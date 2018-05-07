How to use social media to drive traffic to your blog

You cannot update your company website every day. Certain information on this platform is static, and needs to continue to be there in its original form.
Creating a blog is the perfect platform to balance this. This is where you create new content. In our blogging and social media course we emphasise how bloggers can tell the on-going story of their brands without waiting for other people to write about them. Blogging allows us to establish ourselves as experts in our fields and to build a body of work.
We use our blog posts to show what we know by offering free information and by offering support for our readers. This new content is excellent for SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), because Google loves new content.
Most importantly, blogging gives us fresh content to share on social media.
So, how do you do this?
- Upload your new post to your blog, using appropriate formatting, tags, links, and images.
- Share this new content to your social media profiles. [Read The 9 Essential Social Media Platforms].
- Readers will click on the link, which will bring them back to your blog.
Example:
- If we wanted to promote a children’s writing course, we could write a post that relates to writing for children.
- This may be something simple, such as Writing Children’s Books – A Cheat Sheet, or something more in depth, such as 7 Things To Avoid When You Write For Children.
- Then we share it on our social media platforms to get people’s attention.
What do we hope to achieve?
-
We give free, valuable information.
-
We inform, inspire, and entertain our readers.
-
We bring potential customers back to our site, by getting the attention of people who are interested in reading and writing memoirs.
-
In this way, we are able to offer our course as an option for them at the end of the post.
Note: The majority of our posts are not driven by wanting to sell something. They are there as part of our ongoing conversation with our readers. We are building a long-term relationship.
Learn how to blog and write for social media! Join us for The Complete Blogging and Social Media Course. Mail news@writerswrite.co.za for more information.
Amanda Patterson is the founder of Writers Write. Books have saved her life many times and she carries one with her at all times in case of emergencies. She has interviewed many authors, written a ridiculous number of book reviews, several books, hundreds of blog posts, and more courses than she can remember.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za