Hit parade: The most stolen news video footage of 2019

From the videos that were stolen the most, to those acquired by the greatest number of outlets, the below figures illustrate the striking variation in news appetites around the world.
The exclusive capture of the moment Julian Assange was arrested, as well as the breathtaking footage of the Notre Dame fire, proved unmissable the world over, while other popular videos may be a little more surprising.
“The breadth and depth of the coverage that Ruptly provides appeals the world over. Our footage has helped news outlets and publishers deliver must-see videos to their audiences, and gather millions of views,” said Matt Tabaccos, chief commercial officer at Ruptly.
“However, while we are flattered by the fact that our coverage is must-have, the worrying trend of video piracy continues, even among major news outlets. In 2020 we will be enhancing our video tracking technology to help root out piracy where it occurs, allowing us to continue to provide our clients with the top stories as they unfold, whether that be a protest from on the ground, a political summit, the latest viral craze, or anything in between.”
Most stolen footage: Ruptly’s 2019 content that was simply too good to miss
- UK: Assange removed from Ecuadorian embassy *WORLD EXCLUSIVE*
- Watch exact moment Nicolas Maduro survives ‘assassination attempt’
- Israel: Riots break out over police killing of Ethiopian teen
- Russia: MASSIVE explosions at Siberian ammunition depot caught on camera
- UnBEARable cuteness! Semyon the bear cheers up his friend with a BIG hug *EXCLUSIVE*
Top stories: the videos that captured the most audiences around the world*
Worldwide
- UK: Assange removed from Ecuadorian embassy *WORLD EXCLUSIVE*
- France: Firefighters take on flames consuming Notre Dame cathedral
- France: More footage emerges of Notre Dame spire collapse
- Russia: Dramatic footage captures plane landing while on fire
- Brazil: Wildfires keep on raging in Amazon rainforests
Asia
- France: Firefighters take on flames consuming Notre Dame cathedral
- France: Macron arrives at Notre Dame as flames engulf cathedral
- Russia: Dramatic footage captures plane landing while on fire
- Chinese dad trains dog to make sure daughter does homework
- France: Locals sing hymns outside Notre Dame as firefighters continue battling blaze
English-speaking territories
- UK: Assange removed from Ecuadorian embassy *WORLD EXCLUSIVE*
- Russia: Novaya Zemlya town overrun by polar bears *EXCLUSIVE*
- Korean DMZ: Trump and Kim make history with impromptu handshake
- Sri Lanka: Police detain seven suspects in relation to bombings
- Syria: US troops and SAA cross paths on road between Manbij and Kobani *EXCLUSIVE*
Europe
- UK: Assange removed from Ecuadorian embassy *WORLD EXCLUSIVE*
- Brazil: Wildfires keep on raging in Amazon rainforests
- China: Military parade marks China’s 70th National Day in Beijing
- Extreme pole dancer dazzles Voronezh with her HIGH skills
- Homeless ‘Subway Soprano’ performs opera at Little Italy celebration
LATAM and Iberia
- Brazil: Wildfires keep on raging in Amazon rainforests
- Mexico: Chilling moment of fatal pipeline explosion *WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT*
- France: Fire engulfs world-famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
- Rise of the machine: Chinese toy designer makes real-life Hornet transformer
- Russia: Stricken polar bear filmed wandering around Siberian city
Middle East and Asia
- Syria: Syrian Arab Army continues offensive in Hama countryside
- Russia: S-400 Triumph missile system deployed in Kaliningrad region
- Syria: At least 9 killed, 12 injured in blast in Syria’s Manbij – reports
- Syria: SAA continues offensive on strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib
- Syria: US troops on alert after deadly attack in Manbij
Russia / CIS
- Georgia: Protesters attempt to force entry into parliament in Tbilisi
- France: More footage emerges of Notre Dame spire collapse
- Georgia: Dozens injured in Tbilisi as protesters demand resignation of top officials
- MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing
- Georgia: Police deploy rubber bullets at Tbilisi protest, injuring dozens
Social media: Ruptly’s most viral social media content of 2019**
- Assange removed from Ecuadorian embassy *WORLD EXCLUSIVE* – 3.6 million views
- Cat adopts baby squirrels – 3 million views
- Spain: Teenagers don blackface and hand out gifts to children in parade – 2.2 million views
- USA: Sunbathers help save pod of beached whales – 2 million views
- French inventor crosses English Channel on jet-powered hoverboard – 1.7 million views
- Rankings were calculated on the basis of number of times the video was deployed by a client.
** Please note: social media viewing figures have been aggregated across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.