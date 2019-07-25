Media moves: ARB calls for submission on Code review, Ogilvy SA has new creative leadership team, Beyers appointed MD of Mindshare SA













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: ARB opens 2019 Code Review process

The Advertising Regulatory Body (ARB) is calling for submissions on the review of the Code of Advertising Practise.

The ARB opened in November 2018 to administer the Code of Advertising Practice and fill the lacuna left by the placement of the Advertising Standards Authority into liquidation.

The ARB administers the Code of Advertising Practice under mandate from the advertising and marketing industry. The Code is a live and dynamic document that is constantly open to amendment and review to keep it in line with the needs and norms of the industry.

Any submissions in the current Code Review cycle must be made by close of business on 30 September 2019, where after all submissions will be reviewed and considered for inclusion in the Code. The current Code can be viewed here.

Please submit your suggestions, with a motivation, to info@arb.org.za

People moves

Mindshare boosts leadership in JHB

Sune Beyers has been promoted to the position of managing director for Mindshare SA. Beyers started media life in 2003 as head of planning for Mediacom until 2010, when she joined Mindshare as exchange director rising up incredibly quickly to the Exco position of today in the agency.

“Sune is the end product of a great and diverse career in media and we are fortunate to have her at Mindshare,” said Mindshare CEO, Zia Namooya. “She is feared and respected by the media owners and for those who know her well, her negotiations meetings are something to witness in one’s lifetime! I’m very pleased to have her by my side to help support our new agency direction, ‘Growth’, for our clients and colleagues”

Ogilvy South Africa announces new creative leadership team

Ogilvy South Africa has announced the promotion of Tseliso Rangaka and Matthew Barnes to joint chief creative officer (CCO) roles in a restructuring of Ogilvy’s creative leadership teams. Rangaka, who is current chairman of the Loeries and has been with Ogilvy for more than 10 years, will become lead of the Cape Town campus, while Barnes, who joined Ogilvy with the Gloo merger, will lead the Johannesburg team.

Several simultaneous promotions and restructures have taken place in the wider group, including the promotion of Molefi Thulo and Peter Little to ECD roles in Johannesburg, and the appointment of Marion Bryan and Irene Styger as creative directors in Johannesburg. Neil White, Alex Goldberg and Taryn Scher have taken up creative director roles at Ogilvy Cape Town.

Rangaka will partner with Vicki Buys, the Cape Town MD and Barnes with Johannesburg MD Elouise Kelly.

Business moves

Tribeca Public Relations renews and strengthens relationship with Bolt

Bolt, a ride-hailing platform in Africa, has renewed its relationship and broadened its scope of work with Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca).

Since 2018, Tribeca has managed a business-led, brand-driven approach to Bolt (previously Taxify), taking the lead in issues management and driving awareness of its service offerings through strategic and targeted public relations. The increased scope of work allows for more proactive storytelling and campaign activity.

Tribeca is currently working with Bolt to manage public relations activity in 12 cities in South Africa with the impending launch of additional cities throughout the year. Tribeca is also working with the team to launch Bolt for Business, a new platform that enables businesses to manage work trips through a single, easy-to-use platform, and Bolt Food , a food delivery app, later this year.

BBC News launches Worklife

BBC.com has launched Worklife, a digital home for coverage of the dramatic ways the personal and professional lives of today’s global workforce are rapidly changing. It will also be the first BBC feature site to be created in a progressive web app (PWA) format, featuring mobile-first design elements, faster loading times, offline reading capability, improved ad layout and more. Merrill sponsored the launch of Worklife.

By 2020, a majority of the global workforce will be millennials or younger. Worklife will focus on these ambitious and intellectually curious young professionals, living at a time of historic political, economic, and environmental changes, as well as technological and social progress. Worklife will help these ambitious professionals understand their new world, and help them get the tools they need to thrive.

“To be successful today, often we’re juggling increasing pressure from all sides,” said Worklife editor Kieran Nash (above). “We want to tell these stories from all over the world, but look at the solutions, as well as the problems.”

M&C SAATCHI ABEL and Hollard to amicably part ways after 5 years

M&C SAATCHI ABEL and Hollard have parted ways over “conflict issues”. CMO Heidi Brauer said it had been a “very happy and mutually beneficial relationship” which had created some “magical and iconic advertising…”.

M&C SAATCHI ABEL Group MD, Jason Harrison, said, ”It’s always sad when a conflict situation occurs, but both Hollard and M&C SAATCHI ABEL, given our trusted relationship, have approached it in an entirely constructive way. Some quality agency will be very lucky to collaborate on this amazing account, as not only is Hollard a brilliant brand, but they are a wonderful client too.”

Nexio introduces a digital platform to simplify and enable digital transformation strategies

Nexio has introduced a new tool designed to enable a simplified approach to expediting digital transformation, alleviating challenges while providing the foundation for digital-oriented business change. “The Nexio digital platform enables organisational efficiency and effectiveness, provides a catalyst for change in digital growth and innovation and most importantly, through this enablement drives an improved bottom line,” said Gerhard Swanepoel, digital enterprise architect at Nexio.

Making moves

J&M Famous Biltong reminds South Africans why they love biltong

Most South Africans will be familiar with J&M’s biltong and droëwors snacks. But it has undergone a rebranding to a more modern and contemporary look and feel. According to managing director, Alexi Hadjidakis, “We wanted to bring the brand in line with its premium quality product and in line with its target consumers taste and style.”

Ropelius Brand and Design SA were appointed to conceptualise the new refreshed logo and collateral design. Along with the rebranding comes the roll-out of three new stores. Clearwater Mall opened a few months back, Iron Works in the Good Woodstock Market opened on 7 June, and the new flagship Fourways Mall store opened on 15 June, offering a much stronger gifting range.

Lightstone introduces refreshed brand identity

Lightstone, a provider of property and automotive analysis and insights, recently announced their refreshed visual identity as part of the ongoing evolution as a leader in the industry.

“Our new brand identity is not envisioned to recreate our previous character but rather build on the solid outlook – to lead and connect while we demonstrate thought leadership, intellect and the need to challenge convention,” said Alan Hutcheson, CEO at Lightstone. Hutcheson highlights the company’s brand qualities as professional, innovative, challenging, trusted and independent.

CWDi hands over #67Logos to small businesses on Mandela Day

The 67 Logos Designathon that took place on Mandela Day, saw 67 designers dedicating their time to design professional logos for SMEs – at no cost to the businesses. Designers made a pledge to design uniquely crafted logos for small businesses that need a professional logo to kick start their businesses into full gear.

“The 67 Logos Designathon is one of my favourite projects! For Mandela Day, 67 designers come together to design 67 logos for 67 small businesses. It pulls together the creative industry to design for change. Seventy percent of South African small businesses fail within the first three years of business. This shows how difficult it is for a small business to stand out and make an impact on the South African market,” said says Lesley Waterkeyn – Group CEO at CWDi.

“If we drive SMEs and ensure their success, it will help boost the South African economy and boost young entrepreneurs to do more and be more. Many small businesses can’t afford a professionally designed logo. We believe that a logo will give them the necessary boost of confidence and a chance to stand out.”

For the Diary

Forbes Woman Africa has announced the inaugural Forbes Woman Africa Regional Forum in association with Mastercard. The women’s summit initiative will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 9 August 2019.

It will bring together 250 powerful women from across East Africa and will follow in the footsteps of the bigger annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, bringing a slice of this sought-after gathering to East Africa.

“The Forbes Woman Africa Regional Forum will echo the same fervor and sentiment as the flagship Leading Women Summit but in hosting it for the first time in East Africa, what I am very keen on is coming face-to-face with the women who are at the top of their game in this region – the guests and speakers on the day will be luminaries you don’t want to miss meeting,” said Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA and FORBES WOMAN AFRICA.

It will be managed and produced by ABN Event Productions.

