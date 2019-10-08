Awards Wrap: SA journos and actors scoop international awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

#GuptaLeaks wins global award for investigative journalism

The intrepid team that painstakingly outlined the breadth and depth of State Capture in the #GuptaLeaks saga have scooped a global gong for investigative journalism. amaBhungane, News24 and the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio emerged as a co-winner of the Global Shining Light award of the Global Investigative Journalism Network, the most prestigious investigative journalism award in the world.

The #GuptaLeaks team comprise journalists from three different media groups.

The team shares the prize with Rappler, a Philippines-based media platform, for its work on extrajudicial killings under the regime of Filipino strongman Rodrigo Duterte.

The prize honours investigative journalism conducted in developing or transitioning countries, done under threat, duress, or in the direst of conditions. The awards drew from a record 291 global entries that were published or broadcast between in 2017 and 2018.

Read the full story here.

SA stars scoop top awards at New Vision International Film Festival

Scandal! actress Nqobile Khumalo and Shadow star Pallance Dladla both scooped top acting awards at the NVIFF in Amsterdam recently.

Khumalo won Best African Actress for the “Black Tax” storyline that her journalist character Hlengiwe Twala went through on the e.tv soapie last year,

Dladla, who first gained national fame on SABC 1’s Class Act and also featured in Isibaya – was named Best African Actor for his role as former detective Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo on the homegrown Netflix original drama series.

Find the full list of NVIFF winners here.

Entries open for Family Feud South Africa

Family Feud, the popular US TV game show, is kicking off its South Africa version – set to air next April – by calling for entries.

Hosted by award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features two families of five members each competing for cash and prizes by coming out tops with their responses to gathered survey questions.

The show will be produced by the award-winning Rapid Blue, renowned for localised international hits such as SA’s Got Talent, Dancing With The Stars SA, Come Dine With Me SA, Take Me Out Mzansi, Bachelor SA and more.

“We are as always, totally thrilled to be bringing such light-hearted and comedic entertainment to our local audiences, and all the more so with someone of Steve Harvey’s stature,” says Rapid Blue Executive Producer Kee-Leen Irvine.

“We have a huge task ahead of us to find 52 families who are confident, bubbly, funny and entertaining. It is not about general knowledge but rather about the ability to predict the most common responses to survey questions about our uniquely South African thoughts and behaviour. There are fabulous prizes to be won and no-one walks away empty-handed.”

Applications close on 21 October 2019. The 26-episode show will air on e.tv from 5 April 2020 at 6:05pm.

To enter, go to familyfeudafrica.com

M&C Saatchi Abel celebrates Heineken as top beer in SA hat trick

Heineken held onto its crown as SA’s top beer for the third consecutive year at the Sunday Times Top Brands Awards last week.

The achievement capped off a night of successes for the award-winning creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel, which had seven clients among the list of brands honoured at the prestigious awards, voted for by the public.

Jason Harrison, Saatchi’s Founding Partner & Group Managing Director, notes that Heineken’s successive wins are validation of a successful eight-year partnership. “This award is the result of a true team effort between agency and client – being able to achieve the top accolade for three years running is testament to this,” he says.

Other M&C Saatchi Abel clients celebrated at the 2019 Sunday Times Top Brand Awards included Yardley, Windhoek, Hollard, MWEB and Netflix, who featured across a broad range of diverse categories.

Nando’s, another client, featured prominently in multiple categories, placing second in the top sit-down restaurant category; third in the top fast-food restaurant category and top five in the condiment and sauces category.

The M&C Saatchi Abel & Nando’s partnership garnered accolades at the 2019 Loeries, where they won the Film, TV & Cinema Commercials Grand Prix for their Nando’s Afro-tising campaign, holding on to their 2018 trophy for the same prize, then for the Right My Name campaign.

Read about the Awards here and See the full list of winners here

APO Group African Women in Media Award: Finalists announced

APO Group have shortlisted three journalists to win their inaugural African Women in Media Award, which recognises, celebrates and empowers African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The award was open to African women journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1 January and 15 September 2019. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

The 2019 APO Group African Women in Media Award finalists are:

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to highlight the work of African female journalists sharing the stories of women entrepreneurs in Africa,” says Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group. “The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of our commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent. We are delighted to present this award at AWIEF in Cape Town as we celebrate women in journalism and entrepreneurship,” adds Reina.

The winner will be announced at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 29-30 October 2019.

Find more information here.

AfricaCom’s AHUB Pitch and Win: shortlist announced

AfricaCom’s AHUB Pitch & Win 2019, in partnership with GSMA, have announced the five finalists who will have the opportunity to get their start-up to take-off, with the winner to be determined by public vote.

Entrants submitted video pitches on their business in order to be awarded a consultation with GSMA’s start-up experts, one-to-one introductions to investors, enterprises and peers and a pitching slot on the AHUB start-up stage. Additionally, the lucky winners will also be given two all-access passes to AfricaCom 2019, as well as AfricaCom’s highly anticipated official networking party, AFest.

The five innovators competing for top honours are:

Greenfingers Mobile (GFM) – a SaaS company that enables transparency in the vale chain and digital IDs for small farmers. GFM allows agri-businesses and co-operatives to meet the criteria of food corporations, and ethical standards for different stakeholders. It allows integration of APIs and is crop agnostic.

– a SaaS company that enables transparency in the vale chain and digital IDs for small farmers. GFM allows agri-businesses and co-operatives to meet the criteria of food corporations, and ethical standards for different stakeholders. It allows integration of APIs and is crop agnostic. MiMi Money, peer-to-peer mobile/blockchain technology company that reduces Africa’s high cost of remittances and is especially relevant for millions of unbanked Africans, while creating a multitude of jobs for computer and smartphone literate youth.

peer-to-peer mobile/blockchain technology company that reduces Africa’s high cost of remittances and is especially relevant for millions of unbanked Africans, while creating a multitude of jobs for computer and smartphone literate youth. One Kiosk is reshaping retail across Africa by matching customers and merchants together in geographical locations that make it easier to deliver the goods.

is reshaping retail across Africa by matching customers and merchants together in geographical locations that make it easier to deliver the goods. Rainmaker is changing the way destinations do business in the tourism industry with the VISTA Destination Network Open Platform and Ecosystem, a unique, award-winning supply site platform seamlessly connecting all hospitality and tourism businesses and stakeholders, gaining back control of the visibility, reputation and distribution for the entire destination and related businesses.

is changing the way destinations do business in the tourism industry with the VISTA Destination Network Open Platform and Ecosystem, a unique, award-winning supply site platform seamlessly connecting all hospitality and tourism businesses and stakeholders, gaining back control of the visibility, reputation and distribution for the entire destination and related businesses. WiPo – Wireless Power enables autonomous operation for ultra-high-powered industrial equipment. WiPo provides wireless powered solutions for drone, electric forklifts and factory robots, allowing automatic charging using wireless power.

Voting closes at midday on Wednesday, 18 October.

Vote for the company you think will drive true digital transformation in Africa.

Register for a FREE AfricaCom 2019 pass.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za