Do you know your Gen X from your Gen Z: Here’s a hand fact sheet

We’ve all heard the terms Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers. But what do you really know about these groups? A lot of what we think we know is based on opinions, assumptions or stereotypes, instead of real data. Viacom has studied these demographics – and we’re here to share some of our insights.
|BABY BOOMERS
|GEN X
|YEARS BORN
|1946-1964
|1965-1980
|CURRENT AGES (IN 2019)
|55-73
|39-54
|DEFINING CULTURAL MOMENTS
|Political: Rapid global political changes post-WWII
Sociocultural: Civil Rights Movement, cultural revolutions, Woodstock, Vietnam War
|Political: End of dictatorships, Berlin Wall/Cold war, War on drugs, etc.
Sociocultural: AIDS epidemic, MTV and rise of cable news/pop culture
|CHILDHOOD THEMES
|Freedom
|Abandoned
|DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS
|Individualistic, idealistic, open-minded, anti-authoritarian values
Driven by ‘success’
|Self-reliant, independent, risk-taking, working within the ‘establishment’
Driven by ‘freedom’
|COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS
|MYTH: They’re all in retirement homes and have no idea how to use technology
FACT: Boomers lead very active lives and are tech savvy
|MYTH: Gen X were a cynical, rebellious generation that has grown up and become boring
FACT: While often forgotten, Gen X actually started a lot of the innovation and disruption that’s often attributed to millennials
|FUN FACTS
|Baby Boomers as a term started out specific to the US, the generation was called many different names around the world
|Gen X is the first generation to start to globalise due to rise of technology and increase in shared cultural experiences
|MILLENNIALS
|GEN Z
|YEARS BORN
|1981-1996
|1997-TBD
|CURRENT AGES (IN 2019)
|23-38
|Up to 22
|DEFINING CULTURAL MOMENTS
|Political: 2008 global economic crisis
Sociocultural: 9/11 and War on Terror
|Political: Obama + Trump Administrations, Brexit, Political Divisiveness, Fake News
Sociocultural: Climate Change, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, Gun Violence, Refugee Crisis
|CHILDHOOD THEMES
|Protected
|Pressured
|DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS
|‘Special’, disruptive, distrust in traditional institutions, dreamers, idealistic, team-oriented, civic-minded
Driven by ‘meaning’
|Pragmatic, future-focused, diverse, inclusive, curious, open-minded, empathetic, purpose-driven
Driven by ‘creation’
|COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS
|MYTH: Lazy, spoiled, entitled, financially illiterate
FACT: Millennials are prospering in the face of financial adversity and want to see positive results from their actions
|MYTH: We already know everything about Gen Z as a generation
FACT: They are still in their formative years and we’re still learning all about them
|FUN FACTS
|Connected by the rise of digital and social media, Millennials are the first truly global generation
|Gen Z is the most diverse generation in history
Most were 10 or younger when the iPhone launched
Giuliana Dias is director: research & insights at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN). She is an experienced insights director with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry.
