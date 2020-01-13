Hit parade: The most stolen news video footage of 2019













From the videos that were stolen the most, to those acquired by the greatest number of outlets, the below figures illustrate the striking variation in news appetites around the world.

The exclusive capture of the moment Julian Assange was arrested, as well as the breathtaking footage of the Notre Dame fire, proved unmissable the world over, while other popular videos may be a little more surprising.

Matt Tabaccos

“The breadth and depth of the coverage that Ruptly provides appeals the world over. Our footage has helped news outlets and publishers deliver must-see videos to their audiences, and gather millions of views,” said Matt Tabaccos, chief commercial officer at Ruptly.

“However, while we are flattered by the fact that our coverage is must-have, the worrying trend of video piracy continues, even among major news outlets. In 2020 we will be enhancing our video tracking technology to help root out piracy where it occurs, allowing us to continue to provide our clients with the top stories as they unfold, whether that be a protest from on the ground, a political summit, the latest viral craze, or anything in between.”

Most stolen footage: Ruptly’s 2019 content that was simply too good to miss

Bear hug: Semyon the bear’s hug was among the most stolen footage in 2019

Top stories: the videos that captured the most audiences around the world*

Worldwide

Asia

English-speaking territories

Europe

LATAM and Iberia

Middle East and Asia

Russia / CIS

Social media: Ruptly’s most viral social media content of 2019**

Rankings were calculated on the basis of number of times the video was deployed by a client.

** Please note: social media viewing figures have been aggregated across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.