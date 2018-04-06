Media moves: Mark1 launches in-house training programme, AAXO signs agreement with Italian trade fair body, senior appointments at Ogilvy JHB

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Mark1 launches in-house training programme. Ogilvy Johannesburg appoints Elouise Kelly as MD. Ogilvy JHB appoints a chief delivery officer. Multi-platinum producer and rapper, Anatii, joins Courvoisier Lumiere! RBS CMO and WFA President David Wheldon headlines 2018 FEPE Congress. PSA and Romano signs merge. AAXO signs strategic agreement with Italian trade fair body. Former Dimension Data CEO tips R10 million into emerging social networking platform. Detonator Media Group partners with global influencer technology platform. BrownSense takes over Joziburg. Stratitude the “smart” choice for consumer co-operative bsmart. Premier Hotels & Resorts partners with Discovery Vitality. iShack Innovation Consultancy refines and rebrands for new client offering. Campaign to highlight work of ABF. ZEE TV Africa supports the gift of healing. What will ROOTS 2019 reveal about your customers? Uganda to host the 7th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards!

This week’s BIG move: Mark1 launches in-house training programme

Digital marketing business Mark1 has launched a first of its kind in-house training programme that provides young creative minds with on-the-job training – a long time industry need introduced to improve the calibre of ad graduates in the country.

Launched in February, the Mark1 Media Academy (M1MA) is an internship programme that aims to upskill and train recent advertising graduates and equip them with an in-depth knowledge of the South African advertising landscape. In addition, it offers several candidates employment in the process.

“On-the-job training is always highly beneficial since it gives candidates the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge. We are passionate about creating employment opportunities for young, talented South Africans and we believe that this programme will contribute largely to the talent pool this industry needs,” says Mark1 managing director, Daan Du Toit.

The three-month course, monitored by an intern mentor and supervisor, is divided into four components: ad operations, sales, strategy and digital design. While South Africa is making great strides in training and upskilling in the digital marketing space, and in ad operations in particular, this programme’s primary focus is not something students can study for at university, instead it requires on-the-job training.

People moves

Ogilvy Johannesburg appoints Elouise Kelly as MD

Following the recent appointment of Alistair Mokoena as CEO, Ogilvy has spent some months finding just the right person to fill his previous position as MD of Ogilvy Johannesburg. Now the company has announced the appointment of Elouise Kelly.

Kelly will strengthen the team, Ogilvy said in a press release, bringing experience, talent and the people skills needed to develop and communicate the streamlined, effective and well-aligned One Ogilvy offering it’s driving with Next Chapter. Next Chapter is Ogilvy’s strategic approach to the demands and realities of the modern marketing era.

Kelly comes to Ogilvy with a wealth of experience as an award-winning marketer and with hands-on knowledge of growing brands, leading effective teams and driving communications, branding and business strategy in the media space.

As head of marketing at SABC, Kelly managed 25 SABC radio and TV brands, achieving 70% radio audience share and 58% TV audience share, as well as hitting a R6 billion commercial revenue target. She built brand loyalty and awareness through interactive marketing campaigns, leading a 130-person team. She reinvigorated the marketing division by reintroducing agency partners and devising a centralised electronic briefing system.

Ogilvy JHB appoints a chief delivery officer

Tracey Edwards has long been an integral part of the Ogilvy team. She has worked in PR throughout her working career, including an early stint at Leo Burnett. She later moved to Red Nail as an account director before joining Ogilvy & Mather in 2001, also as an account director. She rose through the ranks of account management until she reached the position of deputy managing director of Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg.

Edward’s various portfolios have included clients like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, Avis, Investec and Brand KFC. She led the KFC Brand for 12 years before been promoted to Deputy MD. She also handled the acting MD role at Ogilvy Johannesburg following Alistair Mokoena’s promotion to CEO.

Her move into delivery is indicative of the importance that Ogilvy worldwide is placing on this position.

SABC names new GMs of Radio Sales and TV Sales

South Africa’s public broadcaster has officially revealed the new general managers of its Radio Sales and TV Sales divisions.

Warren Bedil heads up the TV Sales division, responsible for all revenue generating activities on SABC 1, 2 and 3 while growing new revenue streams on news and entertainment channels, digital and sponsorships. Bedil was previously employed as head of events and special projects at Primedia Broadcasting, and before that was business development director at Mediamark, and commercial director at Jacaranda FM.

Theo Madolo was named as the new general manager of SABC Radio Sales. He was previously the owner and managing director of Rainbow Pepper, a senior media strategist at MediaEdge, and group media director at Mercury Media.

Multi-platinum producer and rapper, Anatii, joins Courvoisier Lumiere!

South Africa’s most notable fashion and entertainment personalities, David Tlale and Bonang Matheba, welcomed multi-award-winning record producer and rapper, Anatii, to the enlighted circle of “lumieres” this week, celebrating a new era of #CourvoisierMoments.

Anatii’s pioneering and ever-innovative spirit has seen the superstar work with some of the most distinguished local and international musicians, including DJ Khaled, Erykah Badu, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage amongst others, producing a number of hit records along the way.

Not only a luminary in the recording studio, Anatii also acts as an Ambassador for United Nations High Commission for Refugees while last year he was awarded Independent Newspaper’s Influencer of the Year accolade and honoured as one of GQ magazine’s Best Dressed Men.

“We are very excited to keep the company of such an extraordinary, self-made achiever such as Anatii. His progressive and entrepreneurial spirit makes for the perfect addition to inspirational icons like David and Bonang. Together they embody the same refined optimism and ‘joie de vivre’ the brand was built on, and we look forward to celebrating the next chapter with them,” says Daniel Hawkins, managing director of ABV Brands.

RBS CMO and WFA President David Wheldon headlines 2018 FEPE Congress

Leading names from marketing, media and futurology have been announced as speakers at the FEPE International Annual Congress to be held in Sorrento from 6-8 June. FEPE International is the leading worldwide organisation representing the out of home industry.

RBS chief marketing officer and president of the World Federation of Advertisers, David Wheldon (left), GPO Vallas CEO Gabriel Cedrone and Science Disrupt co-founder Gemma Milne will all speak at this year’s Congress.

Wheldon began his career at Saatchi & Saatchi before taking leading management roles at WCRS and Lowe Howard-Spink. He then went on to lead marketing at Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Barclays and RBS which he joined in 2015. As WFA President he speaks on behalf of companies spending $90bn on advertising worldwide. A fellow of the Marketing Society in the UK, he has unparalleled experience of global marketing and media from both the client and agency standpoint.

Gabriel Cedrone is CEO of GPO Vallas, headquartered in Mexico City and one of Latin America’s biggest out of home media owners while Gemma Milne is a noted science and technology writer and the co-founder of Science Disrupt. A former Creative Technologist at Ogilvy Labs, she is one of the marketing world’s leading experts on the impact of technology in all its forms.

Business moves

PSA and Romano signs merge

Premier Sayina Africa (PSA), a manufacturer and supplier of branded corporate signage (PSA), and Romano Signs have merged, creating the largest corporate signage company in sub-Saharan Africa.

“PSA and Romano currently have the largest and most comprehensive manufacturing footprint in the corporate signage industry in sub-Saharan Africa with manufacturing facilities in both the Gauteng and the Western Cape,” said Sean Rogers, managing director of PSA.

Both companies deliver global and local corporate brand implementations throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Clients include VW, Hyundai, Jeep, ABSA, BP, Steers, Ford, Avis, Total, Clicks, Engen, Sasol and Honda.

PSA services SADC-region countries directly from its Gauteng hub, and the remainder of sub-Saharan Africa through companies in Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya with whom it has co-operative manufacturing agreements.

Both companies have completed installations in numerous sub-Saharan African countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Mauritius, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Swaziland. Romano added: “The combining of the resources of PSA and Romano will see the business and our customers benefit from the enhanced expertise and industry experience embedded in our personnel in the technical, design, development, project management, manufacturing and operational teams.”

AAXO signs strategic agreement with Italian trade fair body

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) has signed a strategic agreement with its Italian counterpart, the Italian Exhibition and Trade Fair Association (AEFI), to support bilateral growth and collaboration.

The partnership agreement, designed to enhance collaboration between pan-African and Italian exhibition organisers, encompasses the sharing of information and data; a fair price policy for activities, products, services, events, meetings and conferences proposed by the AEFI and AAXO; the development of co-sponsorship initiatives to promote networking and new contacts between the members of the two associations; reciprocal support, promotion of the respective exhibitions; and the promotion of trade cooperation through all the available tools, including the web.

“This partnership will assist growth and greater participation in the exhibition industry, and present new opportunities and open new channels to Europe for our stakeholders,” says Carol Weaving, chairperson of AAXO.

For AEFI, the partnership aligns with its ambitions to trade more closely with Africa, which were highlighted during the association’s contact with local counterparts at the UFI Global Congress in Johannesburg in November last year.

Former Dimension Data CEO tips R10 million into emerging social networking platform

Rapidly growing social discovery and messaging platform, Gather Online, has announced former Dimension Data chief executive, Brett Dawson, will be joining its board of directors as chairman, accompanying his investment of R10 million to support the company’s planned international expansion.

With South African-born founders, Gather Online has developed an online communication service that allows users to achieve real engagement with communities of like-minded people. Dubbed ‘Snapchat for groups’ the service offers time-limited access to discussions on a wide variety of topics from careers and business to travel and health.

“Gather Online enables people to shift from passively consuming content, as is often the case with existing social networks, to connecting with like-minded individuals and having meaningful conversations,” said founder and chief executive, David Price. “It fills a real gap for engagement in the current social media landscape.”

Detonator Media Group partners with global influencer technology platform

Media and marketing consultancy, the Detonator Media Group, has partnered with influencer marketing technology platform Brandnew IO.

Detonator Media Group helps connect their brands with the most relevant and influential audiences by focusing on KPIs – such as value, engagement, reach and impact – to achieve the brands’ objectives. Since its inception in 2014, Detonator has worked in the gaming media, video, audio and streaming services, influencer technology and native content marketing space, to name a few.

Influencer marketing is now one of the fastest digital customer-acquisition methods. Due to the sheer power of peer-to-peer endorsements, precise targeting capabilities, more detailed tracking and access to affordable influencers promising high engagement, influencer marketing has become a fundamental element of marketing budgets, globally.

In early 2018, the Detonator team identified Brandnew IO as the tech player to align themselves with, to roll out influencer campaigns with global best practice. Brandnew IO started as one of the first technology companies in the space in early 2013. Together, the two organisations can significantly enhance the way brands connect with their ideal audiences

Stratitude the “smart” choice for consumer co-operative bsmart

Stratitude has been appointed as the new full-service agency for consumer co-operative, bsmart. Established in 1947 and previously known as Cape Consumers, bsmart today has over 40 000 members and long-term partnerships with more than 10 000 retailers including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Woolworths, Edgars, Game and Clicks.

“We’re thrilled to be selected as bsmart’s agency,” says Sylvia Schutte, managing director of Stratitude. “Cape Consumers has repositioned themselves as bsmart and we believe they are now geared for growth. It’s an ideal opportunity for Stratitude to step in and help bsmart define their new member proposition, while simultaneously aligning communication and branding to their overall offering.”

Along with the development of a brand and communication strategy for bsmart, the scope of the project also includes a new brand identity, digital, direct marketing and PR.

BrownSense takes over Joziburg

Collaboration between like-minded brands brings an exciting new development to Joburg’s inner city. BrownSense, the platform for black South African businesses to connect with their consumers, will be curating the market at Joziburg from 1 April.

The BrownSense community includes more than 138 000 active members who use the trading platform primarily on Facebook to promote their businesses to the right target market. Every month, the community hosts markets in JHB and Cape Town, and now plans on adding No. One Eloff in Joziburg into its ecosystem.

“This space is important, as it acts as the confluence at which the various Northern, Eastern, Southern and Western townships and suburbs meet effortlessly. It affords the Brownies access to a city market space through trade, access to affordable office space, and connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs by taking part in various activities,” says Mzuzukile Soni, founder and CEO of BrownSense.

Expect regular exhibitions, live cooking showcases, cooking classes and of course, plenty of music and beautiful things to buy.

Premier Hotels & Resorts partners with Discovery Vitality

Premier Hotels & Resorts has announced its partnership with Discovery Vitality. Members can now save up to 35% on their accommodation at any of the hospitality chain’s 18 properties around the country, depending on their Vitality status. What’s more, by paying for their booking with a Discovery credit card, they can boost this saving up to a total of 50%.

Samuel Nassimov, managing director of Premier Hotels & Resorts said: “Discovery’s Vitality health programme encourages and rewards members for living well and, with vacations having been scientifically proven to be good for one’s health*, we feel that this is the perfect partnership. With the recent VAT increase impacting South Africans’ pockets, it comes at the perfect time to enable guests to take advantage of the health benefits of breaks, but at an affordable price.”

Making moves

Awareness campaign for HeraldLIVE

South Africa’s oldest newspaper, The Herald, is jumping into the digital world with both feet and running a launch campaign with the help of Boomtown, to drive awareness of its new HeraldLIVE online platform.

“We’re really proud of the new HeraldLIVE website. It’s been an extensive journey to develop a platform that allows our readers to immerse themselves in their trusted news brand on desktop, tablet or mobile,” said Justin Peel, CMO for The Herald/Weekend Post. “Visitors to the site will find the news easier to navigate, with new distinct sections highlighting the most important information first, and breaking news e-mail alerts to ensure our readers are always in touch with events as they happen.”

Following a pitch process, Boomtown was appointed by The Herald to roll out a bold campaign to drive awareness of the online platform without neglecting the loyal print readership. “Brave thinking by the creative team paid off, and we’re excited to be working with an iconic publication and Nelson Mandela Bay brand,” said Boomtown MD, Andrew MacKenzie.

Strong judging panel for 2018 PRISM Awards

Judging for this year’s PRISM Awards has been wrapped up and the steller line up of over 60 judges alongside 11 PRISMs Young Judges (below) have deliberated on over 230 entries submitted by leading public relations and communication consultancies, corporates and NGOs for their 2017 campaigns.

The awards are presented to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity, professionalism and measurable returns in their public relations and communication campaigns.

The comprehensive judging process entailed deliberation over eleven clusters comprising industry specialists who review entries ranging from community to financial campaigns led by this year’s chief judges; Marilyn Watson co-founder of Cinnamon Communications and long standing Judge in Chief; Lucy Balona, Head of Marketing and Communications, CANSA; Daniel Munslow Founder, MCC Consulting; Jerry Mpufane, Chairman, M&C Saatchi JHB Group of Companies; ByDesign founder Kevin Welman; Vicki St. Quintin, Corporate & Healthcare Consultant; Thabisile Phumo, Head of Stakeholder Relations, Sibanye Stillwater; Margaret Moscardi, Fellow member of PRISA and Dr Amanda Hamilton-Attwell, Managing Director of Business DNA.

“The PRISM Awards have grown in stature and magnitude over the years, and this year’s submissions made for a very competitive judging environment. The winners in each category are a true reflection of the excellent work that our industry is producing,” said PRISM Awards Convenor, Bridget von Holdt.

The 21st PRISM Awards ceremony will take place on 22 April 2018.

iShack Innovation Consultancy refines and rebrands for new client offering

iShack Innovation Consultancy, a technology and marketing consultancy, has redefined its website and product portfolio to provide enhanced solutions and services to its clients. With a proven track record and exemplary client list, the company now provides hands-on consulting expertise across both online marketing and innovation engineering.

“We are committed to providing a digital customer advisory service that’s designed to fit in with our client’s business objectives,” said Richard Bensted, managing director, iShack Innovation Consultancy. “We provide a full-service consultancy with highly skilled professionals and we focus on maximising client return on investment.”

The online marketing division of iShack Innovation Consultancy focuses on strategic advice, advanced search engine optimisation, Google advertising and social media advertising. The innovation engineering division focuses on mobile application development and enhancement, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, exponential technology consulting and enterprise software engineering.

iShack Innovation Consultancy has an impressive client list that includes Abland, TUHF Limited, Dodo Shoes, CTU Training Solutions, Bidserv Industrial Products, JLL, One on One Productions and CliffCentral, and High Street Auctions.

Campaign to highlight work of ABF

‘Advertising is the most fun you can have with your clothes on’ said Maverick adman, Jerry Della Femina. ’But when work dries up, accounts change hands, new technologies render you unemployable, accidents happen, health fails. What then?

That’s when the ABF (Advertising Benevolent Fund) steps up to provide emergency funds to help members cope in the meantime, said its president, Olav Westphal. The ABF has been supporting colleagues who have fallen on hard times for almost 50 years. The Fund has supported some 400 families thanks to contributions from the industry to the tune of over R8 million.

For decades, the ABF was well supported ‘hands on’ by almost all large agencies and by some generous corporates. With ever-shrinking margins and resources, some of the ABF’s annual fundraising events have had to be scaled down.

“Our committee is hard at work right now planning 2018 ABF gatherings, and some of those ‘fun’ events that were once ‘unmissables’ for everyone in our industry. We need your help to make these happen,” said Westphal.

“You can help by donating, volunteering time and resources, or even planning your own in-house events or a donation from the proceeds of pub nights.

The ABF is a non-profit organisation and contributions are TAX The ABF qualifies for BBBEE compliance exemption, and it’s the right thing to do”.

The ABF can be contacted via the website, www.abfsa.org.za, on Facebook or Email Chirene Campbell in Johannesburg at chirene@owlhurst.com or Linda Beatty in Cape Town at linda@fullcircleadvertising.co.za.

ZEE TV Africa supports the gift of healing

ZEE TV Africa continues to give back to the community of Tembisa in Gauteng, as part of their corporate social investment programme.

Together with the South African Medical and Educational (SAME) Foundation, ZEE TV Africa, together with other corporates donated towards the opening of Tembisa Hospitals’ new Out Patients Department Wound Care Clinic, recently.

The clinic was built to address the issue of overflow at the Tembisa hospital and will serve to alleviate the pressure of over-capacity and deliver exceptional healthcare to the Tembisa, Midrand and Diepsloot communities.

Employees of Zee led by CEO Harish Goyal, in partnership with SAME, undertook to have the clinic built up and running since plans were put forward earlier in 2017.

“We at Zee TV Africa are excited once again to work with the SAME Foundation and to see the culmination of our efforts in this new clinic. We have realised a great deal of community initaitives, mostly working with the Foundation – with whom our goals are similarly aligned,” said Goyal.

“The unit is equipped with state of the art medical technology and ensures that medical staff have access to the necessary equipment to do their jobs effectively.”

Notices and diary

What will ROOTS 2019 reveal about your customers?

Conducted by SPARK Media every three years, ROOTS is South Africa’s largest urban, community-level quantitative survey. With fieldwork for the 2019 survey already started from mid-March, there is much anticipation around what the latest findings from the updated questionnaire will reveal, particularly around digital trends, when the data is released in early 2019.

Started in the 1990s, ROOTS provides marketers with vital demographic information for their customer base at a community level. It delivers key intelligence and insights into buyers’ behaviour in various categories, such as: readership, shopping, food and groceries, banking, entertainment, travel and digital. The pure random sample covers 120 communities across urban South Africa. 27 000 household purchase decision makers are interviewed for 50 minutes in their homes to gather this information.

ROOTS is undertaken by independent research house, Kantar TNS. This will be their 6th ROOTS, with 2004 being their first. This means that in many communities changes can be tracked back 14 years. 80% of the questionnaire remains consistent for this reason, while 20% is updated to incorporate new trends in consumer behaviour, particularly around the impact of technology on our lives.

“ROOTS’ data gives us powerful insights into consumers at a local level,” Gill Randall, Joint CEO of SPARK Media says. “With the data in hand, it’s crucial that marketers decide how best to use that information within a broader framework of globally proven consumer behaviour laws, such as continuity of exposure, leveraging a brand’s distinctive assets and achieving mass reach of a category.”

Calling all leaders to participate in African survey of ethics and reputation

How ethical are we? Do we even care about our reputation? These are the kinds of big questions that the African Public Relations Association (APRA) seeks to answer; providing valuable insights for all leaders in Africa.

APRA have partnered with Reputation Matters to conduct a massive survey of ethics and reputation, spanning the entire African continent. All CEOs, Managing Directors, Managers as well as Public Relations (PR) managers and officers working in Africa are invited to participate in the online survey which will yield results regarding how ethics and reputation impact decision making and behaviour at three different levels; individual, organisational and country.

Regine le Roux, managing director of Reputation Matters, said: “Measuring Africa’s reputation and ethics is an enormous task which requires input from as many leaders as possible, across Africa. The more respondents who complete the survey, the more valuable our research results will be. We encourage every African leader, from any sphere of work, be it politics, business, non-profit or otherwise, to complete the survey online before the deadline of Friday 13 April 2018.”

APRA President, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, added: “The theme for our annual conference “Re-PResenting Africa”. We feel strongly that we, as Africans, need to take control of creating the narrative about our continent rather than letting others tell our story for us. To do this, we need a strong base of evidence off which to work and we are confident that this survey will provide important insights into this starting point. Ethics and Reputation are issues that affect each one of us as individuals, every organisation and every government every day and this survey is structured to give us results across these three dimensions. We look forward to sharing them at APRA Botswana 2018 and beyond.”

To complete the survey, click here.

Uganda to host the 7th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards!

Government dignitaries, the academic community, the scientific world and students will convene when MultiChoice Africa together with their partner, Eutelsat hosts the 7th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards in Kampala on

12 April 2018 to announce continental winners. Popularly known as the pearl of Africa, Uganda has produced the most winners since the competition’s inception and is hoping to achieve a similar feat by dominating the competition on home soil.

MultiChoice and Eutelsat have once again chosen to collaborate with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Paolo Nespoli to lead the continental awards judging which will take place in Kampala, Uganda on 11 April.

Nespoli will be assisted by a panel of industry experts namely; Prof. Funso Falade, Faculty of Engineering Dean, University of Lagos; Mr. Michael Niyitegeka, Country Manager, ICDL Africa; Mr. Patrice Paquot, Deputy Regional Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Eutelsat as well as Ms. Patricia Kichoncho, Operations Manager, MultiChoice Uganda.