Good news from DStv: History and Lifetime channels to stay













The History and Lifetime channels will remain on the DStv platform. That’s the news from pay TV operator, which has extended its contract with A+E Networks. Crime + Investigation is not returning to South African screens.

“We are excited to have reached this agreement as it allows us to ensure we meet our commitment to get the best programming for our customers, based on commercial terms that make sense and provide a value for money offering to customers,” said MultiChoice Group CEO for general entertainment, Yolise Phahle.

“We are pleased that Lifetime will also now be available to our Compact customers from Friday, 1 November,” she added.

News that DStv was canning A+E Network’s channels History, Lifetime and Crime + Investigation resulted in an outcry from viewers.

Clearly, MultiChoice listened. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and feedback and have their best interests in mind as we continue to work hard to improve our entertainment offering,” Phahle said.

Dean Possenniskie, managing director of A+E Networks EMEA, said the company was pleased it had agreement on “a long-term renewal of our flagship brands”. The company was also delighted with a new distribution deal for Lifetime, which will now feature on the DStv Compact offering.

This means that viewers won’t lose out on amazing Lifetime programmes which include the premiere of Heartbreak Island, new seasons of Married at First Sight and the upcoming series Surviving Jeffery Epstein.

Diehard History fans can look forward to new seasons of favourites including, Curse of Oak Island and Forged in Fire as well as factual series such as Watergate and Rise of the Superbombs.

