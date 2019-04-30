Breaking news: SABC appoints Dr Craig van Rooyen as acting COO













The SABC’s newly appointed board has acted to replace former chief operations officer, Chris Maroleng, who was dismissed last week. In his place, it has appointed Dr. Craig van Rooyen as acting chief operations officer with immediate effect.

Dr. van Rooyen is responsible for the technology operations management of the SABC, which includes developing and executing key strategies to support the SABC’s corporate plan. This includes the Enterprise Broadcast Architecture, driving the Digital Strategy and the Information Technology and Systems.

Van Rooyen joined the SABC in November 2018 as group executive for media, technology and infrastructure. He holds a PhD (Management of Technology); MBA (Milpark); MMP (GIBS); National Technical Diploma (Telecommunications Technology); Senior Management Programme (University of Stellenbosch) and Converged Network Strategy Program (University of the North West). He is also a member of the SA Institute of Electrical Engineers.

During his career, he has held several senior management and executive positions in Telkom and Vodacom, across various functions which included operations management, credit management, marketing and sales, wholesale and technology, over a career of more than 28 years.

During his tenure at Vodacom, he held the position of executive for the group’s technology efficiency and transformation, establishing and driving effectiveness programs in South Africa, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and most recently Ghana. He is a part time lecturer at the Wits Business School on Digital Business, Mobility/Convergence and Technology and Operations Management.

