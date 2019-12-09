Ayanda Ntanzi announced as first guest artist performing at Tasha Cobbs Leonard concerts













[PRESS OFFICE] Gospel Concert Events announced today [9 December 2019] that the first guest artist included in the Tasha Cobbs Leonard concert line-up is young up-and-coming gospel singer, Ayanda Ntanzi.

Well-known for his hit single, Nasempini, Ayanda Ntanzi has solidified his stay in the gospel industry. Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be performing live in South Africa on Saturday, 8 February and Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg.

Tickets GO ON SALE TUESDAY, 10 December at 9am at www.computicket.co.za and selected Shoprite Checkers and OK kiosks.

Tour Information

Johannesburg

8 and 9 February 2020

Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: Limited EARLY BIRD tickets from R550.00. Ticket prices range from R550 – R1350.

Hospitality Packages: Available from Ticketpro Dome. Contact leane@ticketprodome.co.za | 011 794 5800

Grammy Award winning gospel artist and pastor, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard has enjoyed extraordinary success with major industry accomplishments that include a Grammy Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance ,3 Stellar Awards, 3 Dove Awards, 10 chart hit singles and is a regular visitor to the Billboard’s Charts. Through her music and ministries Tasha has brought hope and faith to countless audiences across the globe

The Tasha Cobbs Leonard concert presented by Gospel Concert Events promises to be the Gospel Concert event of the Year. Do not miss it.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 10 December at 9am. Tickets available through www.computicket.co.za and all Shoprite Checkers and OK Outlets

For all information on Gospel Concert Events go to:

www.gospelconcertevents.co.za

