How to use social media to drive traffic to your blog

Creating a blog is the perfect platform to balance this. This is where you create new content. In our blogging and social media course we emphasise how bloggers can tell the on-going story of their brands without waiting for other people to write about them. Blogging allows us to establish ourselves as experts in our fields and to build a body of work.

We use our blog posts to show what we know by offering free information and by offering support for our readers. This new content is excellent for SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), because Google loves new content.

Most importantly, blogging gives us fresh content to share on social media.

So, how do you do this?