MediaHeads 360 welcomes new General Manager

[PRESS OFFICE] MediaHeads 360 has appointed Kantha Govender as the company’s new general manager. Govender most recently served as the general manager for the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), where she worked with the CEO to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in a digital economy.

“We are so pleased to have Kantha join our management team. We started an exciting journey earlier this year with a new name and a new look. We streamlined internal processes, crafted a new vision for our business and refocussed our approach. We welcome new skills to our business to ensure we remain agile as we grow and expand,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 Managing Director.

Govender brings with her a wealth of media experience, honed at Media24 while working across ten of their leading content titles. She boasts a proven track record in Finance, Training and Development, Strategic and Commercial Management, Project Management, Content Management, Events Management, Social Media and Digital Communication.

Justin Keats, MediaHeads 360 Sales Director, added, “Kantha is a seasoned and strong media and communications specialist with an innovative and strategic approach that will complement our current expertise in delivering 360-degree content-rich campaigns for our clients.”

Govender said she was “thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to work at MediaHeads 360 at such an important time in the company’s development. MediaHeads 360 has an incredible strategy that has forged a path of innovation on how to deliver 360-degree campaigns to clients. I am looking forward to working with the highly motivated MediaHeads 360 team on offering the very best campaigns and solutions”.