Hot91.9fm Radio Academy sees 65 students graduate













The 2019 Hot 91.9fm Radio Academy Graduation took place on Saturday, 19 October and saw another 65 students graduate in the Business of Radio.

The eight-week course is an intensive hands-on programme with weekly lectures by industry peers who have a deep understanding of what radio is all about.

The Hot 91.9fm Radio Academy has been in existence for four years and is a free course, as prescribed by their licence agreement. It is a sustainable mentorship course feeding young talent to the broadcasting industry and is yet another example of Hot 91.9FM’s commitment to the broader community at large.

“The Academy gives students an opportunity to find their voice and to learn the business of radio from some of the industry`s giants. The overall objective is to create future broadcasting stars for the industry at large,” said programme manager, Tony Murrell.

The ‘The Radio Star Awards’ was awarded to Athi Kloke and Graeme Watkins, both who will be working at the station in 2020 to gain work experience and the opportunity to be ‘fill-in’ presenters.

The course includes the following areas of broadcasting:

Understanding the business of radio

Broadcast Etiquette

Voice and Breathing exercises

Microphone Technique

Show Preparation

Accessing Content

Knowing what the role of a producer

Air-checking your show

Designing Presentation Clocks

Understanding Music Scheduling

Listener Interaction

How to develop story telling abilities

How to keep audiences listening for longer

How to incorporate social media platforms into the show

Playback system

Recording & Editing

Content Platform Transfer

Multimedia Operations

Audience Research

RAMS Diary

AMPS

ICASA, BCCSA, ARB (the broadcast industry bodies)

Music Testing and Research Tools

Building content opportunities for online radio

Registration for the next Hot 91.9 Radio Training Academy course starts in January 2020. For more information on the Academy, please go to: www.hot919.co.za

Mzi Kaka, Bunny Majaja, Graeme Watkins and Tony Murrell

About Hot 91.9FM

Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.

Playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “HOT 91.9 FM is about FUN radio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai.

