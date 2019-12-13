Seven Golden Globe nominees to stream now on Showmax













Storyline: Four very rich siblings behave very badly as they try to win their father’s approval – and control of his company, a global media empire

Nominations: Best Drama, Best Actor (Brian Cox), Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin)

Competition for Best Drama: Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show

Golden Globe history: Last year, Kieran Culkin was the show’s only nomination

Other accolades: 2019 Emmys for Best Script and Best Theme Music. 2019 BAFTA for Best International Series. 2019 American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year. 2019 Director’s Guild of America Award for Adam McKay



Storyline: On the surface, in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, everything seems the same. The mothers continue to dote, the husbands support, the children remain adorable and the houses are just as beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the ‘Monterey Five’ – Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie – bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives

Nominations: Best Drama, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep)

Competition for Best Drama: Succession, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show

Golden Globe history: Won Best Limited Series, Best Actress (Kidman), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern) and Best Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgård)

Other accolades: Winner of eight Emmys in 2017, including Best Limited Series. 2018 American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year. Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series 2018. 2018 Writers Guild of America award (David E. Kelley). 2018 Directors Guild of America Award (Jean-Marc Vallée)

Storyline: Chernobyl dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster

Nominations: Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Jared Harris), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Watson), and Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård)

Competition for Best Limited Series: Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable

Golden Globe history: This is Watson’s fifth acting nomination, following on from her recognition for Breaking The Waves (1996), Hilary and Jackie (1998), The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004), and Appropriate Adult (2011)

Other accolades: Won 10 Emmys this year, including Best Limited Series. Won The Television Critics Association Award for Best Movie or Miniseries. IMDB’s top-rated scripted series this decade.



Storyline: Based on the classic Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 follows Yossarian, a bombardier in World War II, whose frantic obsession every time he goes up on a mission is “to come down alive”. His odds of success keep getting worse though, because even more than the retreating Germans, his real enemy is the bureaucracy of the military, inverting logic at every turn

Nominations: Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Christopher Abbott)

Competition for Best Limited Series: Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable

Golden Globe history: N/A

Other accolades: Nominated for two Emmys in 2019, for Sound Editing and Special VFX. Nominated for Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Abbott) and Best Supporting Actor (George Clooney) at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards



Storyline: A depressed war-vet-turned-hitman finds passion and romance in a local acting class while on a job in LA. As Season 2 opens, Barry tries to extricate himself from a violent criminal triangle involving the Chechen, Bolivian and Burmese underworld – not to mention some deeply suspicious LA detectives and Monroe Fuches, Barry’s former boss, who has found it exceedingly difficult to hire a replacement as capable as his onetime ace assassin

Nominations: Best Comedy or Musical, Best Actor (Bill Hader), and Best Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler)

Competition for Best Comedy: Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician

Golden Globe history: Barry was nominated for the same three categories in 2018

Other accolades: Winner of six Emmys, including Best Actor for Bill Hader in both 2018 and 2019. 2019 American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year. 2019 Directors Guild of America winner (Bill Hader). Peabody Award winner 2019. 2019 Writers Guild of America winner for both Best New Series and Episodic Comedy.



You can also stream the first season of Ramy, which has Ramy Youssef up for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, and the final season of Game of Thrones, which has Kit Harington up for Best Actor in a Drama.

The final season of Mr. Robot, which is up for Best Actor for Rami Malek, is coming first to Showmax in South Africa on 1 February 2020.

