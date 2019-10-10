Media moves: SABC News shows significant growth, last chance to apply for Female Foundry, Pink Book Weddings relaunches portal













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SABC News announces a continuous growth of audiences

SABC News has registered consistent and significant growth in audience share on its different platforms in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

According to the Broadcast Research Council’s latest television audience measurements, the SABC News Channel (DStv 404) has performed well, increasing its market share from 34% in September 2018 to 38% during September 2019 on the DStv platform. SABC News is now neck and neck with its competitor in the 24-hour TV news channel category. In the national market, which includes the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) news consumption, the SABC News channel retained its first position with 39% market share, up from 36% in August 2019.

Group executive of news and current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, said the continuous growth of SABC News audiences was a sign that the public news service was responding to the needs of the citizens. “SABC News is very determined and successfully transforming into a citizen-centric news service, with a responsive temperament to the news and information needs of the South African public”, she said, adding that “the performance of the news operation is wholly attributed to the unwavering determination and commitment of SABC News’ journalists and support staff, who work under trying and sometimes dangerous circumstances to ensure that the voices of the citizens, across the board, are acknowledged and amplified”.

It was noteworthy that in March 2016 SABC News audience share was 14.7% with the main competitor at 54%. Now it occupies seven of the top 10 news items on free-to-air television channels.

According to data from Google Analytics, the public news service’s digital platforms recorded impressive performance with the website SABCNews.com reaching over two million page views in September 2019, an increase of 22% since 2016. And on YouTube, the SABC News channel recorded the largest number of views ever, with 26 million views in September 2019, beating the previous best of 22 million views in July 2018.

Business moves

SamJane Communications wins Firejuice account

SamJane Communications has been awarded the public relations account for Firejuice.

Bernard Jansen, founder of Firejuice, described the agency’s proposal as “innovative” with a strong strategic direction. “We believe this to be a perfect fit and are excited to get started and to increase our awareness as a disruptive consultancy,” Jansen said.

Firejuice is a boutique marketing consultancy that assists small and medium-sized companies to develop high-impact marketing strategies and effectively implement marketing projects.

“In the last few years, Firejuice has built a reputation in marketing interventions for SMEs through strategic marketing campaigns. Sam Jane Communications is excited to have partnered with a company of this calibre,” said Samantha Robinson.

Pink-Book.co.za wedding directory relaunched

Online wedding directory, Pink Book Weddings, have relaunched their wedding portal. Apart from a total redesign, the new website also boasts new ways to match brides-to-be with vendors that fit their budget, style and location.

With a growing number of close to 600 vendors using the platform to market their services and products, Pink Book served all nine provinces in South Africa, reporting an average of more than 45 000 unique users per month. A new chat system enables prospective brides to communicate and request information from listed service providers.

Advice comes from over 300 blog articles and more than 100 advice and DIY.

Last chance to apply for a space in Female Foundry project

Dentsu Aegis Network South Africa announced the launch of Female Foundry at the beginning of October, an initiative to support local female entrepreneurs. With just a week to go until applications close, there is still time to apply.

Delivered in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, twenty entrepreneurs will be selected to participate a three-day bootcamp, where the entrepreneurs’ businesses will be strengthened and future-proofed for growth and success, and culminates with a mentoring phase during which female entrepreneurs are paired with a mentor from South Africa to take part in regular mentoring sessions.

The launch of Female Foundry in South Africa is a key milestone in Dentsu Aegis Network’s journey towards achieving its global target of mentoring 100 female entrepreneurs by 2020.

If you are a female entrepreneur and interested in participating in this year’s programme, click here to apply. Applications close on the 18th October 2019.

Ian Bredenkamp Media signs to new Simply Red album

Entertainment PR and plugging agency Ian Bredenkamp Media has been signed to the new Simply Red album, and accompanying singles, by BMG for South Africa. Blue Eyed Soul is the first new Simply Red studio album in four years for the iconic act that has sold 60 million records in a career spanning 30 years.

Ian Bredenkamp Media also has music clients such as Cardi B/Blueface, Brandy, Tarryn Lamb, Rubber Duc, Elvis Blue, Freshlyground, Spoegwolf and many more. They’ve managed the marketing for tours including The Cure, Pixies and Mike + The Mechanics.

“Working on a Simply Red album is a dream come true” says Bredenkamp. “Their catalogue has been the soundtrack to my life and the new material is super! We’ve had very encouraging feedback from streaming, radio, online and other media.”

Making moves

Game announces brand refresh and new positioning

Game has unveiled its reinvigorated brand and new positioning, including a new pay-off line, You’ve Got Game. The refresh is aimed at reconnecting customers with this home-grown brand in a highly engaging and relatable way, while more accurately reflecting the business as it is today, said Katherine Madley (left), brand and customer director.

Game trades in 150 stores in South Africa and 11 other African countries. It is Africa’s biggest discount retailer, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Massmart Holdings.

The refresh has assisted in rebuilding its ‘rebel’ brand identity and underline the promise that Game is the best choice for consumers. It will highlight Game’s values of innovation, simplicity and passion, while delivering on its purpose of creating a better life for all.

Kwambele turns five years old

In honour of Kwambele turning five years old, the agency held a celebration, boosted by a panel discussion, at the #KwambeleTurns5 #MakeItMatter at Liliesleaf.

The talking points were around promoting social marketing for good, what it meant and how corporates and society could come together to effect change and make social causes more meaningful and most importantly, impactful.

The panel comprised Owen Manda, director of public affairs at Ipsos South Africa, Themba Rumbu, an online social activist aspiring and social entrepreneur and Kwambele’s CEO, Tshidi Modikoane Mbele.

Mbele opened up the discussion with her gripping presentation on how the spirit of coming together as nation is evident through and through when it comes to sporting events and yet that same spirit lacks much conviction when it comes to social impact.

Rooi rose announces second season of rrRADIO

rooi rose magazine, part of Caxton Magazines, has announced the second season of rrRADIO, the first, free Afrikaans podcast channel for women, which launched on 8 October 2019.

“The response to our first season was overwhelmingly positive from our listeners”, says rrRADIO executive producer and deputy editor of rooi rose, Hannelie Diedericks. “It’s been amazing to see the downloads and impression numbers; across the channel; double every month and I can see the growth trend continue with the new additions we have planned for season 2. We are aiming to reach 30 000 to 40 000 impressions per month by the end of 2019.”

For the Diary

Nedbank IMC 2020 signs Patrick Collister

At a time when advertising has been rated below politics as a trustworthy profession and when, according to a recent survey, 77% of brands wouldn’t be missed if they disappeared overnight, can brands still prosper?

“Right now, both marketing and its servant, advertising, are in trouble with 800 million people reported to have installed ad blockers on their devices” said author and speaker Patrick Collister (above), who’ll be presenting the closing presentation at the Nedbank IMC 2020 taking place at The Galleria in Sandton on 19 March. The theme of the conference is Marketing Works. Work it.

As the second international speaker of the day – the first being Fernando Machado, global CMO for Burger King, Collister will elaborate on these actions in his presentation. He will also be facilitating a workshop the day after the conference for African members of thenetworkone – the world’s largest network of independent advertising agencies.

The IMC is presented in association with MASA and endorsed by the IAB. Book your spot at the Nedbank IMC 2020 with early bird tickets available right now.

Redi Tlhabi to lead the October Leaders on the Move tour, in partnership with Gautrain

In its second Sunday Times Leaders on the Move tour for 2019, the Gautrain Management Agency has invited a limited number of delegates to spend an hour with three prominent business leaders, on a tour facilitated by popular media personality Redi Tlhabi.

Ambassador Dr Konji Sebati (CEO, Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa); Carla Da Silva (General Regional Manager: Africa and Latin America, Air Mauritius); and the CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency, Jack van der Merwe, will be hosting delegates at their offices.

Leaders on the Move is a concept that takes a group of ‘tomorrow’s business leaders’ to meet South Africa’s top business executives face-to-face, in a unique mentorship programme facilitated by a leading media commentator. Leaders on the Move delegates will travel via luxury coach (as well as the Gautrain) around Johannesburg’s economic hubs, to the offices of the aforementioned business leaders, on 11 October.

SPARK Media hosts Michael Charton in #RWC forgotten Bokke vs New Zealand tales

#RWC2019 fever is in the air, and if you’re a rugby lover or history enthusiast, this one is for you. Join SPARK Media and master storyteller, Michael Charton, for a captivating tale about the forgotten Springbok tour of New Zealand more than 80 years ago.

Taking place at the Bryanston Country Club mid-October, Michael’s story breathes new life into the famous rivalry between rugby’s two giants: the All Blacks and the Springboks. It celebrates rugby’s amateur era and the associated gentlemanly conduct.

If you’d like to reserve a space please contact Shaundre at sp@sparkmedia.co.za

Adapting to the New Norm: How to lead in digital transformation. MMA SA Impact Forum 2019’s speaker line-up announced

This ‘new normal’ is the theme for this year’s Impact Forum and it takes place on 30 October at Monte Casino between 9am and 4.30pm.

Speakers include Lana Strydom, executive head of online and self service at Vodacom; Dudu Mokholo, CMO, Samsung Africa; Sagren Pather, CoE media, marketing and analytics, Standard Bank; Heidi Brauer, CMO of Hollard; Luisa Mazinter, CMO TymeBank and MMA SA Chair, Sarah Utermark.

To attend book tickets here. //www.mmaglobal.com/forumjoburg2019

