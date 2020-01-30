Media moves: Aware launches code for alcohol advertising, SABC & ASA ink deal, Heavy Chef and Yoco partner for small business summit













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Aware.org launches new marketing code for responsible advertising of alcohol

Ingrid Louw

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org) is ramping up its commitment to reducing the harmful effects of alcohol abuse and misuse through the national launch of the industry’s Code for Commercial Communications (the Code).

The Code was recently launched to its partners, media, key marketing industry players and members of government. It was developed as a comprehensive self-regulatory framework and guideline that provides specific and structured principles for the crafting and dissemination of marketing messages for alcoholic products.

“Through the Code, we aim to encourage the best creative minds in the country, both agencies and marketers, to become world leaders in the responsible marketing arena,” said Ingrid Louw, CEO of aware.org. “The Code is the industry standard that we can and must live by.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), South Africa is the sixth largest drinking nation in the world even though only 30% of South Africans consumer alcohol. The alcoholic beverage industry has been mulling over the potential impact of the National Liquor Amendment Bill, presented for public comment in 2016, which could result in severe restrictions on the industry’s ability to market their products if enacted into law.

“The aim is certainly not to wag the finger, but it is an opportunity for us to engage with those who have the greatest influence on the strategic and creative expression of the marketing of alcohol products, whether on television, radio, billboards or in digital spaces, which is where most brands communicate their brand messages today, and which will continue to grow exponentially in the future,” Louw said.

The purpose of the Code is to represent a firm commitment by the members of aware.org to maintain high standards of responsibility and ethical conduct in all commercial communication activities.

The launch event was concluded by an announcement of aware.org partnering with the Loeries in the annual Loeries Student Challenge, where design, advertising and marketing students around South Africa are invited to find creative solutions, which combats underage drinking using Instagram as a first to mobile creative platform for change.

People moves

New CEO for the Loeries as Preetesh Sewraj takes over from Andrew Human

Preetesh Sewraj

Preetesh Sewraj is taking over the leadership of the Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s largest brand communication awards.

An experienced business leader and innovator, Sewraj has worked with major brands including Unilever, Samsung, Nedbank and Vodacom. He successfully launched Product of the Year in South Africa, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Since its launch in 2008, it has helped millions of consumers identify great innovation that adds value to their lives.

“Creativity is the cornerstone of great innovation and the Loeries is uniquely positioned to help stimulate greater innovative thinking and execution across the Middle East and Africa,” Sewraj said. “The changing communication needs of consumers means that the Loeries truly is the strongest source of insight into how consumer thinking is evolving across the region and what both brands and agencies need to do to ensure that they develop a deep understanding of these ever-changing needs.”

Business moves

The 2020 Future of Media Conference seals joint headline partnership with Vodacom

Vodacom has committed itself as the joint headline partner of the Future of Media Conference which will take place on 23 July 2020 in Parktown, Johannesburg.

The conference is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, branding, media and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the industry today, including the tech-evolution has changed the industry.

This is the first year that South Africa’s largest telecommunications company, Vodacom, has come onboard as a joint headline partner for the Future of Media event.

Abey Mokgwatsane, managing executive for brand marketing and communications at Vodacom, believes the partnership is more evident than many may initially consider.

“On the face of it, Facebook and Google may appear as the predominant means to access a digital audience, however we at Vodacom believe, in an overwhelmingly mobile market like South Africa, before making such a claim we must weigh them against a mobile media offering,” he said.

Athletics SA inks broadcast agreement with SABC

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the SABC have signed an agreement to broadcast athletics events for the 2020 season.

The agreement will see the SABC producing and broadcasting marathons, track and field and road running events. The marathons include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Soweto Marathon.

“The success of this partnership will return athletics to its deserved status of visibility, giving athletes exposure and bringing the sport to the rest of the athletics family,” said Aleck Skhosana, president of Athletics South Africa.

SABC COO, Ian Plaatjes, said as a public service broadcaster, “the SABC plays a pivotal role to facilitate social cohesion by providing a wide range of programming which includes broadcasting sports of national interest. This partnership cements our continuous efforts to work with various stakeholders in fulfilling our mandate.”

Heavy Chef partners with Yoco for Yoco Exchange

Heavy Chef is the official partner for Yoco Exchange, a one-day small business summit where small business owners will get the chance to interact and swap ideas, insights and inspiration with fellow entrepreneurs.

Taking place in Johannesburg on 14 March 2020, the event will be hosted in conjunction with Yoco, Facebook, Visa and Xero, and will be headlined by some of South Africa’s most inspiring entrepreneurs: Maps Maponyane, Gugu Nkabinde, Lethabo Mokoena, Nicolette Mashile, Nic Haralambous and Mashudu Modau.

According to the 2019 Heavy Chef Entrepreneur Education Survey, entrepreneurs learn best from other entrepreneurs and yet informal entrepreneurs regularly have access to no more than two other entrepreneurs to learn from and share experiences with. It’s with data like this in mind that Yoco Exchange was conceptualised, the key objective being to create a platform where small business owners can connect and interact with other entrepreneurs and like-minds.

Making moves

World Out of Home Organisation launches NewGen Toronto delegate pass for out of home industry’s young stars

For the first time ever the World Out of Home Organisation is offering 15 places on the NewGen programme for executives under 35 to attend its 2020 Congress in Toronto from 3-5 June at a discounted rate.

The NewGen programme will also include special events at Congress where the chosen delegates can meet organisation board members, key representatives of the worldwide OOH industry and enjoy training and networking opportunities. The opportunity is given to members, national associations and sponsors.

The entry costs are discounted to €475, a reduction of fifty per cent from members’ Congress rates.

Organisation board member Brendon Cook, CEO of Australia’s oOh! Media, one of the drivers of the NewGen initiative, said: “Congress has become the biggest event for the worldwide out of home industry and it’s vital that we involve younger people fully in this too. We already have the Rising Star Award for younger executives and NewGen will be an invaluable experience for the successful applicants and an infusion of fresh energy for the Congress as a whole.”

Audi and Maisie Williams invite the world to “Let It Go” and embrace electric future in Super Bowl Game Day spot

Audi’s 60-second Super Bowl commercial with Maisie Williams

Audi returns to the biggest night in American football with a musically inspired 60-second commercial called Let It Go featuring actor Maisie Williams. Williams takes the wheel of the all-new Audi e-tron Sportback to help kick off a global brand campaign about Audi’s long-term ambition to shape a new era of sustainable mobility.

Created by global partner agency 72andSunny Amsterdam, the spot was directed by François Rousselet and marks the brand’s eleventh appearance at the game.

Launched during one of the world’s biggest cultural moments, the commercial follows Williams, a vocal advocate for action on climate change, as she sings her own interpretation of the hit song Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen.

In the ad, Williams gets behind the wheel of her Audi e-tron Sportback and finds herself stuck at an intersection, which represents a crossroads of today’s preconceptions and old notions of consumption, success, and status. Williams chooses to reverse course and leave it all behind, breaking into the familiar lyrics of Let It Go as she drives towards a more sustainable future. Along the way, fellow drivers, pedestrians, and others join in, representing the brand’s efforts to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility. The journey is a metaphor for how the decision to make more sustainable choices takes all of us doing our part.

Telkom invests in a culture of cybersecurity awareness with KnowBe4 training

Telkom South Africa has invested in ongoing employee training and development to ensure cybersecurity awareness and compliance. In an evolving cyber security landscape that places employees and organisations at risk of fraud, theft and infiltration, this level of training is critical to ensure corporate compliance to privacy/data protection laws and individual security.

“We identified a gap in terms of employee training and awareness around IT and cybersecurity, so we entered into the process of selecting the vendor that could best partner with us to provide this service,” said Eseu Choma, senior manager, Information Security Assurance, Telkom SA. “Popcorn Training, a KnowBe4 company, met all our requirements and provided us with a package that was in line with our pockets.”

For the Diary

Second Annual Women in Media, Communications and PR conference

The Second Annual Women in Media, Communications & PR Conference is taking place in Johannesburg from the 26-27 March 2020.

Ten experienced conference speakers will unpack topical and current challenges facing women in the fields of media, communications and public relations such as overcoming the gender pay gap in media, cybermisogyny, creating safer spaces online, promoting equal career opportunities for women in media.

Speakers include Wits University’s Dr Glenda Daniels, Nondumiso Mabece, head of marketing and publicity at M-Net and Lynn Madeley, CEO of Havas.

