moved to Added Value where he cultivated his passion for insights. He has since held leadership roles in strategic planning and business at Lowe Bull, and led the teams at YellowWood and TBWA Hunt Lascaris and later founded Co-Currency, the marketing insight and strategy consultancy.

Moroke is chairperson of the jury for the APEX Awards and regularly serves on the judging panels of other industry awards including the Loeries and Bookmarks.

He will report into Karin Du Chenne, CEO for Insights at Kantar in South Africa, and will officially take up his position from 1 February 2018.

CNN appoints EMEA content sales lead to work with broadcast and digital partners

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed Roland Nikolaou (left) as senior director, content sales and licensing, EMEA, with a remit to grow content partnerships with traditional broadcasters, digital publishers and platforms.

Nikolaou will also deepen the relationships that CNN has with its existing affiliates across the region through initiatives such as CNN Consult, a bespoke offering of training and consultancy services that draws on CNN’s decades of news and publishing experience, as well as innovation in the digital space.

In addition, Nikolaou is tasked with providing EMEA partners with greater access to award-winning news, business and lifestyle content through the CNN Newsource platform and assessing further licensing opportunities for local channels and products.

Nikolaou joins CNN from sports agency MP & Silva where, as Group Executive Director, he was responsible for driving global commercial strategies including media and brand partnerships.

Spree appoints Esther Hoogstad as head of customer interaction and marketing

As the recently appointed head of customer interaction and marketing at Spree, Esther Hoogstad’s (left) in-depth experience in operations and retail brings an ideal combination of understanding the importance of customer focus, initiating new business concepts and making them work operationally to lead the ongoing transformation of the business.

Prior to joining Spree, Hoogstad’s role was to shape the Omnichannel strategy for Nike Direct in Europe by bringing offline and online retail together into a seamless consumer journey across the different touchpoints.

Having recently relocated to Cape Town with her family from the Netherlands, said she fell in love with this country when she first visited in 2007. She has returned every year since then.

Hoogstad commented “I enjoy customer centric roles where I can lead teams in improving the holistic consumer journey. Combined with a very strong team ethic where cross functional collaboration, employee recognition and overall organisational transparency are high on my list, I live by the mantra ‘Work hard, play hard’!”

Thembisa Mdoda and comedian Mashalane Galane to host Standard Bank’s new TV game show

Standard Bank has announced renowned TV personality Thembisa Mdoda (left) as the new host of their television game show, Your Next Million, alongside comedian Mashalane Galane.

Your Next Million will not only be about giving money away, but about how that money can be used to help people reach their goals, whether that’s paying school fees, buying a car or even buying a house. All of this forms part of the bank’s overall campaign to partner with consumers on the attainment of their ambitions, What’s Your Next.

“As the bank committed to the continent’s progress, Standard Bank realises it needs to change people’s lives for the better,” says Tinyiko Mageza, head of retail marketing/PBBSA at Standard Bank.

Mdoda, who is famous for her recent role as the host of the Mzansi Magic reality series, Our Perfect Wedding, will be the main host of the show and says it aligns with her ambitions for 2018.

Business moves

The Integer Group announces partnership with South Africa’s Hot Spot

The Integer Group® , a commerce agency that lives at the Intersection of Branding and Selling and a key member of Omnicom Group Inc., has announced a partnership with Sandton-based shopper marketing agency Hot Spot as its South African affiliate. The new agency will be known as Integer\Hot Spot. Recognising the opportunities that exist in Africa with regard to an increasingly connected consumer, Integer set out to identify an agency with capabilities and philosophy that match that of Integer and holding company Omnicom.

“Integer was looking for a local partner that could deliver best-in-class global commerce capabilities in South Africa,” said Marc Ducnuigeen, chief operating officer for The Integer Group. “Hot Spot brings deep local market experience packaged in a talent-fueled culture to match Integer’s, ensuring a common partnership experience for our network and global clients.”

The leadership team at Hot Spot, including MD Di Wilson, creative-lead Gavin Meek, and strategy-lead Sonia Correia, has worked together for 18 years and possesses exceptional shopper strategy experience with a main focus on conversion.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Integer,” said Wilson. “This new partnership allows for cross-border knowledge and sharing opportunities as well as access to training and skills transfer from Integer’s global leaders, all of which will benefit our clients here in Southern Africa.”

Havas appointed creative agency for Parmalat’s international portfolio in South Africa

Havas has been appointed as the lead creative agency for Parmalat’s international portfolio of brands in South Africa. Parmalat left their previous agency, King James, on 31st December 2017, and kicked off with Havas from 1st January 2018.

“We are honoured and excited to introduce Parmalat to the Havas stable of partners. Havas is primed to handle FMCG giants such as Parmalat and we are looking forward to a great partnership where we will challenge and push each other to achieve business success across the brand portfolio,” said Lynn Madelely, CEO of Havas Southern Africa.

Offlimit Communications introduces an all new Brand Ambassador division

Experiential agency Offlimit Communications (OLC) has continually showcased the value of brand ambassadors for campaigns over the years. This specialised division is the newest addition within the agency’s 360 degree offering.

In 2010 OLC created an internal brand ambassador offering within the greater agency to better serve its’ clients and fellow agencies’ needs. In addition to offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, OLC has a national footprint which enables the agency to better service the county’s leading brands with the right hand picked brand ambassadors.

“In 2018, a strategic decision was reached to amplify the existing offering of brand ambassadors at OLC. The all important purpose of the brand ambassador is to translate the right brand messages to the consumer and ensure an increase of sales. Being a division that has grown organically between 2017- 2018, it was really a natural transition, ” commented OLC Managing Director, Jerome Cohen.

Logikal inks partnership deal with Verint

Logikal Consulting (Logikal) has announced its partnership with Verint® Systems Inc., the customer engagement company. Through this relationship, South African customers can now combine Logikal’s professional sales, services, support and consulting.

Leading organisations across industries and around the world choose Verint to help them elevate customer engagement to a competitive differentiator for their entire company, and trust Verint to power their evolution toward modern customer engagement. Making it easier for organisations to attract, retain, engage and empower the workforce, Verint Workforce Optimisation comprises a suite of software and services that include compliance recording and automated quality management, coaching and learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation and performance management.

Making moves

Netwerk24 successfully maintains its growth streak

Following the new offering of Afrikaans lifestyle magazine titles on Netwerk24, the news channel has maintained a fantastic growth streak with a further 16% increase in subscribers in November 2017 followed by an above-average subscription growth of 7% since 7 December, a period where media consumption is traditionally low.

At the end of December, Netwerk24 subscriptions totaled 28 535, compared with 19 340 in December 2016, equating to a growth of 48% year-on-year.

“What the figures are showing is very exciting. It means we are giving our market what they want ̶ an abundance of quality journalism in Afrikaans, from news to lifestyle, at a very affordable price. In addition, we deliver news as it happens 18 hours per day, seven days a week,” said Ernie Roworth, Netwerk24’s General Manager.

Since the magazine migration towards the end of last year, Netwerk24’s traffic has experienced a boost from 1.1-million unique browsers in August to 1.5-million in November, with page views growing from 8.5-million in August to 13-million in November 2017. The news channel reached 36 000 unique browsers on the Netwerk24 app and nine-million page views, compared with 30 000 unique browsers and 8.7-million page views in August 2017. In November 2017, Netwerk24 was the 13th largest website in the country.

Diary

APEX 2018 – Call for entries

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announcde that the 2018 APEX awards is calling for entries from all South African agencies and their respective clients. The annual APEX awards is hosted by the ACA, the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising sector in South Africa.

The APEX awards recognises and awards effectiveness in advertising and communications campaigns that delivered tangible and measurable returns on marketing investment or objectives.

“With respect to budget allocation for advertising and communications expenses, spend is an investment rather than an expense. The APEX awards reflects this through providing proof of how advertising and communications campaigns have the ability to deliver measured and effective returns on that particular investment,” explains Odette van der Haar, ACA CEO.

Entrants are required to submit case studies detailing their campaigns, ensuring that the isolation of the effects of the marketing communications is clearly detailed. This is key in systematically proving to the highly experienced and respected APEX judging panel a case for the campaign itself as being the cause for the brand success.

The three APEX categories into which campaigns may be entered are:

Launch – for brands or services that are less than 12 months old with no significant history of advertising.

Change – for new campaigns from previously advertised brands that resulted in significant short-term effects on sales and/or behaviour – short-term being within a period of no more than 18 months.

Sustain – for campaigns that benefited a business by maintaining or strengthening a brand over a long period, i.e. 36 months.

Compulsory briefing sessions for all entrants will be held at the AAA campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town:

Johannesburg:

AAA School of Advertising Johannesburg Campus

Date: Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Time: 14h00 to 16h00

Venue: AAA House, The Braes Office Park, 3 Eaton Road, Bryanston

Cape Town:

AAA School of Advertising Cape Town Campus

Date: Thursday, 8 February 2018

Time: 14h00 to 16h00

Venue: 6th Floor, AAA House, 112 Long Street, Cape Town

Parking: 81 Longmarket Street, Netcare Christiaan Barnard Hospital (approx. 100m from the campus)

The briefing session will provide invaluable information on how to enter, compile and win an APEX. While attendance is free of charge, seats are limited and booking is essential. To reserve space for either one or both of the briefing sessions, please send an email to apex@acasa.co.za.