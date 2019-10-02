DStv dropping A+E Networks’ channels – History, Crime + Investigation, and Lifetime













Following a content showcase a mere three weeks ago, A+E Networks has revealed that DStv is dropping its three channels (History, Crime + Investigation, and Lifetime) from its platform.

This as a result of the channel carriage contract concluding at the end of this month (October 2019). The news was broken by TV with Thinus on Twitter last yesterday.

SHOCKER / BREAKING. @MultiChoiceSA is ending the @HISTORYZA (@DStv 186), @LifetimeSA (DStv 131) and Crime+Investigation Network (DStv 171) channels on its satellite pay-TV platform with the channels from A+E Networks that will be removed at the end of October 2019. pic.twitter.com/lsvaswuVxJ — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) October 1, 2019

In a statement A+E Networks says, “DStv has decided that our channels do not offer good value to their subscribers … We have been very proactive in trying to reach an agreement that is best for our viewers and for DStv.”

They add, “We are willing to keep negotiations open and we sincerely hope DStv will find a way to work with us to keep our channels so we can continue to share our great upcoming local and international programmes with our loyal fans. Everyone at A+E Networks Africa is committed to continue working with DStv to try to achieve a positive outcome.”

At the content showcase, Dean Possenniskie, managing director for EMEA at A+E Networks, stressed that a focus on and the creation of local content is a strong driving force behind the broadcaster’s strategy at present.

“We have an ambition to not only bring the best of what we can from our international networks in the US, UK and other places, but to build a team that can create really relevant and impactful local programming,” he commented.

DStv refreshing its content line-up

In a statement on its website, titled ‘Channel changes’, DStv says, “As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our content line-up and optimise the suite of channels on offer, MultiChoice Group will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels on its DStv platform at the end of the current contract term.”

They add, “We are continuously reviewing our content line-up and channel selection to improve our entertainment offering to our customers, as well as ensuring customers continue to get good value. This process includes ongoing engagement with various content partners to ensure we can provide more compelling content offerings for customers.”

The release goes on to reveal that DStv will soon be introducing two new channels on its platform. “The first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand. Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy, including among others blue chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows,” it says.

DStv was approached for an official response. The story will be updated if this comes in.

