











It’s time for listeners to show their station some love by voting in The Radio Awards ‘My Station’ Competition.

It’s official – public voting for the My Station Competition has opened. By voting, listeners will automatically be entered into a lucky draw where they stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize, as well as two tickets to The Radio Awards gala dinner – a high profile event to be held in Sandton on 18 April 2020.

The My Station category of The Radio Awards calls on the public to support their favourite South African radio station by voting for them online. The My Station Competition runs until 13 March 2020.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate My Station awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their RAMS numbers.

“Winning a My Station award is one of the strongest signals that a radio station can send to advertisers about the influence it holds amongst listeners,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ Events Division – who has managed The Radio Awards since their inception in 2010. “We’re therefore encouraging radio broadcasters to use the My Station voting window as an opportunity to motivate their listeners to vote.”

Previous My Station award winners include Radio Islam, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Radio Pretoria, Thobela FM, Groot FM, Radio 2000, Mix 93.8 FM, Hot 91.9, Ligwalagwala FM and Overvaal Stereo.

Four top tips for listeners

My Station voting is now open, and runs until 13 March 2020;

Listeners can support their favourite station by going online to www.radioawards.co.za to vote for their favourite station;

By voting, listeners are automatically entered into a lucky draw where they stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize, as well as two tickets to The Radio Awards gala dinner that takes place in Sandton on 18 April 2020;

Listeners can follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and using #SARadioAwards.

Mark these dates

27 January 2020 – My Station Competition opens

13 March 2020 – voting closes for the My Station category

18 April 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner takes place in Sandton

For enquiries about the My Station Competition, please contact Michelle Rodrigues | rodriguesm@arena.africa | 011 280 3228

